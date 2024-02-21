WCLV Program Guide 02-22-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Billy Taylor/Gerry Mulligan Live at MCG All The Things You Are

Ed Thigpen The Element of Swing Sweet Mama

Reid Hoyson Project On A Misty Night This I Dig Of You

Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quintet Base On Balls

Richard Baratta Off The Charts Tones For Joan's Bones

Snorre Kirk Top Dog Yesteryear

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nothing Is As Real As Nothing Stirrings Still

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger

Matt Penman Good Question Blues and the Alternative Truth

C Aimee/Adonis Rose & the New Orleans Orchestra Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

Jimmy Giuffre The Easy Way The Easy Way

Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blues For Charlie

Tomas Janzon Nomads Rob's Piano

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Yesterdays

Charlie Parker Complete Dial Masters Relaxin' At Camarillo

Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope

Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message

Alexa Tarantino Firefly Lady Day

Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice

King Curtis The New Sound Have You Heard

Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment

Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque Back to the Apple

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You

Alan Broadbent Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Parisian Thoroughfare

Frank Morgan Lovesome Thing Everything Happens To Me

Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Thad Jones Detroit-New York Junction Blue Room

Oscar Peterson Con Alma It Ain't Necessarily So

Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play

Dena DeRose Travelin' Luight East of the Sun

Affinity Trio Hindsight Hindsight

Ray Gallon Grand Company Acting Up

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator

Klas Lindquist Alternative Energy Source Joey

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB

Thelonious Monk Monk Quartet with John Coltrane-Carnegie Hall Monk's Mood

Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song

Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey

Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is

Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)

George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)

Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958)

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

Eric Whitacre: Equus (2011)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle (1965)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in B-Flat (1781)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)

Florence Price: Sympathy (1940)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire from Act 3 (1691)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 1 (1865)

Maurice Ravel: Deux mélodies hébraïques: Kaddish (1914)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Rondò from Idillio Concertino (1932)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: George Washington (2010)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E (1843)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Benjamin Britten: Playful Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 (1799)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles (1880)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Flute Quartet No. 2 (1777)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: Luck Be a Lady (1950)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Florence Price: Village Scenes (1942)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)

Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata (1824)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)

Richard Strauss: Scherzo from Piano Sonata (1881)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir William Walton: Partita for Orchestra (1958)

Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in g (1900)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings (1901)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'