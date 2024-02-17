The Cleveland Opera Presents William Grant Still's "Highway 1, U.S.A." Sunday Afternoon, Feb. 18

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Dorota Sobieska of The Cleveland Opera about its first opera by an American - the African-American composer William Grant Still's "Highway 1, U.S.A," in collaboration with the Cleveland Women's Orchestra. The opera, presented at the Tudor Arms Hotel in Cleveland Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3, is about an African-American couple who sacrifice, to their detriment, for a family member. Click on the link above for ticket information.