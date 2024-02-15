WCLV Program Guide 02-16-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Zorn Full Fathom Five The Shadow Of A Dream
Simon Moullier Inception Lost
Lucas Pino Covers Relaxin' at the Camarillo
Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Versailles
Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day
Nancy Wilson And Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes
Jun Iida Evergreen Evergreen
Miki Yakanama Shades of Rainbow Shades Of Rainbow
Art Tatum/Benny Carter Complete Group Masterpieces (I'm Left With The) Blues In My Heart
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk
Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass
Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude
Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps
Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail
Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower
Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes
Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Michael Dease All These Hands Chocolate City
Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream
Gerry Mulligan The Gerry Mulligan Songbook Crazy Day
Louis Bellson Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles
Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune
Skip and Dan Wilkins In the Stars I Was So Young
Kurt Elling The Messenger Prelude To A Kiss
Ark Ovrutski Intersection La Mecha
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love
Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play
Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You
C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk
Adam Levy Spry There's Always One
Bud Shank Barefoot Adventure Shoeless Beach Meeting
Poncho Sanchez Latin Spirit Ju Ju
Carmen Lundy Come Home Walking Code Blue
S Jones/B Haugland Road to Nowhere Second First
John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth
Kenny Barron Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song
Grant Green Born To Be Blue If I Should Lose You
Sean Mason The Southern Suite Closure
James Moody Moody and the Brass Figures Simplicity And Beauty
Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Stolen Moments
Reid Hoyston Project On a Misty Night Dream Gliding
Marius Van Den Brik New York Knock Camara
Veronica Swift Confessions No Not Much
Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson A Viennese Affair
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings (1730)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)
George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Antonio Lotti: Crucifixus (1720)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths and Butterflies (1908)
William Byrd: Qui Passa: for my lady Nevell (1591)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme (1974)
Tony Banks: Six Pieces for Orchestra: Wild Pilgrimage (2011)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)
John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Theme (2010)
James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (1900)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero (1943)
Santiago de Murcia: Jotta (1700)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)
Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite (2007)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet (1903)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
William Grant Still: Humor from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)
Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d 'Pastorale' (1750)
Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)
Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)
Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings (1825)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)
Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)
Gottfried Sonntag: Nibelungen March (1877)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Suite No. 1 (1956)
Ottorino Respighi: Fantasia slava (1903)
Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)
Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 43 'Richte mich, Gott' (1844)
Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herrn' (1844)
Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto in A (1737)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)
Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)
Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)
Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)
George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)
Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 23 (1790)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Pavel Chesnokov: Salvation is Created (1912)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)
William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite (1960)
George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)
Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 2 (1916)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)
Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)
Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Howard Helvey: O lux beatissima (2004)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)
Traditional: Scarborough Fair
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)
Victor Young: The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight (1944)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6 (1828)
Joseph Canteloube: La delaïssádo from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930)
Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)