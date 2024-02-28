© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 02-29-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 28, 2024 at 6:15 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5   Sunday Kind Of Love

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Major Waltz

      Horace Silver     The Jody Grind    The Jody Grind

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Baltimore

      Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack  Elegy

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      One United

      Sonny Rollins     Vol 2 Why Don't I

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Narcissism

      Ken Fowser  Morning Light     This That & The Other Thing

                  

      Pepper Adams      Encounters  Serenity

      David Hazeltine   Manhattan Autumn  Uptown After Dark

      Milt Jackson      It Don't Mean A Thing If You Can't Pat Your Foot To It      It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

      Gerald Cannon     Live at Dizzy's Club -The Music of Elvin and Roy      Search For Peace

      Frank Kimbrough   Live at Kitano    Lover Man

      Jerry Bergonzi    Extra Extra Loudzee

      Michael Brecker   Time if of the Essence  Half Past Late

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    You Turned The Tables On Me

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      We Love Horace

      Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx     Mexican Hip Dance

      Flying Horse Big Band   A Message   Gregory Is Here

      Jose James       Yesterday I had the Blues     God Bless The Child

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Willie Jones III  Fallen Heroes     To Wisdom The Prize

      Jocelyn Gould     Sonic Bouquet     Is That So

      Miles Davis ESP   EightyOne [B]

      Bill Frisell      Four  Claude Utley

      Dave Burrell      Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track 

Joe Cohn    Restless    Woody's Lament

      Irvin Mayfield    Half Past Autumn  Blue Dawn (Featuring Wynton Marsalis)

      Catherine Russell Send For Me If I Could Be With You

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      It's All Part Of The Plan

      Joe Henderson     In & Out    Back Road

      Astral Project    Vodoo Bop   Southern Blue

      Sonny Criss Crisscraft  Blues in My Heart

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Ray C.

      Marian McParland  Portrait of Marian McPartland Tell Me A Bedtime Story

                  

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Prokect Vol 1  St. Louis Blues

      A Fefer/B Few     Kindred Spirits   Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Horizons

      F Hersch/E Spalding     Alive at the Village Vanguard Some Other Time

      Wynton Marsalis   Live at the Village Vanguard  Midnight In Paris

      Towner Galaher Organ Trio     Live  Keep Talkin'

      Curits Fuller     Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     High Or Booze

      Lauren Henderson   Conjuring  Day Dream

                  

      Pat Martino Interchange Recollection

      Chico Freeman     Spirit Sensitive  Carnival

      Karrin Allyson    Daydream    Corcovado [Album Version]

      Jewels and Binoculars   Floater     Buckets of Rain

      Miles Davis Blue Haze   Blue Haze

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      All The Things You Are

      Tom Guarna  Reimagine   Dubai

      David Friedman    Other Worlds      O Grande Amor

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

John Field: Nocturne No. 6 in F 'Cradle Song' (1817)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2 for Horn & Strings (1804)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 4 (1832)

Jack Gallagher: Diversions Overture (1986)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 (1794)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' (1917)

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 (1740)

Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash (2012)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Overture (1683)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot'

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue (1720)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 1 (1934)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

John Stevens, Lonnie Lynn & Che Smith: Selma: Glory (2014)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1800)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tik-Tak' (1874)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande (1905)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Marionettes (1895)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater: Amen (1842)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)

Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 in D (1809)

Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C 'Pleasure' (1725)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa (1816)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)

Gioacchino Rossini: La danza (1835)

Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' (1880)

Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare (1920)

Burton Lane: Royal Wedding: Too Late Now (1951)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Alfred Newman: Beau Geste: Excerpts (1939)

Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto buffo di due gatti 'Cat Duet' (c.1860)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)

Anton Bruckner: Overture in g (1863)

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox (1879)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite (1950)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6 in D (1804)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 11 in F (1823)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite (1903)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

Georgs Pelécis: Concertino Bianco (1984)

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frederic Hand: Prayer (2012)

Arvo Pärt: Für Alina (1976)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 'Addio' (2009)
