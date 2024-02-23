WCLV Program Guide 02-24-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Lafayette Harris Jr., Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Nat’s Blue

Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, Freddie Freeloader

Horace Silver, Cookin’ at the Continental, Juicy Lucy

Willie Jones III, Lovers and Love Songs, I’m an Old Cowhand

Gerald Cannon, Music of Elvin and McCoy, Blues in the Minor

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole

Ray Blue, #People, Hard Times

Steve Ash, You and the Night, Effendi

Vanisha Gould – Chris McCarthy, Life’s a Gig, Aisha

Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, The Jones Brothers

The Jones Brothers, Keepin’ Up With the Joneses, Keepin’ Up With the Joneses

Carl Fontana – Jiggs Whigham, Keepin’ Up With the Boneses, Keepin’ Up With the Boneses

Felix Lemerle, Blues for the End of Time, The Grind

John Bishop, Antwerp, Trip the Light Fantastic

Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, On Green Dolphin Street

Bobby Hutcherson, For Sentimental Reasons, Jitterbug Waltz

Jay Hoggard, Retro Focus, Blues Bags

Ada Rovatti, The Hidden World of Piloo, Grooveland

Bill O’Connell, Live in Montauk, Tip Toes

George Coleman, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Four

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Summertime

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady

Emily Remler, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize, Hank Jobes Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Strollin'

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lullaby

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy Birth of a Band

David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Score Home Again

Joe Lovano, Gil Goldstein, Scott Lee, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Soltanto a Te

Tierney Sutton, Kevin Axt, Serge Merlaud Paris Sessions Estate

Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria

Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Joe Lovano, Scott Lee, Bob Meyer Viva Caruso O Sole Mio

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue All Blues

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Young and Foolish

Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special Consequently

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus

Cyrus Chestnut, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride, Pat Martino, Steve Gadd Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas Linus and Lucy

Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, James Carter, Lewis Nash, Wycliffe Gordon, Marcus Printup Soul Food Soul Food

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Fall In Love Too Easily

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Rodney Holmes, Alfonso Johnson Guitar Groove Merci Afrique

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Fleurette Africaine

Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lynne Carrington, Charnett Moffett Landmarks Sublimity

Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Amadeo Roldan Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Alejandro Garcia Caturla Three Cuban Dances New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege

Tania León la Par (The Pair) (1986) Christopher Lamb, percussion; Virginia Perry Lamb, piano

Jose White La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Ignacio Cervantes Los Tres Golpes Elena Casanova, piano

Vinicio Salazar "Agnus Dei" (arr. by Carlos Salazar) Renaissance (of Charlotte, NC); Capella Cantorum (of Guatamala) Robert Pritchard; Carlos Salazar Renaissance

arr. Carlos Salazar "Sones Guatemaltecos" Cappella Cantorum Carlos Salazar Renaissance

Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstuck in f, Op. 7 Claudio Arrau, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Alceo Galliera

Paquito D'Rivera Aires Tropicales Imani Winds

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Luigi Boccherini: String Trio No. 20 in C Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Movement 3: Tempo di Minuetto – Trio Boccherini Quartet

William Grant Still: Wood Notes National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ethan Woyach calling from Oak Park, IL

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110: Movement 1 Daniel Barenboim, piano

Luigi Boccherini: String Quintet in D, Op. 40 No. 2 Gringolts Quartet; Christophe Coin, cello Mizmorim Festival, Schmiedenhof, Basel, Switzerland

Fanny Mendelssohn: Das Jahr (The Year): October Christina Bjorkoe, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

R.A. Moulds: Egloga: el Sauce que se enamoro de la Caricia del Viento Lviv National Philhamonic of Ukraine; Benjamin Loeb, conductor Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine, Ukrainian National Academic Theater, Lviv, Ukraine

Fanny Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor Geoffrey Herd, violin; Max Geissler, cello; Henry Kramer, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Judy Collins: Albatross (1967)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Traditional: Down by the Sally Gardens

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion's Theme (1981)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 17 'Hunt' (1783)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2023 - We meet young musicians from Minnesota, including a 14-year-old pianist playing a Chopin Scherzo, a classical cellist who also plays rock covers, and a trumpeter who gives insight into the physicality of playing his instrument. We also hear from a guitar quartet playing a lively Brazilian piece, a teen oboist playing a new work by composer Reena Esmail, and a violinist who imagines herself in Brahms’ world when she performs.

André Peck, 14, Piano, from La Crosse, WI Scherzo No. 3 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 39 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) (7:15)

Sophia Alexander, 15, Cello, from Minneapolis, MN Après un rêve by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) (2:57)

Christian Garner, 15, Trumpet, from Minnetonka, MN Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, Mvmt 1 by Kent Kennan (1913-2003) (5:44)

Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Lorelei Schoenhard, 14, Violin, from St. Cloud, MN Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim (1831-1907) (2:18)

Izaiah Cheeran, 17, Oboe, from Apple Vallen, MN Pranayam - I. Dirgh, II. Kapalbhati by Reena Esmail (b. 1983) (4:26)

MacPhail Guitar Quartet (Soren Snow Winikoff, 15, from Minneapolis, MN; Lukas Murdych, 17, from Wayzata, MN; Arjuna Murugesan, 15, from Saint Louis Park, MN; and August Ho-Chen, 15, from Minneapolis, MN) Tico Tico by Zequinha de Abreu (1880-1935), arr. Luc Levesque (3:06)

Reprise of Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim (1831-1907), performed by Lorelei Schoenhard and Peter Dugan

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with a program of immortal music for the concert stage – Mozart’s Requiem and the exhilarating finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony – in recent performances recorded live at the Met. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the renowned Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus and soloists Golda Schultz, Emily D’Angelo, Dmytro Popov, and Vladyslav Buialskyi in Mozart’s Requiem in a performance from February 2024. For the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth, Nézet-Séguin is joined by Elza van den Heever, Jamie Barton, Piotr Beczala, and Ryan Speedo Green in a performance from March 2022.

14:27 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

Richard Strauss: Aus Italien (1886)

Jorge Morel: Danza Brasileira (1970)

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven (1867)

Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' (1851)

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1950s-‘70s

Dimitri Tiomkin (arr Richard Hayman): High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me—Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High and the Mighty: Prelude—City of Prague Philharmonic /Paul Bateman

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme & Parade of the Charioteers—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier

Maurice Jarre: Exodus: Theme— William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cher-ee—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara’s Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Barry (arr Nic Raine): Born Free: Born Free—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Festival Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

Michel Legrand: Summer of ‘42: The Summer Knows—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Tom Shepard (Part 1) - An hour in the company of the 12-time Grammy Award-winning record producer, featuring selections from "1776," "No, No, Nanette" "42nd Street" and much more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cellor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Op 84

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No.1 in C

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 ‘Pastoral’

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-Flat (1825)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)

Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888)

Federico García Lorca: Nana de Sevilla (1931)

Marcel Tournier: Vers la source dans le bois (1922)

George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (1740)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1804)

Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)

Gregorian Chant: Felix namque (1300)