WCLV Program Guide 03-11-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front
John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze
E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek
Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger
Jeff Parker Forfolks La Jetee
Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssesy Dyningar
Kenny Davern Smile Summertime
Ben Wolfe Unjust Sideways
Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time
Marquis Hill the Poet BTune
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff
Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done
Wynton Marsalis Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven
Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired
Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens
Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara
Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do
Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where
Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown
Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight My Girl Shirl
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next
Charles Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Hora Decubitus
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Cookbook Vol 1 In The Kitchen
Jimmy Hamilton Can't Help Swingin' Nits And Wits
Bobo Stenson Sphere Kingdom of coldness
Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Reconciliation
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Moods
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)
Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade
Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights
Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala
Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Maid of Pskov: Overture (1873)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Astor Piazzolla: Libertango (1974)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
John Williams: Superman: March (1978)
Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)
Franz Liszt: Solemn March to the Holy Grail from Wagner's 'Parsifal' (1882)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Ya Got Me (1944)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Queen's Hall (1929)
William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 (1820)
Marius Constant: Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations (1983)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Musette from Anna Magdalena Notebook in Concert! (1725)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)
Clarence Woods: Slippery Elm Rag (1912)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Bordel 1900 (1986)
Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d (1940)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 55 (1793)
Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America (1957)
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 in B (1854)
Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite (2009)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)
Samuel Barber: Excursions: Allegretto (1944)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Keith Emerson: Toccata from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation (1878)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)
George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1853)
Xavier Montsalvatge: Madrigal sobre un tema popular (1997)
Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito (1945)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)
Edward Burlingame Hill: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1941)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)
Isaac Albéniz: Rapsodia española (1887)
David Newman: The Cat in the Hat: Main title
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 1 (1965)
Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)
Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: Overture (1837)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)
Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' (1967)
Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)
Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings (1902)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat (1773)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Court of Love (1936)
John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)
John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)
Anderson & Roe: Grand Scherzo (2013)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)
Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 7 in F 'Pastoral' (1902)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C 'Waldstein' (1804)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)
Constant Lambert: The Rio Grande (1927)
Amy Beach: Scottish Legend (1903)
Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)
Ellen Taafe Zwilich: Concerto Grosso 1985 (1985)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)
Federico Mompou: Charmes (1921)
Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy (1936)
Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night (1903)
Reynaldo Hahn: L'heure exquise (1893)
Bill Evans: Since We Met (1974)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)