WCLV Program Guide 03-14-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do Mona's Mood

Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars

Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Treasure Lane

Jay Hoggard Holy Spirit Consciousness Raise Your Spirit Consciousness

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Milt Jackson For Someone I Love Just waiting

Sonny Stitt Plays Bird Hootie Blues

Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Dance Kobina

Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In E Minor

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift

Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'

John Hicks John Hicks Littlest One of All

Kenny Werner The Monash Sessions Balloons

Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship

Duke Ellington The Blanton-Webster Band Johnny Come Lately

Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Go Li'l Liza

John La Barbera Big Band Grooveyard Tranesome

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude

Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes

Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Alexa Tarantino Firefly Lady Day

Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice

King Curtis The New Scene Have You Heard

Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie

Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure

Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections

Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep

Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog

Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance

LeBouef Brothers Hush Walk Downs

David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood

Brandee Younger New Life Moving Target_

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure Faded Beauty

Melissa Aldana 12 Stars 12 Stars

Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D

Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Cello & Bassoon (1720)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)

Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Dubinushka (1906)

Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Naja's Waltz (2016)

Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte (1720)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March (1952)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 (1775)

Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango (1984)

Anonymous: Two Renaissance Lute Pieces

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7 (1868)

Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Preludietto (1891)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 2 'St. Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waves' (1863)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 31 Aria da Capo (1742)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in g (1880)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo (1730)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)

Ludwig Spohr: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1810)

Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)

György Ligeti: Concerto Românesc (1951)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Johann Strauss: Furioso Galop (1840)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in A (1720)

Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Nine Variations on Paisiello's 'Quant'è più bello' (1795)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte (1731)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Gavotte (1612)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)

Luis Bacalov: Il Postino: Theme (1994)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Sad Evening (1918)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 (1815)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüdin: Overture (1829)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Paul Hindemith: Ragtime (1921)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D (1785)

Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)

Dame Ethel Smyth: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1880)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)

Philip Lasser: Piano Concerto 'The Circle and the Child' (2014)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Robert Schumann: Three Fantasy Pieces (1849)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)

Carl Nielsen: Five Piano Pieces (1890)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle (1700)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations (1742)

Anna Clyne: Prince of Clouds (2012)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction (1955)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove (1907)

Isaac Albéniz: Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 (1888)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

Gabriel Fauré: Nell (1880)