Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-01-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 29, 2024 at 6:15 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Darren Litzie     My Horizon  Question and Answer

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    Time Will Tell

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Standing Back

      Gregory Porter    Liquid Spirit     No Love Dying

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Interface

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Dream Dance

      Chico Freeman (w Yoron Israel)      Focus Blackfoot

      Jay Hoggard (w Yoron Israel)  The Fountain      Fables Of Faubus

      Michael Orenstein Aperture    Opposite World

                  

      Ellis Marsalis    Loved Ones  Lulu's Back In Town

      Gary Burton Face to Face      Opus Half

      Dave Young  Two by Two  One by One

      Cyrille Aimee     Move On     Loving You

      Joshua Redman     Timeless Tales for Changing Times   How Deep Is the Ocean

      Wynton Marsalis   J Mood      Presence That Lament Brings

      Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings     How Little We Know

      Lem Winchester    Winchester Special      How Are Things in Glocca Morra

      Brandon Goldberg  In Good Time      Time

      Mark Wade   True Stories      Falling Delores

                  

      George Lewis      George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip

      Ken Peplowski     Steppin' With Peps      No Problem

      Ray Barretto      My Summertime     While My Lady Sleeps

      Joe Henderson     Our Thing   Pedro's Time

      Paul Ferguson     Blue Highways     Blue Highways

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   I Love the Rain

      Dave Holland      Extended Play     Make Believe [Live]

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Placid Pandemonium

      Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

      Behn Gillece      Still Doing Our Thing   Going On Well

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Sonny Rollins     And the Contemporary Leaders  I've Found A New Baby

      Dexter Gordon     One Flight Up     Coppin' The Haven

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Mary Stallings    Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time   05 Cornbread

      Bobby Watson      No Question About It    Country Corn Flakes

                  

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Wruth's Blues

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right!    Hand In Glove

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Precipice

      Brad Shepik Places You Go     As Was

      Stan Getz   More West Coast Jazz    Willow Weep For Me

      Harold Land TheFox      Little Chris

      Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren    The Bee's Knees   Darn That Dream

                  

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Evolution

      Afinity Trio      Hindsight   Fitzroy

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Appreciation

      Gregory Porter    Take Me To The Alley    Take Me To The Alley

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Ripple Effect

      Greg Chako  Live After 40     Bassin' Mason Bossa

      Pat Metheny Dream Box   Morning Of The Carnival

      Tyshawn Sorey     Mesmerism   Two Over One

      Don Patterson     Dem New York Dues Little Shannon

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Abe Holzmann: March 'Blaze Away!' (1901)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in E-Flat (1785)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Galop final (1870)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Gregorian Chant: Requiem: Dies Irae

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás (1870)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)

Giacomo Puccini: Prelude for Orchestra (1876)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fair (1930)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)

Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 12 for Winds (1782)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)

Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' (1986)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 15 'Pastoral' (1801)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in C (1769)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Stevens, Lonnie Lynn & Che Smith: Selma: Glory (2014)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto (1895)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Han and Leia (2015)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 7 (1942)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 4 'Prague' (1979)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonatina from Cantata No. 106 'Actus Tragicus' (1708)

Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs (1906)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants (1871)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1880)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Rebecca Clarke: Viola Sonata (1921)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Suite Concertino in F (1933)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet (1691)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)

Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1 in c (1868)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga: Air (1893)

Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne (1800)
