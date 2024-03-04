The Cleveland Winds at the Maltz

[Airdate: March 6, 2024]

This Sunday, the Cleveland Winds and Cincinnati Wind Band will present a concert at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Birch Browning and Jim Daughters, directors of both bands about the performance.

Sunday, March 10 at 3:00 p.m.; Maltz Performing Arts Center

Cleveland Winds

Birch Browning, conductor

Ira Hearshen: Fantasia on Aura Lee

Peter Meechan: Perpetua

Katahj Copley: DOPE!