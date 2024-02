Every Friday, "The Naughty Etymologist" on WCLV at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time brings you a word that sounds horribly rude, but which is NOT rude at all. Despite the disappointment for some of our listeners, the words CAN be used in polite society, at pubs, sports events, or even at Severance Music Center. The word for Friday, Feb. 16 describes someone who is decidedly cheeky.