Tuesday Musical Offers Kyiv Virtuosi's "Tour For Peace" Tues. Mar. 12 in Akron

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with cellist and conductor Dmitry Yablonsky about the Kyiv Virtuosi Tuesday Musical appearance on Mar. 12 at E. J. Thomas Hall in Akron. Several pianists will be featured in music by Moscheles and Mendelssohn, and the concert will conclude with the Beethoven Symphony No. 8. The conductor also recounts an anecdote about Mstislav Rostropovich. Click on the link above for ticket information. You can also call Tuesday Musical at 330-761-3460.