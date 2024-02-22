© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-23-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 22, 2024 at 11:23 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marc Copland      Someday     Nardis

      Wayne Shorter     JuJu  Deluge

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Why Not

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon

      Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall

      Joey DeFrancesco  Finger Poppin'    The Jody Grind

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

      Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway     Inside & Out      Love Walked In

                  

      Gerald Cannon     Live at Dizzy's Club: The Music of Elvin and McCoy    3 Card Molly

      Kenny Wheeler     One of Many Old Ballad

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Shura

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Cantus Firmus

      Pat Metheny Dream Box   Never Was Love

      Carl Allen  Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B

      Wycliffe Gordon   Boss Bones  RecordaMe

      Blue Moods  Swing & Soul      Idle Moments

                  

      Charles Lloyd     Trios-chapel      Ay Amor

      John Scofield     John Scofield     Mrs. Scofield's Waltz

      Sarah Vaughan     After Hours Ill Wind

      Tommy Flanagan    Overseas    Willow Weep For Me

      Eric Person Blue Vision Dear Old Stockholm

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

      Billy Strayhorn   Cue for Saxophone Cue's Blue Now [Remastered 2018]

      Dmitri Matheny    Cascadia    On a Misty Night

      Mastersounds      A Date with the Mastersounds  Try It

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D Assisi       Brother Sun Sister Moon

      Ron Carter  The Golden Striker      N.Y.Slick

      Sherman Irby      Cerulean Canvas   Racine

      Terri Lyn Carrington    New Standards Vol 1     Ima

      James Clay  Double Dose of Soul     Pavanne

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Keith Jarrett     Up For It   Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

      George Coleman    The Master Speaks These Foolish Things

      Ralph Towner/Paolo Fresu      Chiaroscuro       Doubled Up

                  

      Ben Allison Riding the Nuclear Tiger      Jazz Scene Voyer

      Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  This Is New

      Kogut/Sills Peace House of Jade

      Barney Kessel     Swingin' Party    Bluesology

      Art Blakey  Keystone 3  Fuller love

      JJ Johnson  Quintergy   Bud's Blues

      Roger Kellaway    Live at the Jazz Standard     Doxy

      Thelonious Monk   Alone in San Francisco  Reflections

                  

      Jessica Williams  All Alone   The Quilt

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5   If You Could See Me Now

      Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner    Sundogs (Live)

      Neal Caine  Skip to My Lou    Chim Chim Cheree

      Christine Jensen  Collage     Half Tide

      Helen Merrill     Helen Merrill     Born to Be Blue

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     I'm Coming Virginia

      Charles Chen      Charles, Play!    Passport

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In October (1893)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

John Williams: Pops on the March (1981)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)

Stephen Sondheim: Company: Side by Side by Side (1970)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Prize Song (1867)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance (1876)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 3 in g (1710)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 33 (1793)

John Mauceri: An American in London (1990)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 1 (2012)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances (1824)

Chris Marshall: Heartstrings (2012)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Iris hence away (1744)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)

Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 in g (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 27 in e (1814)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Serenade (1936)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in C (1720)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

George Frideric Handel: Queen Anne Birthday Ode: United nations shall combine (1713)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March (1711)

Avner Dorman: Concerto Grosso (2003)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Dança (1930)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1883)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Angela Morley: Fantasy on 'The Wizard of Oz' (1995)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum laudamus from 'Te Deum' (1820)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Jean Sibelius: Overture in E (1891)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)

Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' (1934)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)

William Schuman: Symphony No. 5 for Strings (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony (1875)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 18 in B-Flat (1800)

Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings (1904)

Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times (1649)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' (1869)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 (1847)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)
