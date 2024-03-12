WCLV Program Guide 03-13-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance

Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares

Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream

Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons

Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor

Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn Vignette

Jerome Jennings Solidarity Three Muses

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Embraceable You

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Your Enemies Are Asleep

Marlon Jordan Learson's Return Devern

Bill Charlap Street of Dreams Your Host

Art Pepper Today Patricia

Jessica Williams Arrival The Child Within

Cedar Walton Underground Memoirs Milestones

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate

John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Branford Marsalis Trio Jeepy Makin' Whoopee

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

David Stryker Baker's Circle Inner City Blues

Tim Warfield A Whisper in the Midnight Bye Bye Blackbird

Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Donna Lee

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin' Lulu's Back in Town

Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City New Confessin' The Blues

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Skoo Chee

Keith Jarrett Tributes It's Easy To Remember

Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way Joshua C.

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock Right Back Blues

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Mandalay

Hilario Duran Cry Me a River Claudia

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine 01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent

Curtis Lundy Against all Odds Player's Anthem

Chris Keefe Opening Dream

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move I Love You (Verse)

Marc Copland Softly I Love You

Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter If I Had You

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

Marcus Roberts As Serenity Approaches When The Morning Comes

Curtis Fuller Blues-ette Part 2 Sis

Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town Creole Love Call

Cyrus Chestnut Kaleidescope Gymnopedie No. 3

Roy Hargove Serenity Serenity

Ravi Coltrane From the Round Box Consequence

Larry Coryell Inner Urge Dolphin Dance

Shelly Manne At the Blackhawk Vol 2 Step Lightly

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone

Wynton Marsalis Bolden You Rascal You

Slide Hampton Roots Roots

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Alonso Lobo: Versa est in luctum (1598)

Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy (1951)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Allemande & Pas des folies (1833)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

Albert von Tilzer: Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1908)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in d (1720)

Giuseppe Caimo: Mentre il cucolo (1570)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Finale from Flute Concerto (1750)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)

Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1753)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 8 in C (1770)

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto (1939)

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses ravissants (2005)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Cello Concerto (1753)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture (1797)

Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été: Villanelle (1856)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings (1740)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp (1909)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Igor Stravinsky: Serenade in A (1925)

Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Trio (1938)

Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 (1887)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck (1901)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Divertimento 'Quattro tempi' (1968)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)

Traditional: Red River Valley

Giovanni Palestrina: Sanctus from Pope Marcellus Mass (1562)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'A London Symphony' (1920)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1780)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

20:00 OVATIONS: Canton Symphony

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in a (1935)

Aaron Copland: Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson (1950)

Florence Price: Out of the South Blew a Wind (1946)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble (1892)

Ernesto Lecuona: Canción de luna (1949)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)