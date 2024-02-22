WCLV Program Guide 02-23-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marc Copland Someday Nardis

Wayne Shorter JuJu Deluge

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon

Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall

Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' The Jody Grind

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway Inside & Out Love Walked In

Gerald Cannon Live at Dizzy's Club: The Music of Elvin and McCoy 3 Card Molly

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Shura

Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus

Pat Metheny Dream Box Never Was Love

Carl Allen Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B

Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones RecordaMe

Blue Moods Swing & Soul Idle Moments

Charles Lloyd Trios-chapel Ay Amor

John Scofield John Scofield Mrs. Scofield's Waltz

Sarah Vaughan After Hours Ill Wind

Tommy Flanagan Overseas Willow Weep For Me

Eric Person Blue Vision Dear Old Stockholm

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

Billy Strayhorn Cue for Saxophone Cue's Blue Now [Remastered 2018]

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night

Mastersounds A Date with the Mastersounds Try It

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D Assisi Brother Sun Sister Moon

Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y.Slick

Sherman Irby Cerulean Canvas Racine

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

James Clay Double Dose of Soul Pavanne

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Keith Jarrett Up For It Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

George Coleman The Master Speaks These Foolish Things

Ralph Towner/Paolo Fresu Chiaroscuro Doubled Up

Ben Allison Riding the Nuclear Tiger Jazz Scene Voyer

Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New

Kogut/Sills Peace House of Jade

Barney Kessel Swingin' Party Bluesology

Art Blakey Keystone 3 Fuller love

JJ Johnson Quintergy Bud's Blues

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Doxy

Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Reflections

Jessica Williams All Alone The Quilt

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 If You Could See Me Now

Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner Sundogs (Live)

Neal Caine Skip to My Lou Chim Chim Cheree

Christine Jensen Collage Half Tide

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Born to Be Blue

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I'm Coming Virginia

Charles Chen Charles, Play! Passport

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In October (1893)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

John Williams: Pops on the March (1981)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)

Stephen Sondheim: Company: Side by Side by Side (1970)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Prize Song (1867)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance (1876)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 3 in g (1710)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 33 (1793)

John Mauceri: An American in London (1990)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 1 (2012)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances (1824)

Chris Marshall: Heartstrings (2012)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Iris hence away (1744)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)

Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 in g (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 27 in e (1814)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Serenade (1936)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in C (1720)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

George Frideric Handel: Queen Anne Birthday Ode: United nations shall combine (1713)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March (1711)

Avner Dorman: Concerto Grosso (2003)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Dança (1930)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1883)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Angela Morley: Fantasy on 'The Wizard of Oz' (1995)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum laudamus from 'Te Deum' (1820)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Jean Sibelius: Overture in E (1891)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)

Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' (1934)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)

William Schuman: Symphony No. 5 for Strings (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony (1875)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 18 in B-Flat (1800)

Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings (1904)

Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times (1649)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' (1869)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 (1847)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)