WCLV Program Guide 03-01-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back
Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying
Hank Jones The Oracle Interface
Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance
Chico Freeman (w Yoron Israel) Focus Blackfoot
Jay Hoggard (w Yoron Israel) The Fountain Fables Of Faubus
Michael Orenstein Aperture Opposite World
Ellis Marsalis Loved Ones Lulu's Back In Town
Gary Burton Face to Face Opus Half
Dave Young Two by Two One by One
Cyrille Aimee Move On Loving You
Joshua Redman Timeless Tales for Changing Times How Deep Is the Ocean
Wynton Marsalis J Mood Presence That Lament Brings
Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings How Little We Know
Lem Winchester Winchester Special How Are Things in Glocca Morra
Brandon Goldberg In Good Time Time
Mark Wade True Stories Falling Delores
George Lewis George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip
Ken Peplowski Steppin' With Peps No Problem
Ray Barretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps
Joe Henderson Our Thing Pedro's Time
Paul Ferguson Blue Highways Blue Highways
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain
Dave Holland Extended Play Make Believe [Live]
Justin Joyce Story Tales Placid Pandemonium
Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby
Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight
Josh Lawrence Call Time 05 Cornbread
Bobby Watson No Question About It Country Corn Flakes
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues
Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice
Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was
Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me
Harold Land TheFox Little Chris
Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Evolution
Afinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy
Michael Dease Swing Low Appreciation
Gregory Porter Take Me To The Alley Take Me To The Alley
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Ripple Effect
Greg Chako Live After 40 Bassin' Mason Bossa
Pat Metheny Dream Box Morning Of The Carnival
Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One
Don Patterson Dem New York Dues Little Shannon
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Abe Holzmann: March 'Blaze Away!' (1901)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in E-Flat (1785)
Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Galop final (1870)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)
Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)
Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)
Gregorian Chant: Requiem: Dies Irae
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás (1870)
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)
Giacomo Puccini: Prelude for Orchestra (1876)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)
Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)
Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)
Ottorino Respighi: The Fair (1930)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)
Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 12 for Winds (1782)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)
Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' (1986)
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)
Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 15 'Pastoral' (1801)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in C (1769)
Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
John Stevens, Lonnie Lynn & Che Smith: Selma: Glory (2014)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto (1895)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Han and Leia (2015)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 7 (1942)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 4 'Prague' (1979)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonatina from Cantata No. 106 'Actus Tragicus' (1708)
Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs (1906)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants (1871)
Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1880)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Rebecca Clarke: Viola Sonata (1921)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Suite Concertino in F (1933)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)
Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet (1691)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)
Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1 in c (1868)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)
Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)
Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga: Air (1893)
Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016)
Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)
Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne (1800)