WCLV Program Guide 03-06-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Ray Baretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go

Herb Ellis Midnight Roll I Won't Love You (1962)

Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night

Tomas Janzon Nomads Subconsciouslee Hot House

Art Pepper Modern Art Vol 2 What Is This Thing Called Love

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Wade In The Water

WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Mark Masters Ensemble Wish Me Well Summer Day

Gigi Gryce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom

John Coltrane The Believer The Believer

Alex Wintz Live to Tape What Me Worry

Nick Finzer No Arrival No Arrival

Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy Crucificado [Original Version]

Ray Brown Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone I Just Can't See for Looking

Al Foster Reflections Alone And I

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tubby Hayes New York Sessions '61 Soho Soul

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Watusi

Shawn Purcell 180 Search And Destroy

McCoy Tyner Revelations Pug Nose

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blow by Blow

Joe Farnsworth City of Sounds City Of Sounds

Andy Bey Ballads, Blues and Bey I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans

Geof Bradfield Power of Three Reconciliation

Peter Bernstein Let Loose Let Loose

Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song

Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey

Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is

Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You

Wes Montgomery The Incredible Jazz Guitar Four On Six

Milt Jackson Bags Meets Wes Delilah (Take 4)

Wes Montgomery Smokin' At The Half Note Unit Seven

Harold Land West Coast Blues Ursula

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball and the Poll Winners Never Will I Marry

Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes

Randy Napoleon Rustbelt Roots Wes Like

Mark Whitfield 7th Ave Stroll Headin to the Wes' Side

John Lewis Evolution Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

William Grant Still: Incantation and Dance (1945)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 5 (1820)

Chris Marshall: Bluestone (2015)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1914)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931)

George Gershwin: Do, Do, Do (1926)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'Evening Stars' (1840)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto (1804)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1935)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Giuseppe Verdi: Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from 'La traviata' (1853)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet (1800)

Michael Daugherty: Radio City: Symphonic Fantasy on Arturo Toscanini & the NBC Symphony (2011)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)

Norman Dello Joio: Bagatelles (1969)

Marie-Auguste Durand: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat (1870)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Joe Hisaishi: Kikujiro: The Rain (1999)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Valse mélancolique (1884)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Verbum nobile: Overture (1861)

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1838)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig August Lebrun: Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)

Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata (1700)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice (1762)

George Butler: Symphonic Spirituals (1978)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto (1753)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)

Richard Strauss: Morgen! (1894)

Peter Dodd: Irish Idyll (1971)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune (1913)