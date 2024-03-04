© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

The Cleveland Winds at the Maltz

John Mills
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:08 PM EST
Photograph of the Cleveland Winds
Cleveland Winds

[Airdate: March 6, 2024]

This Sunday, the Cleveland Winds and Cincinnati Wind Band will present a concert at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Birch Browning and Jim Daughters, directors of both bands about the performance.

Sunday, March 10 at 3:00 p.m.; Maltz Performing Arts Center
Cleveland Winds
Birch Browning, conductor
Ira Hearshen: Fantasia on Aura Lee
Peter Meechan: Perpetua
Katahj Copley: DOPE!

Cincinnati Wind Band
Jim Daughters, conductor
Ron Nelson: Lauds
John Williams: Viktor’s Tale
Samuel Barber: Commando March
Nicole Piunno: The Spirit is Willing (Premiere)
Michael Daugherty: The Adventures of Jesse Owens
John Mills
