Police Horse Excellent Adventure Wins Pet News of the Week

This was not quite the scene on Interstate 90 east of Dead Man's Curve on Saturday, March 2nd, when a couple of Cleveland Mounted Police equines made a run for it during routine exercise. Drivers made some unexpected stops while the horses made their way through the lanes. The horses eventually were persuaded to return to their stables, but not before the puns about "real horsepower" started flying around social media. ODOT's video went viral. WCLV listeners chose it for Pet News honors.