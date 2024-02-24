© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Leonard Slatkin Leads the CIM Orchestra at Severance

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 24, 2024 at 4:20 PM EST
Conductor Leonard Slatkin Visited WCLV on Wed Feb 21 2024
Timothy Bates/CIM
Conductor Leonard Slatkin Visited WCLV on Wed Feb 21 2024

Longtime Blossom Music Festival Director, the legendary Leonard Slatkin, visited WCLV on Wednesday February 21, and chatted with Bill O'Connell about the concert he'll conduct Tuesday the 27th at Severance Music Center with the CIM Orchestra. They also talked about his current tour, the recording of Abraham Lincoln-inspired music he made with the Nashville Symphony and the advantages of an conductor touring with a piece written his wife!

Slatkin has returned to Cleveland to lead a triumphant concert featuring Dvořák's sweeping Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”, Copland’s beloved Clarinet Concerto, Cindy McTee's 2010 piece Double Play, and, in a preview of CIM's upcoming spring opera, the overture to Strauss’s delightful Die Fledermaus.
 

Tue, Feb 27 at 7:30 pm | Severance Music Center
Leonard Slatkin, guest conductor
  Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist﻿
Jazmin Pascual, clarinet, student artist

STRAUSS Die Fledermaus Overture
MCTEE Double Play (2010)
COPLAND Clarinet Concerto (1948)
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, “From the New World”
