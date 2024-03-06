© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-07-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 6, 2024 at 6:16 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ellis Marsalis    Ellis Marsalis Trio     Syndrome

      Out to Dinner     Different Flavors Night Glow

      Sean Fyfe   Late Night  To Wes

      Miles Davis Friday Night at the Blackhawk All Of You [Live]

      Ron Carter  Finding the Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time    Pumpkin Pi

      Martti Vesala     Landmark    Magenta Drive

      Steve Kuhn  Mostly Coltrane   Like Sonny

                  

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Fats Navarro      Goin' To Minton's Ice Freezes Red

      Roy Eldridge      After You've Gone Jump Through the Window

      Charles Mingus    Mingus      MDM

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon     Tolos d'Abril

      Brad Shepik Drip  Trails

      Abbey Lincoln     You Gotta Pay the Band  Brother Can You Spare A Dime

                  

      Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Nights At The Turntable

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

      Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Asiatic Raes

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      The Good Life

      Clark Gibson      Counterclock      Oatts is Back

      Noah Haidu  Standards   I Thought About You

      Grachan Moncur    Some Other Stuff  Thandiwa

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mark Whitfield    The Marksman      The Blues From Way Back

      Art Tatum/Ben Webster   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Benny Golson      Gone With Golson  Staccato Swing

      Tawanda     Smile Sister Moon

      Billy Childs      Speak Like of Child     Fragile

      Mario Pavone      Motion Poetry     Emmett Spencer

      Bob Brookmeyer    Traditionalism Revisited      Some Sweet Day

      Sonny Clark Leapin' In  Voodoo

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There Just in Time

                  

      Steve Kuhn  Wisteria    Romance

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Over The Hills

      Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle  Sand Jewels

      Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean  Who Cares

      Kenny Burrell     KB Blues    Nica's Dream

      Don Grolnick      A Weaver of Dreams      Persimmons

      Stanley Turrentine      Never Let Me Go   Major's Minor

      Billy Childs      Bedtime Stories   Fragile

                  

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Windows

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Ario

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Balcony Rules

      Art Pepper  Among Friends     What is this thing called love

      Charles Mingus    Reincarnation of a Lovebird   Reincarnation of a love bird

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dual Force

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Soon

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Border Widow's Lament

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Foxy Trot

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)

John Ireland: Tritons (1899)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale (1937)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Who's Who in Navy Blue?' (1920)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite (1960)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Nimbus 2000 (2001)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Jacob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (1607)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

Billy May: Green Hornet: Theme (1966)

Paul Taffanel: Romance et Saltarelle (1900)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Traditional: Black is the Color of my True Love's Hair

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)

Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 in d (1902)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

William Bolcom: Dream Shadows (1970)

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)

Florence Price: The Oak (1934)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 1 (1830)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture (1853)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 12 (1782)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

Charlie Chaplin: A King in New York: Now That It's Ended (1957)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown (2006)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)

Michael Torke: Oracle (2013)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

César Franck: Finale from Symphony in d (1888)

Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917)

Charles Ives: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1898)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs (1905)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Clara Schumann: Piano Sonata in g (1842)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 in D (1786)

Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)

Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' (1925)

Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 (2012)

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

Robert Schumann: Nachtstuck No. 4 (1839)

Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1880)
Arts & Culture