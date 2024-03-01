WCLV Program Guide 03-03-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Shout Section Big Band, Swing Forward, The Claw

Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, The Barn

Dan Pugach, Bianca, Schleppin’

Black Art Jazz Collective, Truth to Power, Lookin’ for Leroy

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole

Jay Thomas, High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Notes to Myself

Jim Snidero, For All We Know, Parker’s Mood

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Slapped My Mind

Spike Robinson, The Live Session, Doxy

Ron Burris, Never Felt So Good, Moment’s Notice

Ray Blue, #People, Hard Times

Corina Bartra, Cosmic Symchronicities, Latino Blues

Gustavo Cortinas, Live in Chicago, Overture

Randy Napoleon, The Door is Open, April Song

Chris Botti, Volume 1, Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered

David Gibson, Fellowship, Disquietude

Gary Urwin, Flying Colors, This I Dig of You

Flying Horse Big Band, A Message from…, Hipsippy Blues

Hank Mobley, Another Workout, Hank’s Other Soul

Amanda Gardier, Auteur, Green Line

Ambrose Akinmusire, Owl Song, Owl Song 2

Simon Moullier, Inception, Peggy’s Blue Skylight

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, Live at the Village Vanguard, Samba con Getchu

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK WITH JANA LEE ROSS

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Ken Walker, Jeff Jenkins, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini A Quiet Gass

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Round and Round

Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Bag's Groove

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmns, Bob Hancock, John Previt, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliot Redneck Jazz Canadian Sunset

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Little Sunflower

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Jimmy Smith, George Bohannon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Round the Corner

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Afro Blue

Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, MCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman Lush Life

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Jitterbug Waltz

Jimmy Smith, George Bohannon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin, Marlena Shaw You've Changed

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, Gene Taylor Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Melvin Rhyne, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Born To Be Blue

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body And Soul

Nancy Wilson, Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Charles Brown, Dr. John, Clifford Solomon, Danny Caron, Earl May, Keith Copeland All My Life A Virus Called the Blues

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson and Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Two For the Blues

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Hurry Change, If You're Comin'

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria (1150)

Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria, O auctrix vite (1150)

Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: AGO Seattle 2022 (VI) - Featuring David Briggs and the C. B. Fisk pipe organ at Benaroya Hall

J.S.BACH (arr. Briggs): Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565 (with a huge improvised B-A-C-H-based cadenza).

W.A. MOZART: Andante in F, K. 616.

FRANZ LISZT (trans. Guillou). Symphonic Poem No. 5, Prometheus David Briggs

DAVID BRIGGS: Kyrie eleison, fr Requiem Euphony Choir; Northern Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tanner; Greg Morris (1969 Walker-2002 Wood/Blackburn Cathedral, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3 - Prayer will be the focus of this edition of With Heart and Voice, as we listen to sacred choral and organ music evoking prayers of petition, repentance, thanksgiving, and longing during this season of Lent. Join Peter DuBois for this musical exploration

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)

Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from Violin Concerto 'La Stravaganza' (c.1714)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ave Maria (1938)

Igor Stravinsky: Ave Maria (1934)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2 (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in G (1786)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Rejoice Greatly' (1708)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Teresa Carreno: Little Waltz (Mi Teresita) Gabriela Montero, piano

Franz Danzi: Sinfonia Concertante for Flute, Clarinet, and Orchestra DeMarre McGill, flute; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra; Allen Tinkham, conductor

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Beth Everett calling from Scottsbluff, NE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise - Fantaisie in A-flat Major, Op. 61 Gabriela Montero, piano Radio e Televisao de Portugal, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon, Portugal

Richard Wagner: Traume (Dreams) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Taipei Music Academy Festival All Stars Taipei Music Academy & Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade Balourdet String Quartet Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

Shawn Okpebholo: On A Painting by Henry Ossawa Turner: The Thankful Poor Brandon Patrick George, flute

Ruth Crawford Seeger: Diaphonic Suite Brandon Patrick George, flute

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Lorin Maazel, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Op 84

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5

Bela Bartok: Two Pictures Op 10

Bela Bartok: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin Op 19

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 (excerpts)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Allison Loggins-Hull: Can You See? [world premiere, TCO Commission]

Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto Op 22

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 4 in C Op 47

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - Charles Yang -- violin virtuoso, singer-songwriter and member of the string trio “Time For Three” returns to From the Top this week to collaborate with our young musicians and to co-host thje program with Peter Dugan. Charles plays some quixotic and playful contemporary music by composer Lera Auerbach with a teen cellist … snd he joins host Peter Dugan and a quintet of young players to perform a movement of Schubert’s “Trout Quintet”

Li Yu Chen, violin, 17, from Bayside, NY performs Entranced with Mountain Scenery by Li Shangqian

AhHa Duo: Amy Baskurt, violin, 18, from New York, NY and Heather Wang, guitar, 18, from New York, NY perform Cantabile et Presto by Astor Piazzolla

Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello, 16, from San Antonio, TX with Charles Yang, violin

Three Dances in the Old Style, Op. 54 by Lera Auerbach

Maanas Varma, viola, 17, from Flower Mound, TX performs Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, Act 1 Scene 2: Masks by Sergei Prokofiev

Christian Luevano, double bass, 18, from Corinth, TX performs Double Bass Concerto No. 1, Mvmt 3 by Andrés Martin

Charles Yang, violin; Maanas Varma, viola; Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello; Christian Luevano, double bass; Peter Dugan, piano perform Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 “Trout”, Finale by Franz Schubert

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e (1894)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony in d 'Die Nullte' (1864)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Conner: Truly Free (2022) Malina Rauschenfels, soprano and cello

Sebastian Birch: Ghosts of the Baroque (2022) Malina Rauschenfels, David Ellis, cellos; Paula Maust, harpsichord

Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement: Threnody (1991) Koszalin State Philharmonic/Szymon Kawalla, cond.

James Wilding: Fire and Ice (Piano Sonata No. 3, 2nd movement) (2017) James Wilding, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - A Future for American Theatre - Panel: Reginald L Douglas, Raymond Bobgan, Stephanie Ybarra

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Michel Colombier: Emmanuel (1971)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Ariel Ram rez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964)

Biagio Marini: Passacaglia (1655)

Gabriel Faur : Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)

Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute (1620)

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 (1849)