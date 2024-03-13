© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-14-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 13, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Blue Mitchell     The Thing to Do   Mona's Mood

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      A Handful Of Stars

      Lee Morgan  Candy Since I Fell For You

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Treasure Lane

      Jay Hoggard Holy Spirit Consciousness     Raise Your Spirit Consciousness

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

      Milt Jackson      For Someone I Love      Just waiting

      Sonny Stitt Plays Bird  Hootie Blues

      Sarah Vaughn      After Hours Easy To Love

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Dance Kobina

                  

      Jeb Patton  Preludes    Prelude In E Minor

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Catching Drift

      Shirley Horn      I Remember Miles  I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'

      John Hicks  John Hicks  Littlest One of All

      Kenny Werner      The Monash Sessions     Balloons

      Joe Lovano  Tenor Legacy      To Her Ladyship

      Duke Ellington    The Blanton-Webster Band      Johnny Come Lately

      Coleman Hawkins   Today and Now     Go Li'l Liza

      John La Barbera Big Band      Grooveyard  Tranesome

                  

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Cake Walk

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Dianne Reeves     That Day    Blue Prelude

      Marquis Carroll   Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol. 7     Cottontail

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Sunflower

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Sea Changes

      Horace Silver     Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers     To Whom It May Concern

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Alexa Tarantino   Firefly     Lady Day

      Stan Getz   Voyage      Falling In Love

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Trio Linguae      Signals     One for B.E

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

      Charlie Parker    Bird's Best on Verve    Blues for Alice

      King Curtis The New Scene     Have You Heard

      Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum   The Steadfast Titan

                  

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Theme For Jocie

      Adam Levy   Spry  King Pleasure

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Baltimore

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Plays Monk     Reflections

      Milt Jackson      Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Bongo Beep

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog

      Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band   Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dolphin Dance

      LeBouef Brothers  Hush  Walk Downs

      David Murray      Special Quartet   In A Sentimental Mood

      Brandee Younger   New Life    Moving Target_

      Stefon Harris     Black Action Figure     Faded Beauty

      Melissa Aldana    12 Stars    12 Stars

      Christopher McBride     Ramon Lady D

      Eddie Daniels     Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

      Alex Snydman      Fortunate Action  In Joy

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Cello & Bassoon (1720)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)

Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Dubinushka (1906)

Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Naja's Waltz (2016)

Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte (1720)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March (1952)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 (1775)

Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango (1984)

Anonymous: Two Renaissance Lute Pieces

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7 (1868)

Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Preludietto (1891)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 2 'St. Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waves' (1863)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 31 Aria da Capo (1742)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in g (1880)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo (1730)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)

Ludwig Spohr: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1810)

Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)

György Ligeti: Concerto Românesc (1951)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Johann Strauss: Furioso Galop (1840)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in A (1720)

Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Nine Variations on Paisiello's 'Quant'è più bello' (1795)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte (1731)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Gavotte (1612)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)

Luis Bacalov: Il Postino: Theme (1994)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Sad Evening (1918)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 (1815)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüdin: Overture (1829)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Paul Hindemith: Ragtime (1921)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D (1785)

Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)

Dame Ethel Smyth: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1880)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)

Philip Lasser: Piano Concerto 'The Circle and the Child' (2014)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Robert Schumann: Three Fantasy Pieces (1849)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)

Carl Nielsen: Five Piano Pieces (1890)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle (1700)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations (1742)

Anna Clyne: Prince of Clouds (2012)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction (1955)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove (1907)

Isaac Albéniz: Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 (1888)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

Gabriel Fauré: Nell (1880)
