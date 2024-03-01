WCLV Program Guide 03-02-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Gary Urwin, Flying Colors, Short Stop

Gerry Mulligan, California Concerts Vol. 2, The Red Door

Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, Bags’ Groove

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Gone With the Wind

Brandon Sanders, Compton’s Finest, Compton’s Finest

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Peresina

John Ellis, Carmen in Jazz, Seguidilla

Ray Blue, #People, Dark Berries

Adam Schroeder, CT!, Slow Boat

James Zollar, The Ways In, Down Town Up

Antoine Drye, Retreat to Beauty, The Peacocks

Wendell Harrison, Tribe, Saga of a Carrot

Tony Jones – Jessica Jones, Hearing into the Future, Waynopolis

Ada Rovatti , The Hidden World of Piloo, Simba’s Samba

Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective, Fiesta at Caroga, El Volcan

Hilario Duran, Cry Me a River, Waiting for the Float

Daggerboard All Cool in the Wheelhouse

Mike Clark, Escapement, Hat and Beard

Joseph Daley, Tuba Trio Chronicles Vol 2, Ode to Life

PSA, PSA, Troxy Fot

Alon Farber, The Magician, The Magician

Ethan Iverson, Technically Acceptable, Technically Acceptable

Lori Bell, Recorda Me, Inner Urge

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK WITH JANA LEE ROSS

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Bye Bye Blackbird

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo James & Wes

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Angel Eyes

June Christie, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions Something Cool

Art Van Damme, Johnny Smith, Charlie Calzaretta, Max Marish, Lew Skalinder Art Van Damme: A Perfect Match with Johnnh Smith Nicolette Avenue Breakdown

Count Basie, Vic Dickenson, Al Grey, Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, Zoot Sims, Ray Brown, Jimmie Smith Montreux 77 Bookie's Blues

Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' All the Things You are

Dexter Gordon, Donald Byrd, Kenny Drew, Neils-Henning Orsted Pedersen, Art Taylor Dexter Gordon: Ballads Darn That Dream

Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me

Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz I'm Such a Hungry Man

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Something Special For All We Know

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Robert Rucker, Orlando Q. Rodriguez Live at the House of Tribes Green Chimneys

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Nat King Cole, Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey The Jazz Collector Edition: Nat King Cole It's Crazy But I'm In Love

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

Howard Alden, Lenore Raphael Loverly Back Home Again In Indiana

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Donna Lee

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Just In time

Howard Alden, Lenore Raphael Loverly Back Home Again In Indiana

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Daivs Twilight World Close Enough For Love

Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food In the Underground

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Marion Booker, Ronnie Cuber The George Benson Cookbook The Cooker

George Benson, Carmen Bradford, Barry Eastmond, Ron Carter, Coun Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band How do You Keep the Music Playing

Art Van Damme, Johnny Smith, Max Mariash, Lew Skalinder, Charlie Calzaretta A Perfect Match with Johnny Smith Bluesy

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Hymn to Freedom

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Marion Booker, Ronnie Cuber The George Benson Cookbook All Of Me

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Leo Brouwer Beatlerianas Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar Santiago Quartet

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90 "Italian" Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jaime Laredo

06:55:50 Emilio Murillo Pasillo No. 11 Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X "Emilio Murillo: Obras Para Piano"

Richard Wagner Overture to Tannhauser Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Lalo Schifrin Concierto Caribeno for Flute & Orchestra Marisa Canales, flute London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin

Jose Luis Merlin Suite del recuerdo Jason Vieaux, guitar

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Teresa Carreno: Little Waltz (Mi Teresita) Gabriela Montero, piano

Franz Danzi: Sinfonia Concertante for Flute, Clarinet, and Orchestra DeMarre McGill, flute; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra; Allen Tinkham, conductor

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Beth Everett calling from Scottsbluff, NE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise - Fantaisie in A-flat Major, Op. 61 Gabriela Montero, piano Radio e Televisao de Portugal, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon, Portugal Music: 12:21

Richard Wagner: Traume (Dreams) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Taipei Music Academy Festival All Stars Taipei Music Academy & Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA Music: 19:13

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade Balourdet String Quartet Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

Shawn Okpebholo: On A Painting by Henry Ossawa Turner: The Thankful Poor Brandon Patrick George, flute

Ruth Crawford Seeger: Diaphonic Suite Brandon Patrick George, flute

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' (1900)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Hoyt Curtin: The Flintstones: Theme (1961)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Bears (1908)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - Charles Yang -- violin virtuoso, singer-songwriter and member of the string trio “Time For Three” returns to From the Top this week to collaborate with our young musicians and to co-host thje program with Peter Dugan. Charles plays some quixotic and playful contemporary music by composer Lera Auerbach with a teen cellist … snd he joins host Peter Dugan and a quintet of young players to perform a movement of Schubert’s “Trout Quintet”

Li Yu Chen, violin, 17, from Bayside, NY performs Entranced with Mountain Scenery by Li Shangqian

AhHa Duo: Amy Baskurt, violin, 18, from New York, NY and Heather Wang, guitar, 18, from New York, NY perform Cantabile et Presto by Astor Piazzolla

Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello, 16, from San Antonio, TX with Charles Yang, violin

Three Dances in the Old Style, Op. 54 by Lera Auerbach

Maanas Varma, viola, 17, from Flower Mound, TX performs Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, Act 1 Scene 2: Masks by Sergei Prokofiev

Christian Luevano, double bass, 18, from Corinth, TX performs Double Bass Concerto No. 1, Mvmt 3 by Andrés Martin

Charles Yang, violin; Maanas Varma, viola; Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello; Christian Luevano, double bass; Peter Dugan, piano perform Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 “Trout”, Finale by Franz Schubert

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with this year’s Listeners’ Choice, a historic broadcast chosen by the Met’s international radio audience: Verdi’s Ernani. This performance from 1962 features a breathtaking lineup of legendary stars. Carlo Bergonzi sings the title role of the mysterious outlaw; Leontyne Price is his beloved, the fiery noblewoman Elvira; Cornell MacNeil is Carlo, king of Spain; and Giorgio Tozzi is the vengeful Silva. Maestro Thomas Schippers conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus in this thrilling score by the young Verdi.

15:27 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)

Kurt Weill: The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the Knife (1928)

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1980s-‘00s

Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Tom Shepard (Part 2) - An hour in the company of the 12-time Grammy Award-winning record producer, featuring selections from six Sondheim musicals, Kander & Ebb, Bock & Harnick and more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Anton Webern): Ricercare from A Musical Offering BWV 1079

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor Opus 7

Paul Hindemith: Symphony ‘Mathis der Maler’

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep (2012)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g 'La Notte' (1728)

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme

Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein (1888)

Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)