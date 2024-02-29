WCLV Program Guide 03-01-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance

Chico Freeman (w Yoron Israel) Focus Blackfoot

Jay Hoggard (w Yoron Israel) The Fountain Fables Of Faubus

Michael Orenstein Aperture Opposite World

Ellis Marsalis Loved Ones Lulu's Back In Town

Gary Burton Face to Face Opus Half

Dave Young Two by Two One by One

Cyrille Aimee Move On Loving You

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales for Changing Times How Deep Is the Ocean

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Presence That Lament Brings

Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings How Little We Know

Lem Winchester Winchester Special How Are Things in Glocca Morra

Brandon Goldberg In Good Time Time

Mark Wade True Stories Falling Delores

George Lewis George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip

Ken Peplowski Steppin' With Peps No Problem

Ray Barretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps

Joe Henderson Our Thing Pedro's Time

Paul Ferguson Blue Highways Blue Highways

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain

Dave Holland Extended Play Make Believe [Live]

Justin Joyce Story Tales Placid Pandemonium

Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby

Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

Josh Lawrence Call Time 05 Cornbread

Bobby Watson No Question About It Country Corn Flakes

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice

Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was

Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me

Harold Land TheFox Little Chris

Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Evolution

Afinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy

Michael Dease Swing Low Appreciation

Gregory Porter Take Me To The Alley Take Me To The Alley

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Ripple Effect

Greg Chako Live After 40 Bassin' Mason Bossa

Pat Metheny Dream Box Morning Of The Carnival

Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One

Don Patterson Dem New York Dues Little Shannon

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Abe Holzmann: March 'Blaze Away!' (1901)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in E-Flat (1785)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Galop final (1870)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Gregorian Chant: Requiem: Dies Irae

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás (1870)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)

Giacomo Puccini: Prelude for Orchestra (1876)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fair (1930)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)

Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 12 for Winds (1782)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)

Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' (1986)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 15 'Pastoral' (1801)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in C (1769)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Stevens, Lonnie Lynn & Che Smith: Selma: Glory (2014)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto (1895)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Han and Leia (2015)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 7 (1942)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 4 'Prague' (1979)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonatina from Cantata No. 106 'Actus Tragicus' (1708)

Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs (1906)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants (1871)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Rebecca Clarke: Viola Sonata (1921)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Suite Concertino in F (1933)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet (1691)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)

Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1 in c (1868)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga: Air (1893)

Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne (1800)