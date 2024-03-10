© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 03-11-2024

Published March 10, 2024 at 12:11 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    Two Sleepy People

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Bass Up Front

      John Coltrane     Soultrane   I Want To Talk About You

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong      Ella & Louis      Cheek to Cheek

      Steve Kuhn  Oceans in the Sky The Island

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Sleeping Tiger

                  

      Jeff Parker Forfolks    La Jetee

      Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssesy    Dyningar

      Kenny Davern      Smile Summertime

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sideways

      Madd For Tadd     Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

      Marquis Hill      the Poet    BTune

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Cup Bearers [Live]

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

                  

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    The Highland Bluff

      Steve Davis Getting' It Done  Gettin' It Done

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  So Tired

      Mike Jones  Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing   Watch What Happens

      Meredith D'Ambrosio     Echo of a Kiss    My Romance

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Every Breath You Take

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing     My Ideal

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Saqqara

      Blue Mitchell     The Thing to Do   The Thing To Do

      Eric Alexander    The First Milestone     The First Milestone

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Spells

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    Where

      Vache/Charlap     2gether     Soon

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Black Nightgown

                  

      Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight    My Girl Shirl

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Due Up Next

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus  Hora Decubitus

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Cookbook Vol 1    In The Kitchen

      Jimmy Hamilton    Can't Help Swingin'     Nits And Wits

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      Kingdom of coldness

      Geof Bradfield    Rule of Three     Reconciliation

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Moods

                  

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    You've Changed

      Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      LaRue

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Nao Faz Mal (Live)

      Chet Baker  This is Always    House of Jade

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick Up    Summer Nights

      Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold    L'Assassinat De Carala

      Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live      Japanese Waltz

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Maid of Pskov: Overture (1873)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango (1974)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Franz Liszt: Solemn March to the Holy Grail from Wagner's 'Parsifal' (1882)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Ya Got Me (1944)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Queen's Hall (1929)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 (1820)

Marius Constant: Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations (1983)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Musette from Anna Magdalena Notebook in Concert! (1725)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Clarence Woods: Slippery Elm Rag (1912)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Bordel 1900 (1986)

Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d (1940)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 55 (1793)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America (1957)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 in B (1854)

Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite (2009)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Samuel Barber: Excursions: Allegretto (1944)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Keith Emerson: Toccata from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation (1878)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1853)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Madrigal sobre un tema popular (1997)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito (1945)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1941)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Isaac Albéniz: Rapsodia española (1887)

David Newman: The Cat in the Hat: Main title

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 1 (1965)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: Overture (1837)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)

Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' (1967)

Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)

Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat (1773)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Court of Love (1936)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Anderson & Roe: Grand Scherzo (2013)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 7 in F 'Pastoral' (1902)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C 'Waldstein' (1804)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Constant Lambert: The Rio Grande (1927)

Amy Beach: Scottish Legend (1903)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Ellen Taafe Zwilich: Concerto Grosso 1985 (1985)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)

Federico Mompou: Charmes (1921)

Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy (1936)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night (1903)

Reynaldo Hahn: L'heure exquise (1893)

Bill Evans: Since We Met (1974)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
