The Cleveland Winds at the Maltz
[Airdate: March 6, 2024]
This Sunday, the Cleveland Winds and Cincinnati Wind Band will present a concert at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Birch Browning and Jim Daughters, directors of both bands about the performance.
Sunday, March 10 at 3:00 p.m.; Maltz Performing Arts Center
Cleveland Winds
Birch Browning, conductor
Ira Hearshen: Fantasia on Aura Lee
Peter Meechan: Perpetua
Katahj Copley: DOPE!
Cincinnati Wind Band
Jim Daughters, conductor
Ron Nelson: Lauds
John Williams: Viktor’s Tale
Samuel Barber: Commando March
Nicole Piunno: The Spirit is Willing (Premiere)
Michael Daugherty: The Adventures of Jesse Owens