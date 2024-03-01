WCLV Program Guide 03-03-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Shout Section Big Band, Swing Forward, The Claw
Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, The Barn
Dan Pugach, Bianca, Schleppin’
Black Art Jazz Collective, Truth to Power, Lookin’ for Leroy
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole
Jay Thomas, High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Notes to Myself
Jim Snidero, For All We Know, Parker’s Mood
Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Slapped My Mind
Spike Robinson, The Live Session, Doxy
Ron Burris, Never Felt So Good, Moment’s Notice
Ray Blue, #People, Hard Times
Corina Bartra, Cosmic Symchronicities, Latino Blues
Gustavo Cortinas, Live in Chicago, Overture
Randy Napoleon, The Door is Open, April Song
Chris Botti, Volume 1, Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
David Gibson, Fellowship, Disquietude
Gary Urwin, Flying Colors, This I Dig of You
Flying Horse Big Band, A Message from…, Hipsippy Blues
Hank Mobley, Another Workout, Hank’s Other Soul
Amanda Gardier, Auteur, Green Line
Ambrose Akinmusire, Owl Song, Owl Song 2
Simon Moullier, Inception, Peggy’s Blue Skylight
Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, Live at the Village Vanguard, Samba con Getchu
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK WITH JANA LEE ROSS
Artist-Album-Track
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Ken Walker, Jeff Jenkins, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini A Quiet Gass
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Round and Round
Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me
Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Bag's Groove
Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmns, Bob Hancock, John Previt, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliot Redneck Jazz Canadian Sunset
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Little Sunflower
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Jimmy Smith, George Bohannon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Round the Corner
McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Afro Blue
Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, MCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman Lush Life
Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Jitterbug Waltz
Jimmy Smith, George Bohannon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin, Marlena Shaw You've Changed
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, Gene Taylor Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade
Melvin Rhyne, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Born To Be Blue
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day
Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum
Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body And Soul
Nancy Wilson, Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Charles Brown, Dr. John, Clifford Solomon, Danny Caron, Earl May, Keith Copeland All My Life A Virus Called the Blues
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson and Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Two For the Blues
Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Hurry Change, If You're Comin'
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria (1150)
Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria, O auctrix vite (1150)
Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150)
Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: AGO Seattle 2022 (VI) - Featuring David Briggs and the C. B. Fisk pipe organ at Benaroya Hall
J.S.BACH (arr. Briggs): Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565 (with a huge improvised B-A-C-H-based cadenza).
W.A. MOZART: Andante in F, K. 616.
FRANZ LISZT (trans. Guillou). Symphonic Poem No. 5, Prometheus David Briggs
DAVID BRIGGS: Kyrie eleison, fr Requiem Euphony Choir; Northern Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tanner; Greg Morris (1969 Walker-2002 Wood/Blackburn Cathedral, England)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3 - Prayer will be the focus of this edition of With Heart and Voice, as we listen to sacred choral and organ music evoking prayers of petition, repentance, thanksgiving, and longing during this season of Lent. Join Peter DuBois for this musical exploration
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)
Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat (1720)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf' (1731)
Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from Violin Concerto 'La Stravaganza' (c.1714)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ave Maria (1938)
Igor Stravinsky: Ave Maria (1934)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2 (1931)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in G (1786)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Rejoice Greatly' (1708)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Teresa Carreno: Little Waltz (Mi Teresita) Gabriela Montero, piano
Franz Danzi: Sinfonia Concertante for Flute, Clarinet, and Orchestra DeMarre McGill, flute; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra; Allen Tinkham, conductor
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Beth Everett calling from Scottsbluff, NE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet
Frederic Chopin: Polonaise - Fantaisie in A-flat Major, Op. 61 Gabriela Montero, piano Radio e Televisao de Portugal, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon, Portugal
Richard Wagner: Traume (Dreams) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp
Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Taipei Music Academy Festival All Stars Taipei Music Academy & Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade Balourdet String Quartet Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO
Shawn Okpebholo: On A Painting by Henry Ossawa Turner: The Thankful Poor Brandon Patrick George, flute
Ruth Crawford Seeger: Diaphonic Suite Brandon Patrick George, flute
14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Lorin Maazel, conductor
Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Op 84
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5
Bela Bartok: Two Pictures Op 10
Bela Bartok: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin Op 19
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 (excerpts)
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Allison Loggins-Hull: Can You See? [world premiere, TCO Commission]
Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto Op 22
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 4 in C Op 47
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - Charles Yang -- violin virtuoso, singer-songwriter and member of the string trio “Time For Three” returns to From the Top this week to collaborate with our young musicians and to co-host thje program with Peter Dugan. Charles plays some quixotic and playful contemporary music by composer Lera Auerbach with a teen cellist … snd he joins host Peter Dugan and a quintet of young players to perform a movement of Schubert’s “Trout Quintet”
Li Yu Chen, violin, 17, from Bayside, NY performs Entranced with Mountain Scenery by Li Shangqian
AhHa Duo: Amy Baskurt, violin, 18, from New York, NY and Heather Wang, guitar, 18, from New York, NY perform Cantabile et Presto by Astor Piazzolla
Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello, 16, from San Antonio, TX with Charles Yang, violin
Three Dances in the Old Style, Op. 54 by Lera Auerbach
Maanas Varma, viola, 17, from Flower Mound, TX performs Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, Act 1 Scene 2: Masks by Sergei Prokofiev
Christian Luevano, double bass, 18, from Corinth, TX performs Double Bass Concerto No. 1, Mvmt 3 by Andrés Martin
Charles Yang, violin; Maanas Varma, viola; Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello; Christian Luevano, double bass; Peter Dugan, piano perform Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 “Trout”, Finale by Franz Schubert
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)
Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e (1894)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony in d 'Die Nullte' (1864)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jennifer Conner: Truly Free (2022) Malina Rauschenfels, soprano and cello
Sebastian Birch: Ghosts of the Baroque (2022) Malina Rauschenfels, David Ellis, cellos; Paula Maust, harpsichord
Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement: Threnody (1991) Koszalin State Philharmonic/Szymon Kawalla, cond.
James Wilding: Fire and Ice (Piano Sonata No. 3, 2nd movement) (2017) James Wilding, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - A Future for American Theatre - Panel: Reginald L Douglas, Raymond Bobgan, Stephanie Ybarra
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)
Michel Colombier: Emmanuel (1971)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)
Ariel Ram rez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964)
Biagio Marini: Passacaglia (1655)
Gabriel Faur : Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)
Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute (1620)
John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 (1849)