WCLV Program Guide 02-22-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Billy Taylor/Gerry Mulligan Live at MCG All The Things You Are
Ed Thigpen The Element of Swing Sweet Mama
Reid Hoyson Project On A Misty Night This I Dig Of You
Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quintet Base On Balls
Richard Baratta Off The Charts Tones For Joan's Bones
Snorre Kirk Top Dog Yesteryear
Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nothing Is As Real As Nothing Stirrings Still
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger
Matt Penman Good Question Blues and the Alternative Truth
C Aimee/Adonis Rose & the New Orleans Orchestra Petite Fleur Petite Fleur
Jimmy Giuffre The Easy Way The Easy Way
Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blues For Charlie
Tomas Janzon Nomads Rob's Piano
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris
Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Yesterdays
Charlie Parker Complete Dial Masters Relaxin' At Camarillo
Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope
Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message
Alexa Tarantino Firefly Lady Day
Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E
Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights
C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song
Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice
King Curtis The New Sound Have You Heard
Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment
Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque Back to the Apple
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You
Alan Broadbent Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Parisian Thoroughfare
Frank Morgan Lovesome Thing Everything Happens To Me
Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time
Thad Jones Detroit-New York Junction Blue Room
Oscar Peterson Con Alma It Ain't Necessarily So
Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play
Dena DeRose Travelin' Luight East of the Sun
Affinity Trio Hindsight Hindsight
Ray Gallon Grand Company Acting Up
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator
Klas Lindquist Alternative Energy Source Joey
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB
Thelonious Monk Monk Quartet with John Coltrane-Carnegie Hall Monk's Mood
Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood
Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song
Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia
Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey
Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is
Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)
George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)
Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958)
Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1800)
Eric Whitacre: Equus (2011)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle (1965)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in B-Flat (1781)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)
Florence Price: Sympathy (1940)
Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire from Act 3 (1691)
Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 1 (1865)
Maurice Ravel: Deux mélodies hébraïques: Kaddish (1914)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Rondò from Idillio Concertino (1932)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930)
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: George Washington (2010)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)
William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E (1843)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)
Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Benjamin Britten: Playful Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 (1799)
Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)
Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)
Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)
Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles (1880)
Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Flute Quartet No. 2 (1777)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: Luck Be a Lady (1950)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Florence Price: Village Scenes (1942)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)
Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)
Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata (1824)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)
Richard Strauss: Scherzo from Piano Sonata (1881)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sir William Walton: Partita for Orchestra (1958)
Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in g (1900)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)
Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1838)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)
Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)
Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings (1901)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'