Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-06-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 5, 2024 at 6:17 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

      Ray Baretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave   Go

      Herb Ellis  Midnight Roll     I Won't Love You (1962)

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time   Silver's Drag

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Spillin' the Tea

      Dimitri Matheny   Cascadia    On a Misty Night

      Tomas Janzon      Nomads      Subconsciouslee Hot House

      Art Pepper  Modern Art Vol 2  What Is This Thing Called Love

      Eric Reed   It's All Right To Swing Wade In The Water

                  

      WJ3 All Stars     My Ship     God Bless The Child

      Marshall Gilkes   Cyclic Journey    Part I First Light

      Mark Masters Ensemble   Wish Me Well      Summer Day

      Gigi Gryce  Rat Race Blues    Blues in Bloom

      John Coltrane     The Believer      The Believer

      Alex Wintz  Live to Tape      What Me Worry

      Nick Finzer No Arrival  No Arrival

      Kenny Burrell     Blue Bash   Blue Bash

                  

      Dave Burrell      Margy Pargy Crucificado [Original Version]

      Ray Brown   Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone  I Just Can't See for Looking

      Al Foster   Reflections Alone And I

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Sunflower

      Tubby Hayes New York Sessions '61   Soho Soul

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Miles And Miles

      Jeff Parker Eastside Romp     Watusi

      Shawn Purcell     180   Search And Destroy

      McCoy Tyner Revelations Pug Nose

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Lovely

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Blow by Blow

      Joe Farnsworth    City of Sounds    City Of Sounds

      Andy Bey    Ballads, Blues and Bey  I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Love For Sale [Live]

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Tin Tin Deo

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet? Green Jeans

      Geof Bradfield    Power of Three    Reconciliation

      Peter Bernstein   Let Loose   Let Loose

                  

      Craig Davis       Tone Painting     Mellow Mood

      Charlie Rouse     Soul Mates  Prayer Song

      Freddie Hubbard   Ready for Freddie Arietis

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Minorabilia

      Behn Gillece      Walk of Fire      Dauntless Journey

      Nica Carrington   Times Like These  You Don't Know What Love Is

      Avishai Cohen     Playing The Room  The Opening

      Bill Frisell      Four  Waltz For Hal Wilner

      Garrison Fewell   Birdland Sessions Sonora

      Sir Roland Hanna  Tributaries I Concentrate On You

                  

      Wes Montgomery    The Incredible Jazz Guitar    Four On Six

      Milt Jackson      Bags Meets Wes    Delilah (Take 4)

      Wes Montgomery    Smokin' At The Half Note      Unit Seven

      Harold Land West Coast Blues  Ursula

      Cannonball Adderley     Cannonball and the Poll Winners     Never Will I Marry

      Emily Remler      East To Wes East To Wes

      Randy Napoleon    Rustbelt Roots    Wes Like

      Mark Whitfield    7th Ave Stroll    Headin to the Wes' Side

      John Lewis  Evolution   Sweet Georgia Brown

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

William Grant Still: Incantation and Dance (1945)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 5 (1820)

Chris Marshall: Bluestone (2015)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1914)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931)

George Gershwin: Do, Do, Do (1926)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'Evening Stars' (1840)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto (1804)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1935)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Giuseppe Verdi: Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from 'La traviata' (1853)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet (1800)

Michael Daugherty: Radio City: Symphonic Fantasy on Arturo Toscanini & the NBC Symphony (2011)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)

Norman Dello Joio: Bagatelles (1969)

Marie-Auguste Durand: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat (1870)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Joe Hisaishi: Kikujiro: The Rain (1999)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Valse mélancolique (1884)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Verbum nobile: Overture (1861)

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1838)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig August Lebrun: Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)

Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata (1700)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice (1762)

George Butler: Symphonic Spirituals (1978)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto (1753)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)

Richard Strauss: Morgen! (1894)

Peter Dodd: Irish Idyll (1971)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune (1913)
