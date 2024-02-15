© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 02-16-2024

Published February 15, 2024 at 6:25 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      John Zorn   Full Fathom Five  The Shadow Of A Dream

      Simon Moullier    Inception   Lost

      Lucas Pino  Covers      Relaxin' at the Camarillo

      Darrell Grant     Our Mr. Jackson   Versailles

      Joe Henderson     Inner Urge  Night And Day

      Nancy Wilson      And Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

      Jun Iida    Evergreen   Evergreen

      Miki Yakanama     Shades of Rainbow Shades Of Rainbow

      Art Tatum/Benny Carter  Complete Group Masterpieces   (I'm Left With The) Blues In My Heart

                  

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Cake Walk

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Dianne Reeves     That Day    Blue Prelude

      Marquis Carroll   Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol. 7     Cottontail

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Sunflower

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Sea Changes

      Horace Silver     Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers     To Whom It May Concern

                  

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Michael Dease     All These Hands   Chocolate City

      Avram Fefer Juba Lee    Bedouin Dream

      Gerry Mulligan    The Gerry Mulligan Songbook   Crazy Day

      Louis Bellson     Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

      Randy Napoleon    Rust Belt Roots   Grant's Tune

      Skip and Dan Wilkins    In the Stars      I Was So Young

      Kurt Elling The Messenger     Prelude To A Kiss

      Ark Ovrutski      Intersection      La Mecha

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mulgrew Miller    Live at Yoshi's Vol 2   Comes Love

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Johnny Griffin    The Congregation  I Remember You

      C Allen/R Whitaker      Get Ready   La Shea's Walk

      Adam Levy   Spry  There's Always One

                  

      Bud Shank   Barefoot Adventure      Shoeless Beach Meeting

      Poncho Sanchez    Latin Spirit      Ju Ju

      Carmen Lundy      Come Home   Walking Code Blue

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road to Nowhere   Second First

      John Taylor Rosslyn     Field Day

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  My Truth

      Kenny Barron      Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Jakob Bro   Bay of Rainbows   Evening Song

     

       Grant Green Born To Be Blue   If I Should Lose You

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      Closure

      James Moody Moody and the Brass Figures   Simplicity And Beauty

      Booker Ervin      Structurally Sound      Stolen Moments

      Reid Hoyston Project    On a Misty Night  Dream Gliding

      Marius Van Den Brik     New York Knock    Camara

      Veronica Swift    Confessions No Not Much

      Darrell Grant     Our Mr. Jackson   A Viennese Affair

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     Deluge

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings (1730)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)

George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Antonio Lotti: Crucifixus (1720)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths and Butterflies (1908)

William Byrd: Qui Passa: for my lady Nevell (1591)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme (1974)

Tony Banks: Six Pieces for Orchestra: Wild Pilgrimage (2011)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Theme (2010)

James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (1900)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero (1943)

Santiago de Murcia: Jotta (1700)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite (2007)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet (1903)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

William Grant Still: Humor from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d 'Pastorale' (1750)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings (1825)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)

Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)

Gottfried Sonntag: Nibelungen March (1877)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Suite No. 1 (1956)

Ottorino Respighi: Fantasia slava (1903)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)

Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 43 'Richte mich, Gott' (1844)

Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herrn' (1844)

Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto in A (1737)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)

Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 23 (1790)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Pavel Chesnokov: Salvation is Created (1912)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite (1960)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 2 (1916)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Howard Helvey: O lux beatissima (2004)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Victor Young: The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight (1944)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6 (1828)

Joseph Canteloube: La delaïssádo from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930)

Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)
