© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews

Tuesday Musical Offers Kyiv Virtuosi's "Tour For Peace" Tues. Mar. 12 in Akron

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:49 AM EST
Photo Courtesy of Tuesday Musical

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with cellist and conductor Dmitry Yablonsky about the Kyiv Virtuosi Tuesday Musical appearance on Mar. 12 at E. J. Thomas Hall in Akron. Several pianists will be featured in music by Moscheles and Mendelssohn, and the concert will conclude with the Beethoven Symphony No. 8. The conductor also recounts an anecdote about Mstislav Rostropovich. Click on the link above for ticket information. You can also call Tuesday Musical at 330-761-3460.
Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber