WCLV Program Guide 02-13-2024

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Lem Winchester Lem's Beat Eddy's Dilemma

Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Studies Issachar

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Tell Me When

David Friedman Different Worlds Gold Alchemy

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Big P

Catherine Russell Alone Together Alone Together

Brad Mehldau Day is Done Day Is Done

Elvin Jones Dear John Dear John C

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix New Mornings

John Webber Down for the Count Big G Blues

Ray Brown Walk On Fried Pies

David Ostwald Blues in Our Heart Blues In My Heart

Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

Karla Harris Moon To Gold Blue Skies

Gerry Mulligan Mainstream Igloo

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse

Keystone Trio Newklear Music Kids Know

Pepper Adams Encounters Serenity

David Hazeltine Manhattan Autumn Uptown After Dark

Milt Jackson It Don't Mean A Thing If You Can't Pat Your Foot To It It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Gerald Cannon Live at Dizzy's Club -The Music of Elvin and Roy Search For Peace

Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man

Jerry Bergonzi Extra Extra Loudzee

Michael Brecker Time if of the Essence Half Past Late

Catherine Russell Alone Together You Turned The Tables On Me

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Joe Henderson Relaxin' At Camarillo My One and Only Love

Jimmy Rushing And the Smith Girls Shipwrecked Blues

Gerald Wilson Portraits Paco

Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights

Mike Garrick Cold Mountain First Born

Marc Copland Both/And Bookends

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Going Home Blues

Michael Weiss Homage We Love Horace

Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Mexican Hip Dance

Flying Horse Big Band A Message Gregory Is Here

Jose James Yesterday I had the Blues God Bless The Child

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes To Wisdom The Prize

Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Is That So

Miles Davis ESP EightyOne [B]

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart

Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits Pale Blue

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle Roots Great Plains

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Oriental Folk Song

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure After the Day Is Done

Lester Young Kansas City Six Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2

Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Art Pepper Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes

Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Trouble in Mind Goin' Down Slow

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Strauss: Love Scene from 'Feuersnot' (1901)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Astor Piazzolla: Escualo (1990)

William Byrd: Sing Joyfully (1616)

Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck' (1917)

Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 (1700)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Sleeping Beauty: Prelude (1902)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet (1922)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)

Constant Lambert: Bacchanale from 'Horoscope' Suite (1937)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

Domenico Cimarosa: Artemisia: Overture (1801)

Max Reger: At Play in the Waves (1913)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jerome Kern: The Song is You (1932)

Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)

William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 in D (1762)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G (1802)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 (1700)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

George Duning: Picnic: 'Moonglow' & Main Theme (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' (1889)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Hans Gál: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1948)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings (1795)

Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale (1927)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk-Style: Langsam (1849)

David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)