5 things to do in NEO: 'WOMAN’ show at Lakeland, Towpath Trail Lantern Parade and more

Women’s art at Lakeland Community College

Honoring art created by women, of women and about women this month, the Gallery at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland houses“From WOMAN XVII” through March 24. Thirty-five artists from Ohio, Oregon, Idaho, Indiana and Washington collaborate across a multitude of mediums to create this exhibition for Women’s History Month.

Lanterns of light on the Cuyahoga River

Welcome spring by celebrating light, creativity and sustainability on the banks of the Cuyahoga River for the Towpath Trail Lantern Parade on Saturday. Meet beforehand for the lantern-making workshop at Upcycle Parts Shop, then head over to begin the 1.6 mile journey along the Towpath Trail. The parade route features local artists displaying illuminated art made from recycled materials.

Akron Artwalk returns

Presented in collaboration with the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board, Akron Artwalk hosts its quarterly celebration of the arts Friday. Meet local artists, support small businesses, enjoy food and hear live music in the historic arts district at Summit Artspace. A mobile sensory bus, quiet room, toy lending library and a host of other resources will be available. Visitors are encouraged to wear orange to support inclusion.

Maria McDonald: ‘In Another Life’

Unpacking how women navigate their inner worlds and societal expectations, Maria McDonald presents her series of paintings “In Another Life: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Living.” To explore themes of feminism, love, loss, freedom and heartbreak, the exhibit uses a combination of both bold and vivid paintings and realistically-toned portraits. It’s on display at the Massillon Museum until March 17.

Ukrainian instruments meet the Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra launches its In Community Chamber Concert series Tuesday evening with a free concert in Parma, “Blue and Gold: Colors of the Bandura.” Embodying the voice and spirit of Ukraine’s history, the bandura is a string instrument with a tone similar to the harp. With community partner the H. K. School of Bandura, the show begins 7 p.m. at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cultural Center.