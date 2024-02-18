© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-20-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 18, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Joey Alexander    Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Speak Low

      Frank Wess/Johnny Coles      Two At Top  A Blue Time

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5  If You Could See Me Now

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Throughout

      Patricia Barber   Nightclub   So In Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Have A Cry

      Acoustic Masters  Acoustic Masters Vol 2  I Don't Know Why

      Bakida Carroll    Door of the Cage  Legacies

                  

      Thelonious Monk   Monk's Dream      Bright Mississippi (take 1)

      Ron Carter  Stardust    The Man I Love

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Wavelength

      John La Barbara   Grooveyard  K's Delight

      Kenny Dorham      Whistle Stop      Sunset

      Vache Brothers    Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Slapped My Mind

      Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite Dippermouth Blues

                  

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Walk Into My Heart

      Horace Silver     Song For My Father      Que Pasa

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Brother G

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Skylark

      Ken Peplowski     Maybe September   I'll String Along with You

      Knuffke/Stacken   Orange Was The Color    Peggy's Blue Skylight

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     King Of Pain

      Rich Perry  So In Love  In Your Own Sweet Way

      Pete McCann Without Question  Lost City

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Dinah Washington  After Hours with Ms Dee I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Ben Webster Soulville   Lover Come Back To Me

      Duke Ellington    Afro-Bossa  Moonbow

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Someday My Prince Will Come

      Bill Frisell      Valentine   A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Terra Nova

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Girls Can Play The Blues

      Mark Whitfield    The Marksman      The Blues From Way Back

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    Catching Drift

                  

                  

      Miles Davis Collectors Items  In Your Own Sweet Way

      Dave Douglas      Songs of Ascent -Book One     Enthroned

      Human Motion      Human Motion      Things As They Are

      Steve Davis Say When    Kenya

      Xaver Hellmeier   X-Man in New York A Night In Verona

      Kenny Drew Jr.    Remembrance Mirage

      John Scofield     Uncle John's Band Somewhere

      Ken Fowser  Don't Look Down   I'll Take It From Here

      Ambrose Akinmusire      Owl Song    Weighted Corners

                  

      Gregory Tardy     In His Timing     Cloud Dance

      John Bishop Antwerp     Trip The Light Fantastic

      Jerry Bergonzi    Extra Extra Czech Mate

      Chien Chien Lu    Built In System    Special Things

      Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle  Sand Jewels

      Jimmy Rushing     The Odyssey of James Rushing Esq.   I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

      Sweets Edison     Sweets      Love Is Here To Stay

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Roy Hargrove      Parker's Mood     Repetition

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)

William Grant Still: Serenade (1957)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 2 Prelude (1893)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Ola Gjeilo: Tundra (2011)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Sérgio Assad: Improvisation on 'Dona Nobis Pacem' (2008)

Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Bears (1908)

Nicola Porpora: Polifemo: Alto Giove (1735)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1750)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from String Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum (1816)

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo (1917)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani (1938)

Robert McBride: Mexican Rhapsody (1935)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e (1879)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Dance for the Followers of Leo (1937)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Epithalamion (1957)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Nikolai Budashkin: Fantasy on Two Folk Songs (1960)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba (1892)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)

Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Main title (1965)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D (1815)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings (1890)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 in A-Flat (1834)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)

Constant Lambert: Suite from 'Horoscope' Ballet (1937)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F 'Spring' (1801)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Lou Harrison: Solstice: Suite (1949)

Florence Price: Fantasie No.2 in f-Sharp (1940)

Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 4 in d (1707)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)

Lyun Joon Kim: Elegy (1950)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)
Arts & Culture