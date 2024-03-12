WCLV Program Guide 03-13-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance
Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels
Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares
Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream
Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons
Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor
Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn Vignette
Jerome Jennings Solidarity Three Muses
Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Embraceable You
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Your Enemies Are Asleep
Marlon Jordan Learson's Return Devern
Bill Charlap Street of Dreams Your Host
Art Pepper Today Patricia
Jessica Williams Arrival The Child Within
Cedar Walton Underground Memoirs Milestones
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
Branford Marsalis Trio Jeepy Makin' Whoopee
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
David Stryker Baker's Circle Inner City Blues
Tim Warfield A Whisper in the Midnight Bye Bye Blackbird
Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Donna Lee
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin' Lulu's Back in Town
Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City New Confessin' The Blues
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Skoo Chee
Keith Jarrett Tributes It's Easy To Remember
Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way Joshua C.
Greg Joseph Drop The Rock Right Back Blues
Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Mandalay
Hilario Duran Cry Me a River Claudia
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine 01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent
Curtis Lundy Against all Odds Player's Anthem
Chris Keefe Opening Dream
Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move I Love You (Verse)
Marc Copland Softly I Love You
Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter If I Had You
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues
Marcus Roberts As Serenity Approaches When The Morning Comes
Curtis Fuller Blues-ette Part 2 Sis
Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town Creole Love Call
Cyrus Chestnut Kaleidescope Gymnopedie No. 3
Roy Hargove Serenity Serenity
Ravi Coltrane From the Round Box Consequence
Larry Coryell Inner Urge Dolphin Dance
Shelly Manne At the Blackhawk Vol 2 Step Lightly
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone
Wynton Marsalis Bolden You Rascal You
Slide Hampton Roots Roots
Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Alonso Lobo: Versa est in luctum (1598)
Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy (1951)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Allemande & Pas des folies (1833)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)
Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)
George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)
Albert von Tilzer: Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1908)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in d (1720)
Giuseppe Caimo: Mentre il cucolo (1570)
Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Finale from Flute Concerto (1750)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)
Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1753)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 8 in C (1770)
Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto (1939)
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses ravissants (2005)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Cello Concerto (1753)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture (1797)
Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été: Villanelle (1856)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings (1740)
Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp (1909)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)
Igor Stravinsky: Serenade in A (1925)
Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Trio (1938)
Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 (1887)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck (1901)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Divertimento 'Quattro tempi' (1968)
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)
Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)
John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)
Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)
Traditional: Red River Valley
Giovanni Palestrina: Sanctus from Pope Marcellus Mass (1562)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'A London Symphony' (1920)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1780)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
20:00 OVATIONS: Canton Symphony
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in a (1935)
Aaron Copland: Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson (1950)
Florence Price: Out of the South Blew a Wind (1946)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble (1892)
Ernesto Lecuona: Canción de luna (1949)
Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)