WCLV Program Guide 03-10--2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Kirkatron, Serenade to a Cuckoo

Shout Section Big Band, Swing Forward, Corner Pocket

Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, Haitian Fight Song

Charles Mingus, Mingus-Ah-Um, Better Git It In Your Soul

Charles Mingus, Mingus Plays Piano, Compositional Theme Story

Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow, Beyond Darkness

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, One for Joan

Black Art Jazz Collective, Truth to Power, The Fabricator

01:00 EST

Dave Brubeck, Time Out, Take Five (at Newport 1964)

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Two-Part Contention

Adam Schroeder – Mark Masters, CT!, Daylight Express

Emmet Cohen – Houston Person, Legacy Series Vol. 5, Why Not?

Art Blakey, Moanin’, Moanin’

Dave Stryker, Groove Street, Groove Street

James Zollar, The Ways In, The Fruit

03:00 EDT

Don Ellis, Live in 3 2/3 4 Time, Opus 5

Flying Horse Big Band, A Message From…, On the Ginza

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time

Cesar Frazier, Live at Jazzcup, Thieves in the Temple

Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow, Monk’s Dream

Lily White, Daughter of Fortune, Thelonious Mink (sic)

Thelonious Monk, Solo Monk, Dinah

04:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Evans, Scott LeFaro, Paul Motian Explorations Sweet and Lovely

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl All About My Girl

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Orland Q. Rodriguez, Joe Fanrsworth Live at the House of Tribes You Don't Know What Love Is

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone Jitterbug Waltz

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions: volume 2 All the Things You Are

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth You Do Something to Me

Joe Pass Unforgettable I Cover the Waterfront

Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Milly Higgins, Maurice Vander, Pierre Blanchard Bass and Bosses The Peacocks

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' at the Half Note If You Could See Me Now

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra California Dreamin' Sunny

Dexter Gordon, Bud Powell, Pierre Michelot Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

Andre Previn, Red Mitchell, Shelly Manne Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Born to Be Blue

Nat King Cole, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra Nat King Cole, volume 5 It's Crazy, But I'm In Love

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Stairway to the Stars

Chuck Deardorf, Thomas Marriot, Matt Willson, Hans Teuber, Marc Seales Perception Home

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lento from Trio Sonata No. 6 (1732)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 8 'O come let us sing unto the Lord' (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Women in Music - In celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8), a galaxy of composers and performers

FANNY MENDELSSOHN: Prelude in F Kimberly Marshall (1987 Rosales/Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Portland, OR)

CLARA WIECK SCHUMANN: Prelude & Fugue in d, Op. 16, no. 3 Barbara Harbach (1971 Schantz/Holy Trinity Parish, Decatur, GA)

GWYNETH WALKER: Beside the still waters.

SHARON J. WILLIS: Agora Suite (Aurelia; Great Day; O happy day) Sarah Simko (1992 Pilzecker/St. Paul Cathedral, Detroit, MI)

BARBARA DENNERLEIN: Blues in the Pipeline Barbara Dennerlein (2012 Woehl/Studio Acousticum, Piteå, Sweden)

MARGI GRIEBLING-HAIGH: Cortege D’antan (2005) Cynthia Watson, oboe; Margi Griebling-Haigh, English horn; Todd Wilson (1927 Skinner/Morley Music Hall, Lake Erie College, Painesville, OH)

MARGARET SANDRESKY: Introit-Kyrie-Gloria, fr Mass L’homme armé Kimberly Marshall (1987 Rosales/Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Portland, OR)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 4, Laetare Sunday - Laetare Sunday provides a brief opportunity to share music of a more joyful nature in mid-Lent. “Laetare”, which means “rejoice” sets the tone for this program for the Fourth Sunday in Lent. Join Peter DuBois for this program of Lenten respite

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)

John Bull: Ut, re, mi, fa, so, la (1612)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Richard Rodgers: I Didn't Know What Time It Was (1939)

Eve Beglarian: Another Time (2018)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner' (1887)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1750)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Rebecca Clarke: Passacaglia on an Old English Tune Iris van Eck, cello; Arielle Vernede, piano

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Vesa-Matti Leppanen, violin; Andrew Thomson, violin; Tom Higman, viola; Alexandra Partridge, cello; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel calling from Bethany, WV

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in B Major, Op. 9, No. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Clarinet Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 23 Atlanta Chamber Players: Laura Arden, clarinet; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Kenn Wagner, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Ahavath Achim Synagogue, Atlanta, GA

Antonio Vivaldi: Il Giustino: Vedro con mio diletto (I will see with delight) Nicola Benedetti, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra; Christian Curnyn, conductor

Andrea Casarrubios: Overture & Chorale Caitlin Lynch, violin; Sarah Darling, violin; Celia Hatton, viola; Jason Fisher,viola; Francesca McNeeley, cello; Hannah Collins, cello A Far Cry, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Lute in D Major, RV 93 Jason Vieaux, guitar; Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra; Michael Butterman, conductor Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, Williamsburg Community Chapel, Williamsburg, VA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor Inon Barnatan, piano; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

14:00 CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY with Candice Agree – Donato Cabrera, conductor; Sarah Cahill, piano

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

Viet Cuong: Stargazer

William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B-flat minor

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite

Nathaniel Stookey: Yield to Total Elation

Nathaniel Stookey: OOVE

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Rafael Payare, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/8/2023.

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2 ‘The Age of Anxiety’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - 18-year-old blind violinist and From the Top alum Julia LaGrand co-hosts this special episode dedicated to celebrating the stories and performances of disabled and neurodivergent musicians. Special guest interview with Itzhak Perlman. Listen to a 15-year-old double bassist with spina bifida, a 14-year-old pianist who uses Braille scores to learn his repertoire, a 26-year-old cellist who believes his musical skills are sharpened by his autism, and a 16-year-old pianist with Escobar Syndrome. They perform works by Grieg, Liszt, and more

Co-host and Content Advisor - Julia LaGrand, 18, violin, Grand Rapids, MI

Excerpts from Capriccio (3:32) Joaquín Rodrigo (1901-1999)

Tristen Chen, 14, piano, from San Jose, CA Trois Etudes de Concert No. 2 La Leggierezza (5:04) Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Joshua Thrush, 15, doublebass, from Vienna, VA Introduction e Gavotte (4:34) Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889)

Peter Dugan, piano Courante from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Grace Novacheck, 16, piano, from Westlake, TX Notturno, Op. 54, No. 4 (5:05) Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)

Adam Mandela Walden, 26, cello, from Los Angeles, CA / Berklee College of Music, Boston, MA

Intermezzo from Goyescas (4:16) Enrique Granados (1867-1916)

Peter Dugan, piano Gigue from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham, cond.

Henry Purcell arr. Paul Ferguson: Dido’s Lament (arr. 1996) Paul Ferguson Jazz Orchestra/Paul Ferguson, cond.

Paul Ferguson et al.: Selections from Jazz Vespers (2007) The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra/Paul Ferguson cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2024 High School Debate Championship - TBA

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude in B (1896)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1740)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Minuet & Trio (1895)

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922)

Richard Strauss: Träumerei (1884)