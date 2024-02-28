'Choral Splendor: Old & New' from Cleveland Chamber Choir

WCLV's Bill OÇonnell talks with Gregory Ristow of Cleveland Chamber Choir about its fascinating concerts March 2 and 3. The Choir finishes its 2023/24 season with Choral Splendor: Old & New, an exploration of how today's composers reimagine great music from the past as new compositions. The program features works by Caroline Shaw, Claudia Hinsdale, and Andrew Rindfleisch, reflecting on works by Dietrich Buxtehude, Gregorio Allegri, and Sebastian de Vivanco. Continuing the Choir's mission of commissioning the works of living composers, these concerts include two world premieres from Northeast Ohio composers: a co-commission with Oberlin College & Conservatory by Jeff Scott, co-founder of Imani Winds, and a commission from Cleveland State University student Joshua Estok.

A centerpiece of the concerts is Caroline Shaw's work To the Hands, which specifically addresses themes of displacement, refugees, and homelessness and the reality of the current refugee crisis and issues surrounding immigration. A portion of the "pay what you will" ticket donations will be given to Re:Source Cleveland (formerly Refugee Response) to support their mission of empowering resettled families.

A pre-concert talk will be presented by Charles Edward McGuire, PhD, from Oberlin College & Conservatory, 45 minutes before each performance.

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:00pm, First Lutheran Church, 1019 W. 5th St., Lorain

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 4:00pm, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2747 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

This concert is presented with generous grants from The Cleveland Foundation, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, The Gund Foundation, Ohio Arts Council, Local 4 Music Fund and the Bascom Little Fund.