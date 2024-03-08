© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Police Horse Excellent Adventure Wins Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:37 AM EST
mariat
/
Shutterstock

This was not quite the scene on Interstate 90 east of Dead Man's Curve on Saturday, March 2nd, when a couple of Cleveland Mounted Police equines made a run for it during routine exercise. Drivers made some unexpected stops while the horses made their way through the lanes. The horses eventually were persuaded to return to their stables, but not before the puns about "real horsepower" started flying around social media. ODOT's video went viral. WCLV listeners chose it for Pet News honors.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber