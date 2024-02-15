WCLV Program Guide 02-16-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Zorn Full Fathom Five The Shadow Of A Dream

Simon Moullier Inception Lost

Lucas Pino Covers Relaxin' at the Camarillo

Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Versailles

Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day

Nancy Wilson And Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

Jun Iida Evergreen Evergreen

Miki Yakanama Shades of Rainbow Shades Of Rainbow

Art Tatum/Benny Carter Complete Group Masterpieces (I'm Left With The) Blues In My Heart

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude

Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes

Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Michael Dease All These Hands Chocolate City

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

Gerry Mulligan The Gerry Mulligan Songbook Crazy Day

Louis Bellson Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune

Skip and Dan Wilkins In the Stars I Was So Young

Kurt Elling The Messenger Prelude To A Kiss

Ark Ovrutski Intersection La Mecha

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love

Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play

Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You

C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk

Adam Levy Spry There's Always One

Bud Shank Barefoot Adventure Shoeless Beach Meeting

Poncho Sanchez Latin Spirit Ju Ju

Carmen Lundy Come Home Walking Code Blue

S Jones/B Haugland Road to Nowhere Second First

John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Kenny Barron Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song

Grant Green Born To Be Blue If I Should Lose You

Sean Mason The Southern Suite Closure

James Moody Moody and the Brass Figures Simplicity And Beauty

Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Stolen Moments

Reid Hoyston Project On a Misty Night Dream Gliding

Marius Van Den Brik New York Knock Camara

Veronica Swift Confessions No Not Much

Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson A Viennese Affair

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings (1730)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)

George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Antonio Lotti: Crucifixus (1720)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths and Butterflies (1908)

William Byrd: Qui Passa: for my lady Nevell (1591)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme (1974)

Tony Banks: Six Pieces for Orchestra: Wild Pilgrimage (2011)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Theme (2010)

James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (1900)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero (1943)

Santiago de Murcia: Jotta (1700)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite (2007)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet (1903)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

William Grant Still: Humor from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d 'Pastorale' (1750)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings (1825)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)

Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)

Gottfried Sonntag: Nibelungen March (1877)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Suite No. 1 (1956)

Ottorino Respighi: Fantasia slava (1903)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)

Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 43 'Richte mich, Gott' (1844)

Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herrn' (1844)

Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto in A (1737)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)

Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 23 (1790)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Pavel Chesnokov: Salvation is Created (1912)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite (1960)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 2 (1916)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Howard Helvey: O lux beatissima (2004)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Victor Young: The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight (1944)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6 (1828)

Joseph Canteloube: La delaïssádo from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930)

Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)