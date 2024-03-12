© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-13-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 12, 2024 at 11:38 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Steve Kuhn  Wisteria    Romance

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Over The Hills

      Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle  Sand Jewels

      Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean  Who Cares

      Kenny Burrell     KB Blues    Nica's Dream

      Don Grolnick      A Weaver of Dreams      Persimmons

      Stanley Turrentine      Never Let Me Go   Major's Minor

      Billy Childs      Bedtime Stories   Fragile

                  

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     Vignette

      Jerome Jennings   Solidarity  Three Muses

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     Embraceable You

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Your Enemies Are Asleep

      Marlon Jordan     Learson's Return  Devern

      Bill Charlap      Street of Dreams  Your Host

      Art Pepper  Today Patricia

      Jessica Williams  Arrival     The Child Within

                  

      Cedar Walton      Underground Memoirs     Milestones

      Roberta Brenza    It's My Turn to Color   Estate

      John Coltrane     Coltrane's Sound  Central Park West

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Healing Power

      Branford Marsalis Trio Jeepy  Makin' Whoopee

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      David Stryker     Baker's Circle    Inner City Blues

      Tim Warfield      A Whisper in the Midnight     Bye Bye Blackbird

      Charlie Parker    Savoy Master Takes      Donna Lee

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin'    Lulu's Back in Town

      Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City  New Confessin' The Blues

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Skoo Chee

      Keith Jarrett     Tributes    It's Easy To Remember

      Woody Shaw  In My Own Sweet Way     Joshua C.

      Greg Joseph Drop The Rock     Right Back Blues

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Mandalay

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent

      Curtis Lundy      Against all Odds  Player's Anthem

      Chris Keefe Opening     Dream

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move    I Love You (Verse)

      Marc Copland      Softly      I Love You

      Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter    If I Had You

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  St. Louis Blues

      Marcus Roberts    As Serenity Approaches  When The Morning Comes

      Curtis Fuller     Blues-ette Part 2 Sis

      Albert Nichols    Albert's Back in Town   Creole Love Call

                  

      Cyrus Chestnut    Kaleidescope      Gymnopedie No. 3

      Roy Hargove Serenity    Serenity

      Ravi Coltrane     From the Round Box      Consequence

      Larry Coryell     Inner Urge  Dolphin Dance

      Shelly Manne      At the Blackhawk Vol 2  Step Lightly

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     That Moaning Trombone

      Wynton Marsalis   Bolden      You Rascal You

      Slide Hampton     Roots Roots

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sparkling Red

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Alonso Lobo: Versa est in luctum (1598)

Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy (1951)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Allemande & Pas des folies (1833)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

Albert von Tilzer: Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1908)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in d (1720)

Giuseppe Caimo: Mentre il cucolo (1570)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Finale from Flute Concerto (1750)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)

Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1753)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 8 in C (1770)

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto (1939)

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses ravissants (2005)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Cello Concerto (1753)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture (1797)

Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été: Villanelle (1856)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings (1740)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp (1909)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Igor Stravinsky: Serenade in A (1925)

Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Trio (1938)

Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 (1887)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck (1901)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Divertimento 'Quattro tempi' (1968)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)

Traditional: Red River Valley

Giovanni Palestrina: Sanctus from Pope Marcellus Mass (1562)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'A London Symphony' (1920)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1780)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Canton Symphony
TBA
 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in a (1935)

Aaron Copland: Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson (1950)

Florence Price: Out of the South Blew a Wind (1946)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble (1892)

Ernesto Lecuona: Canción de luna (1949)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)
