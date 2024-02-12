© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-13-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 12, 2024 at 2:56 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Lem Winchester    Lem's Beat  Eddy's Dilemma

      Jamie Saft  Borscht Belt Studies    Issachar

      Kerry Strayer     Jeru Blue   Tell Me When

      David Friedman    Different Worlds  Gold Alchemy

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame in El Cielo    Big P

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    Alone Together

      Brad Mehldau      Day is Done Day Is Done

      Elvin Jones Dear John   Dear John C

                  

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     New Mornings

      John Webber Down for the Count      Big G Blues

      Ray Brown   Walk On     Fried Pies

      David Ostwald     Blues in Our Heart      Blues In My Heart

      Mike LeDonne      Heavy Hitters     Chainsaw

      Karla Harris      Moon To Gold      Blue Skies

      Gerry Mulligan    Mainstream  Igloo

      Ike Quebec  Blue and Sentimental    Minor Impulse

      Keystone Trio     Newklear Music    Kids Know

                  

      Pepper Adams      Encounters  Serenity

      David Hazeltine   Manhattan Autumn  Uptown After Dark

      Milt Jackson      It Don't Mean A Thing If You Can't Pat Your Foot To It      It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

      Gerald Cannon     Live at Dizzy's Club -The Music of Elvin and Roy      Search For Peace

      Frank Kimbrough   Live at Kitano    Lover Man

      Jerry Bergonzi    Extra Extra Loudzee

      Michael Brecker   Time if of the Essence  Half Past Late

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    You Turned The Tables On Me

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   The Way

      Darren Litze      My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Joe Henderson     Relaxin' At Camarillo   My One and Only Love

      Jimmy Rushing     And the Smith Girls     Shipwrecked Blues

      Gerald Wilson     Portraits   Paco

      Bobby Hutcherson  Dialogue    Ghetto Lights

      Mike Garrick      Cold Mountain     First Born

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Bookends

      Jaki Byard  Parisian Solos    Going Home Blues

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      We Love Horace

      Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx     Mexican Hip Dance

      Flying Horse Big Band   A Message   Gregory Is Here

      Jose James       Yesterday I had the Blues     God Bless The Child

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Willie Jones III  Fallen Heroes     To Wisdom The Prize

      Jocelyn Gould     Sonic Bouquet     Is That So

      Miles Davis ESP   EightyOne [B]

      Bill Frisell      Four  Claude Utley

      Dave Burrell      Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart

                  

      Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits      Pale Blue

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Bon Voyage

      Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle     Roots Great Plains

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Someone To Watch Over Me

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Wayne Shorter     Night Dreamer     Oriental Folk Song

      Stefon Harris     Black Action Figure     After the Day Is Done

      Lester Young      Kansas City Six   Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2

      Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet      Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet      Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

      Art Pepper  Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes

      Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan    Trouble in Mind   Goin' Down Slow

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Strauss: Love Scene from 'Feuersnot' (1901)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Astor Piazzolla: Escualo (1990)

William Byrd: Sing Joyfully (1616)

Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck' (1917)

Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 (1700)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Sleeping Beauty: Prelude (1902)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet (1922)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)

Constant Lambert: Bacchanale from 'Horoscope' Suite (1937)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

Domenico Cimarosa: Artemisia: Overture (1801)

Max Reger: At Play in the Waves (1913)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jerome Kern: The Song is You (1932)

Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)

William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 in D (1762)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G (1802)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 (1700)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

George Duning: Picnic: 'Moonglow' & Main Theme (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' (1889)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Hans Gál: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1948)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings (1795)

Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale (1927)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk-Style: Langsam (1849)

David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Arts & Culture