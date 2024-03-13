5 Things to do in NEO: Cleveland music history, St. Patrick's Day parade and more

Cleveland’s musical history

Mac’s Backs hosts Steve Traina, author of “La Cave: Cleveland's Legendary Music Club and the '60s Folk-to-Rock Revolution,” at the B Side Lounge in Cleveland Heights Saturday. Learn how La Cave was a launching pad into the Cleveland music scene for musicians like Jimi Hendrix and the Velvet Underground from 5-7 p.m.



St. Patrick’s Day parade

Downtown Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returns Sunday. This year's theme is Ireland: One Island One Nation. The parade kicks off at 2:04 p.m. from the corner of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. Catch Irish dancers, bagpipers, floats and more to celebrate.



No Exit New Music Ensemble

No Exit presents Piano Dada, a program featuring piano music originally presented at the Festival Dada in 1920 and Soirée du Coeur à Barbe in 1923. Including music from artists associated with the Dadaist movement and a new experimental piece, the group performs at Kent State University on Friday at 7 p.m.



‘Requiem’ at Cleveland Public Theatre

Witness one man’s series of journeys alongside a cast of colorful characters whilst tackling the big questions of life and death with a performance of “Requiem" at the Cleveland Public Theatre in the Gordon Square Arts District. Catch the opening night celebration after the show on Saturday or skip the party and grab tickets before it closes April 6.



Spanish-inspired baroque

Enjoy baroque music performed on historical instruments with a program from Apollo’s Fire, ¡Hispania! A Voyage from Spain to the Americas, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Akron. A pre-concert talk with flamenco guitarist Jeremías García takes place one hour before the performance.