WCLV Program Guide 02-20-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Joey Alexander Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Speak Low
Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two At Top A Blue Time
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5 If You Could See Me Now
Kevin Hays Bridges Throughout
Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Have A Cry
Acoustic Masters Acoustic Masters Vol 2 I Don't Know Why
Bakida Carroll Door of the Cage Legacies
Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Bright Mississippi (take 1)
Ron Carter Stardust The Man I Love
Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength
John La Barbara Grooveyard K's Delight
Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunset
Vache Brothers Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail
Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind
Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Dippermouth Blues
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Walk Into My Heart
Horace Silver Song For My Father Que Pasa
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Brother G
Noah Haidu Standards Skylark
Ken Peplowski Maybe September I'll String Along with You
Knuffke/Stacken Orange Was The Color Peggy's Blue Skylight
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain
Rich Perry So In Love In Your Own Sweet Way
Pete McCann Without Question Lost City
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms Dee I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Ben Webster Soulville Lover Come Back To Me
Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Moonbow
Noah Haidu Standards Someday My Prince Will Come
Bill Frisell Valentine A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Terra Nova
Christine Jensen Day Moon Girls Can Play The Blues
Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back
Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Catching Drift
Miles Davis Collectors Items In Your Own Sweet Way
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent -Book One Enthroned
Human Motion Human Motion Things As They Are
Steve Davis Say When Kenya
Xaver Hellmeier X-Man in New York A Night In Verona
Kenny Drew Jr. Remembrance Mirage
John Scofield Uncle John's Band Somewhere
Ken Fowser Don't Look Down I'll Take It From Here
Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Weighted Corners
Gregory Tardy In His Timing Cloud Dance
John Bishop Antwerp Trip The Light Fantastic
Jerry Bergonzi Extra Extra Czech Mate
Chien Chien Lu Built In System Special Things
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels
Jimmy Rushing The Odyssey of James Rushing Esq. I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town
Sweets Edison Sweets Love Is Here To Stay
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq
Roy Hargrove Parker's Mood Repetition
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)
William Grant Still: Serenade (1957)
Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 2 Prelude (1893)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)
Ola Gjeilo: Tundra (2011)
Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)
Sérgio Assad: Improvisation on 'Dona Nobis Pacem' (2008)
Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Bears (1908)
Nicola Porpora: Polifemo: Alto Giove (1735)
John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)
Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1750)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from String Symphony No. 7 (1821)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum (1816)
Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)
Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)
E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)
Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo (1917)
Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani (1938)
Robert McBride: Mexican Rhapsody (1935)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)
Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e (1879)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Dance for the Followers of Leo (1937)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Epithalamion (1957)
Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)
Nikolai Budashkin: Fantasy on Two Folk Songs (1960)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte (1944)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)
John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)
Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba (1892)
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)
Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Main title (1965)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)
Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)
Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)
Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D (1815)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)
Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)
Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings (1890)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 in A-Flat (1834)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)
Constant Lambert: Suite from 'Horoscope' Ballet (1937)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F 'Spring' (1801)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)
Lou Harrison: Solstice: Suite (1949)
Florence Price: Fantasie No.2 in f-Sharp (1940)
Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 4 in d (1707)
Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)
Lyun Joon Kim: Elegy (1950)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)