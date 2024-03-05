WCLV Program Guide 03-06-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean
Ray Baretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go
Herb Ellis Midnight Roll I Won't Love You (1962)
Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea
Dimitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night
Tomas Janzon Nomads Subconsciouslee Hot House
Art Pepper Modern Art Vol 2 What Is This Thing Called Love
Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Wade In The Water
WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light
Mark Masters Ensemble Wish Me Well Summer Day
Gigi Gryce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom
John Coltrane The Believer The Believer
Alex Wintz Live to Tape What Me Worry
Nick Finzer No Arrival No Arrival
Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash
Dave Burrell Margy Pargy Crucificado [Original Version]
Ray Brown Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone I Just Can't See for Looking
Al Foster Reflections Alone And I
Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower
Tubby Hayes New York Sessions '61 Soho Soul
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Watusi
Shawn Purcell 180 Search And Destroy
McCoy Tyner Revelations Pug Nose
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blow by Blow
Joe Farnsworth City of Sounds City Of Sounds
Andy Bey Ballads, Blues and Bey I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans
Geof Bradfield Power of Three Reconciliation
Peter Bernstein Let Loose Let Loose
Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood
Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song
Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia
Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey
Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is
Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You
Wes Montgomery The Incredible Jazz Guitar Four On Six
Milt Jackson Bags Meets Wes Delilah (Take 4)
Wes Montgomery Smokin' At The Half Note Unit Seven
Harold Land West Coast Blues Ursula
Cannonball Adderley Cannonball and the Poll Winners Never Will I Marry
Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes
Randy Napoleon Rustbelt Roots Wes Like
Mark Whitfield 7th Ave Stroll Headin to the Wes' Side
John Lewis Evolution Sweet Georgia Brown
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
William Grant Still: Incantation and Dance (1945)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 5 (1820)
Chris Marshall: Bluestone (2015)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)
Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls (1907)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)
Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1914)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931)
George Gershwin: Do, Do, Do (1926)
Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)
Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'Evening Stars' (1840)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto (1804)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)
Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)
Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1935)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)
Giuseppe Verdi: Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from 'La traviata' (1853)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet (1800)
Michael Daugherty: Radio City: Symphonic Fantasy on Arturo Toscanini & the NBC Symphony (2011)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)
Norman Dello Joio: Bagatelles (1969)
Marie-Auguste Durand: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat (1870)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
Joe Hisaishi: Kikujiro: The Rain (1999)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Valse mélancolique (1884)
Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Verbum nobile: Overture (1861)
Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)
Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)
Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1838)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig August Lebrun: Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)
Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata (1700)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)
Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)
20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice (1762)
George Butler: Symphonic Spirituals (1978)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto (1753)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)
Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)
Richard Strauss: Morgen! (1894)
Peter Dodd: Irish Idyll (1971)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune (1913)