Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-22-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 21, 2024 at 6:12 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Billy Taylor/Gerry Mulligan   Live at MCG All The Things You Are

      Ed Thigpen  The Element of Swing    Sweet Mama

      Reid Hoyson Project     On A Misty Night  This I Dig Of You

      Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quintet     Base On Balls

      Richard Baratta   Off The Charts    Tones For Joan's Bones

      Snorre Kirk Top Dog     Yesteryear

      Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nothing Is As Real As Nothing Stirrings Still

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Sleeping Tiger

      Matt Penman Good Question     Blues and the Alternative Truth

      C Aimee/Adonis Rose & the New Orleans Orchestra Petite Fleur      Petite Fleur

                  

      Jimmy Giuffre     The Easy Way      The Easy Way

      Sweets Edison     Sweets      Walkin' With Sweets

      Ike Quebec  Blue and Sentimental    Blues For Charlie

      Tomas Janzon      Nomads      Rob's Piano

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Iris

      Helen Merrill     Helen Merrill     Yesterdays

      Charlie Parker    Complete Dial Masters   Relaxin' At Camarillo

      Horace Silver     HoraceScope HoraceScope

      Johnny Griffin    The Little Giant  The Message

                  

      Alexa Tarantino   Firefly     Lady Day

      Stan Getz   Voyage      Falling In Love

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Trio Linguae      Signals     One for B.E

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

      Charlie Parker    Bird's Best on Verve    Blues for Alice

      King Curtis The New Sound     Have You Heard

      Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum   The Steadfast Titan

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Grant Green Idle Moments      Nomad

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Judgment

      Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque  Back to the Apple

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Alan Broadbent    Live at Maybeck Recital Hall  Parisian Thoroughfare

      Frank Morgan      Lovesome Thing    Everything Happens To Me

      Jimmy Giuffre     Travelin' Light   The Lonely Time

      Thad Jones  Detroit-New York Junction     Blue Room

                  

      Oscar Peterson    Con Alma    It Ain't Necessarily So

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Dena DeRose Travelin' Luight  East of the Sun

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Hindsight

      Ray Gallon  Grand Company     Acting Up

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      The Procrastinator

      Klas Lindquist    Alternative Energy Source     Joey

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  SJB

      Thelonious Monk   Monk Quartet with John Coltrane-Carnegie Hall   Monk's Mood

                  

      Craig Davis       Tone Painting     Mellow Mood

      Charlie Rouse     Soul Mates  Prayer Song

      Freddie Hubbard   Ready for Freddie Arietis

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Minorabilia

      Behn Gillece      Walk of Fire      Dauntless Journey

      Nica Carrington   Times Like These  You Don't Know What Love Is

      Avishai Cohen     Playing The Room  The Opening

      Bill Frisell      Four  Waltz For Hal Wilner

      Garrison Fewell   Birdland Sessions Sonora

      Sir Roland Hanna  Tributaries I Concentrate On You

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)

George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)

Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958)

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

Eric Whitacre: Equus (2011)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle (1965)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in B-Flat (1781)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)

Florence Price: Sympathy (1940)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire from Act 3 (1691)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 1 (1865)

Maurice Ravel: Deux mélodies hébraïques: Kaddish (1914)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Rondò from Idillio Concertino (1932)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: George Washington (2010)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E (1843)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Benjamin Britten: Playful Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 (1799)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles (1880)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Flute Quartet No. 2 (1777)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: Luck Be a Lady (1950)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Florence Price: Village Scenes (1942)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)

Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata (1824)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)

Richard Strauss: Scherzo from Piano Sonata (1881)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir William Walton: Partita for Orchestra (1958)

Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in g (1900)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings (1901)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'
