WCLV Program Guide 02-20-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Joey Alexander Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Speak Low

Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two At Top A Blue Time

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5 If You Could See Me Now

Kevin Hays Bridges Throughout

Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Have A Cry

Acoustic Masters Acoustic Masters Vol 2 I Don't Know Why

Bakida Carroll Door of the Cage Legacies

Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Bright Mississippi (take 1)

Ron Carter Stardust The Man I Love

Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength

John La Barbara Grooveyard K's Delight

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunset

Vache Brothers Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail

Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Dippermouth Blues

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Walk Into My Heart

Horace Silver Song For My Father Que Pasa

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Brother G

Noah Haidu Standards Skylark

Ken Peplowski Maybe September I'll String Along with You

Knuffke/Stacken Orange Was The Color Peggy's Blue Skylight

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain

Rich Perry So In Love In Your Own Sweet Way

Pete McCann Without Question Lost City

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms Dee I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Ben Webster Soulville Lover Come Back To Me

Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Moonbow

Noah Haidu Standards Someday My Prince Will Come

Bill Frisell Valentine A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Terra Nova

Christine Jensen Day Moon Girls Can Play The Blues

Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Catching Drift

Miles Davis Collectors Items In Your Own Sweet Way

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent -Book One Enthroned

Human Motion Human Motion Things As They Are

Steve Davis Say When Kenya

Xaver Hellmeier X-Man in New York A Night In Verona

Kenny Drew Jr. Remembrance Mirage

John Scofield Uncle John's Band Somewhere

Ken Fowser Don't Look Down I'll Take It From Here

Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Weighted Corners

Gregory Tardy In His Timing Cloud Dance

John Bishop Antwerp Trip The Light Fantastic

Jerry Bergonzi Extra Extra Czech Mate

Chien Chien Lu Built In System Special Things

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Jimmy Rushing The Odyssey of James Rushing Esq. I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

Sweets Edison Sweets Love Is Here To Stay

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Roy Hargrove Parker's Mood Repetition

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)

William Grant Still: Serenade (1957)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 2 Prelude (1893)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Ola Gjeilo: Tundra (2011)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Sérgio Assad: Improvisation on 'Dona Nobis Pacem' (2008)

Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Bears (1908)

Nicola Porpora: Polifemo: Alto Giove (1735)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1750)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from String Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum (1816)

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo (1917)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani (1938)

Robert McBride: Mexican Rhapsody (1935)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e (1879)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Dance for the Followers of Leo (1937)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Epithalamion (1957)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Nikolai Budashkin: Fantasy on Two Folk Songs (1960)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba (1892)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)

Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Main title (1965)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D (1815)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings (1890)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 in A-Flat (1834)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)

Constant Lambert: Suite from 'Horoscope' Ballet (1937)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F 'Spring' (1801)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Lou Harrison: Solstice: Suite (1949)

Florence Price: Fantasie No.2 in f-Sharp (1940)

Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 4 in d (1707)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)

Lyun Joon Kim: Elegy (1950)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)