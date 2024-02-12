WCLV Program Guide 02-13-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Lem Winchester Lem's Beat Eddy's Dilemma
Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Studies Issachar
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Tell Me When
David Friedman Different Worlds Gold Alchemy
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Big P
Catherine Russell Alone Together Alone Together
Brad Mehldau Day is Done Day Is Done
Elvin Jones Dear John Dear John C
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix New Mornings
John Webber Down for the Count Big G Blues
Ray Brown Walk On Fried Pies
David Ostwald Blues in Our Heart Blues In My Heart
Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Chainsaw
Karla Harris Moon To Gold Blue Skies
Gerry Mulligan Mainstream Igloo
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse
Keystone Trio Newklear Music Kids Know
Pepper Adams Encounters Serenity
David Hazeltine Manhattan Autumn Uptown After Dark
Milt Jackson It Don't Mean A Thing If You Can't Pat Your Foot To It It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Gerald Cannon Live at Dizzy's Club -The Music of Elvin and Roy Search For Peace
Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man
Jerry Bergonzi Extra Extra Loudzee
Michael Brecker Time if of the Essence Half Past Late
Catherine Russell Alone Together You Turned The Tables On Me
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way
Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait
Joe Henderson Relaxin' At Camarillo My One and Only Love
Jimmy Rushing And the Smith Girls Shipwrecked Blues
Gerald Wilson Portraits Paco
Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights
Mike Garrick Cold Mountain First Born
Marc Copland Both/And Bookends
Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Going Home Blues
Michael Weiss Homage We Love Horace
Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Mexican Hip Dance
Flying Horse Big Band A Message Gregory Is Here
Jose James Yesterday I had the Blues God Bless The Child
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes To Wisdom The Prize
Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Is That So
Miles Davis ESP EightyOne [B]
Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley
Dave Burrell Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart
Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits Pale Blue
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle Roots Great Plains
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Oriental Folk Song
Stefon Harris Black Action Figure After the Day Is Done
Lester Young Kansas City Six Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2
Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Art Pepper Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes
Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Trouble in Mind Goin' Down Slow
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Richard Strauss: Love Scene from 'Feuersnot' (1901)
Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)
Astor Piazzolla: Escualo (1990)
William Byrd: Sing Joyfully (1616)
Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)
Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck' (1917)
Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 (1700)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Sleeping Beauty: Prelude (1902)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)
Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet (1922)
Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)
Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)
Constant Lambert: Bacchanale from 'Horoscope' Suite (1937)
José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)
Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)
Domenico Cimarosa: Artemisia: Overture (1801)
Max Reger: At Play in the Waves (1913)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)
Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)
Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)
Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)
Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Jerome Kern: The Song is You (1932)
Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)
Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)
William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)
Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 in D (1762)
George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G (1802)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 (1700)
Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)
George Duning: Picnic: 'Moonglow' & Main Theme (1955)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' (1889)
Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)
Hans Gál: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1948)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)
Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)
Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)
William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings (1795)
Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale (1927)
Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)
Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)
Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)
Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk-Style: Langsam (1849)
David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)
Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'
Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)