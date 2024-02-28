WCLV Program Guide 02-29-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Sunday Kind Of Love
Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Major Waltz
Horace Silver The Jody Grind The Jody Grind
Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore
Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy
Sean Mason The Southern Suite One United
Sonny Rollins Vol 2 Why Don't I
Eunmi Lee Introspection Narcissism
Ken Fowser Morning Light This That & The Other Thing
Pepper Adams Encounters Serenity
David Hazeltine Manhattan Autumn Uptown After Dark
Milt Jackson It Don't Mean A Thing If You Can't Pat Your Foot To It It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Gerald Cannon Live at Dizzy's Club -The Music of Elvin and Roy Search For Peace
Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man
Jerry Bergonzi Extra Extra Loudzee
Michael Brecker Time if of the Essence Half Past Late
Catherine Russell Alone Together You Turned The Tables On Me
Michael Weiss Homage We Love Horace
Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Mexican Hip Dance
Flying Horse Big Band A Message Gregory Is Here
Jose James Yesterday I had the Blues God Bless The Child
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes To Wisdom The Prize
Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Is That So
Miles Davis ESP EightyOne [B]
Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley
Dave Burrell Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Joe Cohn Restless Woody's Lament
Irvin Mayfield Half Past Autumn Blue Dawn (Featuring Wynton Marsalis)
Catherine Russell Send For Me If I Could Be With You
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom It's All Part Of The Plan
Joe Henderson In & Out Back Road
Astral Project Vodoo Bop Southern Blue
Sonny Criss Crisscraft Blues in My Heart
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Ray C.
Marian McParland Portrait of Marian McPartland Tell Me A Bedtime Story
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Prokect Vol 1 St. Louis Blues
A Fefer/B Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Horizons
F Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard Some Other Time
Wynton Marsalis Live at the Village Vanguard Midnight In Paris
Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Keep Talkin'
Curits Fuller Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant High Or Booze
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Day Dream
Pat Martino Interchange Recollection
Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive Carnival
Karrin Allyson Daydream Corcovado [Album Version]
Jewels and Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain
Miles Davis Blue Haze Blue Haze
Nick Green Green on the Scene All The Things You Are
Tom Guarna Reimagine Dubai
David Friedman Other Worlds O Grande Amor
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
John Field: Nocturne No. 6 in F 'Cradle Song' (1817)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2 for Horn & Strings (1804)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 4 (1832)
Jack Gallagher: Diversions Overture (1986)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 (1794)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' (1917)
Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)
Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 (1740)
Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash (2012)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Overture (1683)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot'
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue (1720)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 1 (1934)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)
John Stevens, Lonnie Lynn & Che Smith: Selma: Glory (2014)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings (1772)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1800)
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tik-Tak' (1874)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande (1905)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Marionettes (1895)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)
Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater: Amen (1842)
Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)
André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)
Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)
Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 in D (1809)
Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C 'Pleasure' (1725)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa (1816)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)
William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)
John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)
Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)
Gioacchino Rossini: La danza (1835)
Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)
Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' (1880)
Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare (1920)
Burton Lane: Royal Wedding: Too Late Now (1951)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
Alfred Newman: Beau Geste: Excerpts (1939)
Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto buffo di due gatti 'Cat Duet' (c.1860)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1899)
Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)
Anton Bruckner: Overture in g (1863)
Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox (1879)
Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)
Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite (1950)
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6 in D (1804)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 11 in F (1823)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)
Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite (1903)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)
Georgs Pelécis: Concertino Bianco (1984)
George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frederic Hand: Prayer (2012)
Arvo Pärt: Für Alina (1976)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)
Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)
Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 'Addio' (2009)