WCLV Program Guide 03-11-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front

John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger

Jeff Parker Forfolks La Jetee

Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssesy Dyningar

Kenny Davern Smile Summertime

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sideways

Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

Marquis Hill the Poet BTune

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff

Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done

Wynton Marsalis Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired

Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens

Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara

Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do

Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where

Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown

Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight My Girl Shirl

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next

Charles Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Hora Decubitus

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Cookbook Vol 1 In The Kitchen

Jimmy Hamilton Can't Help Swingin' Nits And Wits

Bobo Stenson Sphere Kingdom of coldness

Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Reconciliation

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Moods

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)

Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade

Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights

Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala

Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Maid of Pskov: Overture (1873)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango (1974)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Franz Liszt: Solemn March to the Holy Grail from Wagner's 'Parsifal' (1882)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Ya Got Me (1944)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Queen's Hall (1929)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 (1820)

Marius Constant: Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations (1983)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Musette from Anna Magdalena Notebook in Concert! (1725)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Clarence Woods: Slippery Elm Rag (1912)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Bordel 1900 (1986)

Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d (1940)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 55 (1793)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America (1957)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 in B (1854)

Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite (2009)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Samuel Barber: Excursions: Allegretto (1944)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Keith Emerson: Toccata from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation (1878)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1853)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Madrigal sobre un tema popular (1997)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito (1945)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1941)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Isaac Albéniz: Rapsodia española (1887)

David Newman: The Cat in the Hat: Main title

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 1 (1965)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: Overture (1837)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)

Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' (1967)

Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)

Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat (1773)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Court of Love (1936)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Anderson & Roe: Grand Scherzo (2013)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 7 in F 'Pastoral' (1902)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C 'Waldstein' (1804)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Constant Lambert: The Rio Grande (1927)

Amy Beach: Scottish Legend (1903)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Ellen Taafe Zwilich: Concerto Grosso 1985 (1985)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)

Federico Mompou: Charmes (1921)

Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy (1936)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night (1903)

Reynaldo Hahn: L'heure exquise (1893)

Bill Evans: Since We Met (1974)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)