WCLV Program Guide 03-02-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Gary Urwin, Flying Colors, Short Stop
Gerry Mulligan, California Concerts Vol. 2, The Red Door
Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, Bags’ Groove
Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Gone With the Wind
Brandon Sanders, Compton’s Finest, Compton’s Finest
Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Peresina
John Ellis, Carmen in Jazz, Seguidilla
Ray Blue, #People, Dark Berries
Adam Schroeder, CT!, Slow Boat
James Zollar, The Ways In, Down Town Up
Antoine Drye, Retreat to Beauty, The Peacocks
Wendell Harrison, Tribe, Saga of a Carrot
Tony Jones – Jessica Jones, Hearing into the Future, Waynopolis
Ada Rovatti , The Hidden World of Piloo, Simba’s Samba
Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective, Fiesta at Caroga, El Volcan
Hilario Duran, Cry Me a River, Waiting for the Float
Daggerboard All Cool in the Wheelhouse
Mike Clark, Escapement, Hat and Beard
Joseph Daley, Tuba Trio Chronicles Vol 2, Ode to Life
PSA, PSA, Troxy Fot
Alon Farber, The Magician, The Magician
Ethan Iverson, Technically Acceptable, Technically Acceptable
Lori Bell, Recorda Me, Inner Urge
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK WITH JANA LEE ROSS
Artist-Album-Track
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Bye Bye Blackbird
Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo James & Wes
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Angel Eyes
June Christie, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions Something Cool
Art Van Damme, Johnny Smith, Charlie Calzaretta, Max Marish, Lew Skalinder Art Van Damme: A Perfect Match with Johnnh Smith Nicolette Avenue Breakdown
Count Basie, Vic Dickenson, Al Grey, Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, Zoot Sims, Ray Brown, Jimmie Smith Montreux 77 Bookie's Blues
Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' All the Things You are
Dexter Gordon, Donald Byrd, Kenny Drew, Neils-Henning Orsted Pedersen, Art Taylor Dexter Gordon: Ballads Darn That Dream
Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me
Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz I'm Such a Hungry Man
Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train
Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Something Special For All We Know
Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Robert Rucker, Orlando Q. Rodriguez Live at the House of Tribes Green Chimneys
Thelonious Monk Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo
Nat King Cole, Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey The Jazz Collector Edition: Nat King Cole It's Crazy But I'm In Love
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose
Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Perdido
Howard Alden, Lenore Raphael Loverly Back Home Again In Indiana
Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Donna Lee
Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Just In time
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Daivs Twilight World Close Enough For Love
Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food In the Underground
George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Marion Booker, Ronnie Cuber The George Benson Cookbook The Cooker
George Benson, Carmen Bradford, Barry Eastmond, Ron Carter, Coun Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band How do You Keep the Music Playing
Art Van Damme, Johnny Smith, Max Mariash, Lew Skalinder, Charlie Calzaretta A Perfect Match with Johnny Smith Bluesy
Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart
Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Hymn to Freedom
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas
George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Marion Booker, Ronnie Cuber The George Benson Cookbook All Of Me
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Leo Brouwer Beatlerianas Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar Santiago Quartet
Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90 "Italian" Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jaime Laredo
06:55:50 Emilio Murillo Pasillo No. 11 Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X "Emilio Murillo: Obras Para Piano"
Richard Wagner Overture to Tannhauser Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Lalo Schifrin Concierto Caribeno for Flute & Orchestra Marisa Canales, flute London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin
Jose Luis Merlin Suite del recuerdo Jason Vieaux, guitar
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Teresa Carreno: Little Waltz (Mi Teresita) Gabriela Montero, piano
Franz Danzi: Sinfonia Concertante for Flute, Clarinet, and Orchestra DeMarre McGill, flute; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra; Allen Tinkham, conductor
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Beth Everett calling from Scottsbluff, NE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet
Frederic Chopin: Polonaise - Fantaisie in A-flat Major, Op. 61 Gabriela Montero, piano Radio e Televisao de Portugal, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon, Portugal Music: 12:21
Richard Wagner: Traume (Dreams) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp
Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Taipei Music Academy Festival All Stars Taipei Music Academy & Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA Music: 19:13
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade Balourdet String Quartet Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO
Shawn Okpebholo: On A Painting by Henry Ossawa Turner: The Thankful Poor Brandon Patrick George, flute
Ruth Crawford Seeger: Diaphonic Suite Brandon Patrick George, flute
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' (1900)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)
François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)
Hoyt Curtin: The Flintstones: Theme (1961)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Bears (1908)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - Charles Yang -- violin virtuoso, singer-songwriter and member of the string trio “Time For Three” returns to From the Top this week to collaborate with our young musicians and to co-host thje program with Peter Dugan. Charles plays some quixotic and playful contemporary music by composer Lera Auerbach with a teen cellist … snd he joins host Peter Dugan and a quintet of young players to perform a movement of Schubert’s “Trout Quintet”
Li Yu Chen, violin, 17, from Bayside, NY performs Entranced with Mountain Scenery by Li Shangqian
AhHa Duo: Amy Baskurt, violin, 18, from New York, NY and Heather Wang, guitar, 18, from New York, NY perform Cantabile et Presto by Astor Piazzolla
Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello, 16, from San Antonio, TX with Charles Yang, violin
Three Dances in the Old Style, Op. 54 by Lera Auerbach
Maanas Varma, viola, 17, from Flower Mound, TX performs Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, Act 1 Scene 2: Masks by Sergei Prokofiev
Christian Luevano, double bass, 18, from Corinth, TX performs Double Bass Concerto No. 1, Mvmt 3 by Andrés Martin
Charles Yang, violin; Maanas Varma, viola; Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello; Christian Luevano, double bass; Peter Dugan, piano perform Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 “Trout”, Finale by Franz Schubert
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with this year’s Listeners’ Choice, a historic broadcast chosen by the Met’s international radio audience: Verdi’s Ernani. This performance from 1962 features a breathtaking lineup of legendary stars. Carlo Bergonzi sings the title role of the mysterious outlaw; Leontyne Price is his beloved, the fiery noblewoman Elvira; Cornell MacNeil is Carlo, king of Spain; and Giorgio Tozzi is the vengeful Silva. Maestro Thomas Schippers conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus in this thrilling score by the young Verdi.
15:27 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)
Kurt Weill: The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the Knife (1928)
Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)
Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1980s-‘00s
Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams
Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams
John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams
Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Tom Shepard (Part 2) - An hour in the company of the 12-time Grammy Award-winning record producer, featuring selections from six Sondheim musicals, Kander & Ebb, Bock & Harnick and more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Anton Webern): Ricercare from A Musical Offering BWV 1079
Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor Opus 7
Paul Hindemith: Symphony ‘Mathis der Maler’
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)
Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep (2012)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g 'La Notte' (1728)
Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme
Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein (1888)
Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)
Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)
Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)