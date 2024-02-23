WCLV Program Guide 02-24-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Lafayette Harris Jr., Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Nat’s Blue
Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, Freddie Freeloader
Horace Silver, Cookin’ at the Continental, Juicy Lucy
Willie Jones III, Lovers and Love Songs, I’m an Old Cowhand
Gerald Cannon, Music of Elvin and McCoy, Blues in the Minor
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole
Ray Blue, #People, Hard Times
Steve Ash, You and the Night, Effendi
Vanisha Gould – Chris McCarthy, Life’s a Gig, Aisha
Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, The Jones Brothers
The Jones Brothers, Keepin’ Up With the Joneses, Keepin’ Up With the Joneses
Carl Fontana – Jiggs Whigham, Keepin’ Up With the Boneses, Keepin’ Up With the Boneses
Felix Lemerle, Blues for the End of Time, The Grind
John Bishop, Antwerp, Trip the Light Fantastic
Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, On Green Dolphin Street
Bobby Hutcherson, For Sentimental Reasons, Jitterbug Waltz
Jay Hoggard, Retro Focus, Blues Bags
Ada Rovatti, The Hidden World of Piloo, Grooveland
Bill O’Connell, Live in Montauk, Tip Toes
George Coleman, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Four
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Summertime
The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady
Emily Remler, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize, Hank Jobes Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Strollin'
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lullaby
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy Birth of a Band
David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Score Home Again
Joe Lovano, Gil Goldstein, Scott Lee, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Soltanto a Te
Tierney Sutton, Kevin Axt, Serge Merlaud Paris Sessions Estate
Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria
Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo
Joe Lovano, Scott Lee, Bob Meyer Viva Caruso O Sole Mio
Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain
Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue All Blues
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Young and Foolish
Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special Consequently
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus
Cyrus Chestnut, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride, Pat Martino, Steve Gadd Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas Linus and Lucy
Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, James Carter, Lewis Nash, Wycliffe Gordon, Marcus Printup Soul Food Soul Food
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Fall In Love Too Easily
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Rodney Holmes, Alfonso Johnson Guitar Groove Merci Afrique
Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Fleurette Africaine
Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lynne Carrington, Charnett Moffett Landmarks Sublimity
Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Amadeo Roldan Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas
Alejandro Garcia Caturla Three Cuban Dances New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas
Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege
Tania León la Par (The Pair) (1986) Christopher Lamb, percussion; Virginia Perry Lamb, piano
Jose White La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu
Ignacio Cervantes Los Tres Golpes Elena Casanova, piano
Vinicio Salazar "Agnus Dei" (arr. by Carlos Salazar) Renaissance (of Charlotte, NC); Capella Cantorum (of Guatamala) Robert Pritchard; Carlos Salazar Renaissance
arr. Carlos Salazar "Sones Guatemaltecos" Cappella Cantorum Carlos Salazar Renaissance
Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstuck in f, Op. 7 Claudio Arrau, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Alceo Galliera
Paquito D'Rivera Aires Tropicales Imani Winds
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Luigi Boccherini: String Trio No. 20 in C Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Movement 3: Tempo di Minuetto – Trio Boccherini Quartet
William Grant Still: Wood Notes National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ethan Woyach calling from Oak Park, IL
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110: Movement 1 Daniel Barenboim, piano
Luigi Boccherini: String Quintet in D, Op. 40 No. 2 Gringolts Quartet; Christophe Coin, cello Mizmorim Festival, Schmiedenhof, Basel, Switzerland
Fanny Mendelssohn: Das Jahr (The Year): October Christina Bjorkoe, piano
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
R.A. Moulds: Egloga: el Sauce que se enamoro de la Caricia del Viento Lviv National Philhamonic of Ukraine; Benjamin Loeb, conductor Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine, Ukrainian National Academic Theater, Lviv, Ukraine
Fanny Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor Geoffrey Herd, violin; Max Geissler, cello; Henry Kramer, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Judy Collins: Albatross (1967)
Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)
Traditional: Down by the Sally Gardens
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion's Theme (1981)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 17 'Hunt' (1783)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2023 - We meet young musicians from Minnesota, including a 14-year-old pianist playing a Chopin Scherzo, a classical cellist who also plays rock covers, and a trumpeter who gives insight into the physicality of playing his instrument. We also hear from a guitar quartet playing a lively Brazilian piece, a teen oboist playing a new work by composer Reena Esmail, and a violinist who imagines herself in Brahms’ world when she performs.
André Peck, 14, Piano, from La Crosse, WI Scherzo No. 3 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 39 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) (7:15)
Sophia Alexander, 15, Cello, from Minneapolis, MN Après un rêve by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) (2:57)
Christian Garner, 15, Trumpet, from Minnetonka, MN Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, Mvmt 1 by Kent Kennan (1913-2003) (5:44)
Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Lorelei Schoenhard, 14, Violin, from St. Cloud, MN Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim (1831-1907) (2:18)
Izaiah Cheeran, 17, Oboe, from Apple Vallen, MN Pranayam - I. Dirgh, II. Kapalbhati by Reena Esmail (b. 1983) (4:26)
MacPhail Guitar Quartet (Soren Snow Winikoff, 15, from Minneapolis, MN; Lukas Murdych, 17, from Wayzata, MN; Arjuna Murugesan, 15, from Saint Louis Park, MN; and August Ho-Chen, 15, from Minneapolis, MN) Tico Tico by Zequinha de Abreu (1880-1935), arr. Luc Levesque (3:06)
Reprise of Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim (1831-1907), performed by Lorelei Schoenhard and Peter Dugan
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with a program of immortal music for the concert stage – Mozart’s Requiem and the exhilarating finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony – in recent performances recorded live at the Met. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the renowned Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus and soloists Golda Schultz, Emily D’Angelo, Dmytro Popov, and Vladyslav Buialskyi in Mozart’s Requiem in a performance from February 2024. For the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth, Nézet-Séguin is joined by Elza van den Heever, Jamie Barton, Piotr Beczala, and Ryan Speedo Green in a performance from March 2022.
14:27 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)
Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück (1888)
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)
Richard Strauss: Aus Italien (1886)
Jorge Morel: Danza Brasileira (1970)
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)
Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven (1867)
Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' (1851)
Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1950s-‘70s
Dimitri Tiomkin (arr Richard Hayman): High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me—Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler
Dimitri Tiomkin: The High and the Mighty: Prelude—City of Prague Philharmonic /Paul Bateman
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme & Parade of the Charioteers—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier
Maurice Jarre: Exodus: Theme— William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri
Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cher-ee—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart
Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara’s Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Barry (arr Nic Raine): Born Free: Born Free—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Festival Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
Michel Legrand: Summer of ‘42: The Summer Knows—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Tom Shepard (Part 1) - An hour in the company of the 12-time Grammy Award-winning record producer, featuring selections from "1776," "No, No, Nanette" "42nd Street" and much more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cellor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Op 84
Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No.1 in C
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 ‘Pastoral’
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-Flat (1825)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)
Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)
Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888)
Federico García Lorca: Nana de Sevilla (1931)
Marcel Tournier: Vers la source dans le bois (1922)
George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (1740)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1804)
Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)
Gregorian Chant: Felix namque (1300)