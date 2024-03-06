WCLV Program Guide 03-07-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome
Out to Dinner Different Flavors Night Glow
Sean Fyfe Late Night To Wes
Miles Davis Friday Night at the Blackhawk All Of You [Live]
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes Flamenco Sketches
Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi
Martti Vesala Landmark Magenta Drive
Steve Kuhn Mostly Coltrane Like Sonny
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Fats Navarro Goin' To Minton's Ice Freezes Red
Roy Eldridge After You've Gone Jump Through the Window
Charles Mingus Mingus MDM
Christine Jensen Day Moon Tolos d'Abril
Brad Shepik Drip Trails
Abbey Lincoln You Gotta Pay the Band Brother Can You Spare A Dime
Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable
Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes
Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life
Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back
Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You
Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back
Art Tatum/Ben Webster Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day
Benny Golson Gone With Golson Staccato Swing
Tawanda Smile Sister Moon
Billy Childs Speak Like of Child Fragile
Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Emmett Spencer
Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Some Sweet Day
Sonny Clark Leapin' In Voodoo
Roger Kellaway I Was There Just in Time
Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance
Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels
Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares
Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream
Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons
Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor
Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows
Dave Holland Points of View Ario
Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules
Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)
John Ireland: Tritons (1899)
Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)
Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)
George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)
Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale (1937)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Who's Who in Navy Blue?' (1920)
Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)
Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite (1960)
Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)
Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Nimbus 2000 (2001)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)
Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)
Jacob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (1607)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)
Billy May: Green Hornet: Theme (1966)
Paul Taffanel: Romance et Saltarelle (1900)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780)
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
Traditional: Black is the Color of my True Love's Hair
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)
Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 in d (1902)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)
William Bolcom: Dream Shadows (1970)
Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)
Florence Price: The Oak (1934)
Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)
Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 1 (1830)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)
George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)
Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)
Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude (1917)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)
Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture (1853)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 12 (1782)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)
Charlie Chaplin: A King in New York: Now That It's Ended (1957)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown (2006)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)
Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)
Michael Torke: Oracle (2013)
Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)
César Franck: Finale from Symphony in d (1888)
Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917)
Charles Ives: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1898)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)
John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)
Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs (1905)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)
Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)
Clara Schumann: Piano Sonata in g (1842)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 in D (1786)
Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)
Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)
César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' (1925)
Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)
Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 (2012)
Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)
Robert Schumann: Nachtstuck No. 4 (1839)
Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1880)