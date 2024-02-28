WCLV Program Guide 02-29-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Sunday Kind Of Love

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Major Waltz

Horace Silver The Jody Grind The Jody Grind

Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Sean Mason The Southern Suite One United

Sonny Rollins Vol 2 Why Don't I

Eunmi Lee Introspection Narcissism

Ken Fowser Morning Light This That & The Other Thing

Pepper Adams Encounters Serenity

David Hazeltine Manhattan Autumn Uptown After Dark

Milt Jackson It Don't Mean A Thing If You Can't Pat Your Foot To It It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Gerald Cannon Live at Dizzy's Club -The Music of Elvin and Roy Search For Peace

Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man

Jerry Bergonzi Extra Extra Loudzee

Michael Brecker Time if of the Essence Half Past Late

Catherine Russell Alone Together You Turned The Tables On Me

Michael Weiss Homage We Love Horace

Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Mexican Hip Dance

Flying Horse Big Band A Message Gregory Is Here

Jose James Yesterday I had the Blues God Bless The Child

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes To Wisdom The Prize

Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Is That So

Miles Davis ESP EightyOne [B]

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Joe Cohn Restless Woody's Lament

Irvin Mayfield Half Past Autumn Blue Dawn (Featuring Wynton Marsalis)

Catherine Russell Send For Me If I Could Be With You

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom It's All Part Of The Plan

Joe Henderson In & Out Back Road

Astral Project Vodoo Bop Southern Blue

Sonny Criss Crisscraft Blues in My Heart

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Ray C.

Marian McParland Portrait of Marian McPartland Tell Me A Bedtime Story

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Prokect Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

A Fefer/B Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Horizons

F Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard Some Other Time

Wynton Marsalis Live at the Village Vanguard Midnight In Paris

Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Keep Talkin'

Curits Fuller Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant High Or Booze

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Day Dream

Pat Martino Interchange Recollection

Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive Carnival

Karrin Allyson Daydream Corcovado [Album Version]

Jewels and Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain

Miles Davis Blue Haze Blue Haze

Nick Green Green on the Scene All The Things You Are

Tom Guarna Reimagine Dubai

David Friedman Other Worlds O Grande Amor

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

John Field: Nocturne No. 6 in F 'Cradle Song' (1817)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2 for Horn & Strings (1804)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 4 (1832)

Jack Gallagher: Diversions Overture (1986)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 (1794)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' (1917)

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 (1740)

Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash (2012)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Overture (1683)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot'

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue (1720)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 1 (1934)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

John Stevens, Lonnie Lynn & Che Smith: Selma: Glory (2014)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1800)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tik-Tak' (1874)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande (1905)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Marionettes (1895)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater: Amen (1842)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)

Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 in D (1809)

Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C 'Pleasure' (1725)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa (1816)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)

Gioacchino Rossini: La danza (1835)

Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' (1880)

Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare (1920)

Burton Lane: Royal Wedding: Too Late Now (1951)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Alfred Newman: Beau Geste: Excerpts (1939)

Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto buffo di due gatti 'Cat Duet' (c.1860)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)

Anton Bruckner: Overture in g (1863)

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox (1879)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite (1950)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6 in D (1804)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 11 in F (1823)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite (1903)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

Georgs Pelécis: Concertino Bianco (1984)

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frederic Hand: Prayer (2012)

Arvo Pärt: Für Alina (1976)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 'Addio' (2009)