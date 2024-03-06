WCLV Program Guide 03-07-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome

Out to Dinner Different Flavors Night Glow

Sean Fyfe Late Night To Wes

Miles Davis Friday Night at the Blackhawk All Of You [Live]

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi

Martti Vesala Landmark Magenta Drive

Steve Kuhn Mostly Coltrane Like Sonny

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Fats Navarro Goin' To Minton's Ice Freezes Red

Roy Eldridge After You've Gone Jump Through the Window

Charles Mingus Mingus MDM

Christine Jensen Day Moon Tolos d'Abril

Brad Shepik Drip Trails

Abbey Lincoln You Gotta Pay the Band Brother Can You Spare A Dime

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes

Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life

Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back

Art Tatum/Ben Webster Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Benny Golson Gone With Golson Staccato Swing

Tawanda Smile Sister Moon

Billy Childs Speak Like of Child Fragile

Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Emmett Spencer

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Some Sweet Day

Sonny Clark Leapin' In Voodoo

Roger Kellaway I Was There Just in Time

Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance

Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares

Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream

Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons

Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor

Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Dave Holland Points of View Ario

Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules

Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)

John Ireland: Tritons (1899)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale (1937)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Who's Who in Navy Blue?' (1920)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite (1960)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Nimbus 2000 (2001)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Jacob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (1607)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

Billy May: Green Hornet: Theme (1966)

Paul Taffanel: Romance et Saltarelle (1900)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Traditional: Black is the Color of my True Love's Hair

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)

Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 in d (1902)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

William Bolcom: Dream Shadows (1970)

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)

Florence Price: The Oak (1934)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 1 (1830)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture (1853)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 12 (1782)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

Charlie Chaplin: A King in New York: Now That It's Ended (1957)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown (2006)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)

Michael Torke: Oracle (2013)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

César Franck: Finale from Symphony in d (1888)

Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917)

Charles Ives: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1898)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs (1905)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Clara Schumann: Piano Sonata in g (1842)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 in D (1786)

Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)

Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' (1925)

Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 (2012)

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

Robert Schumann: Nachtstuck No. 4 (1839)

Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1880)