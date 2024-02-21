Lang Lang's '101 Pianists'Comes to Cleveland

On Thursday, Feb. 15, WCLV's Bill O'Connell spoke live on air with pianist and educator Emanuel Friscioni whose Tri-C Classical Piano Series is bringing world renowed pianist Lang Lang to Cleveland on Monday April 29th for an edition of his globe-trotting series, 101 Pianists. The event will include a brief but impressive "Monster Concert" as 100 student pianists aged 4-18 play with Lang Lang Brahms's Hungarian Dance No. 5 and Schubert's March Militaire No. 1. For information, 216-987-2060 or Tri-C.edu.