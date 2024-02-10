WCLV Program Guide 02-11-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jelly Roll Morton, Library of Congress, King Porter Stomp

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Jelly, The Pearls

Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra, The Gennett Suite, Grandpa’s Spells

Diego Rivera, With Just a Word, Q-Vo

Blue Moods, Swing and So ul, Ready Rudy

Cannonball Adderley, Know What I Mean?, Who Cares?

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, All My Yesterdays, The Little Pixie

Thad Jones, Olio, Blues Without Woe

Rebirth Brass Band, Rebirth Kickin’ It Live, Rebirth Kickin’ It Live

Rebirth Brass Band, Rebirth Kickin’ It Live, Grazin’ in the Grass

Billy Butterfield, Take Me to the Land of Jazz, That’s a Plenty

Herbie Mann, Memphis Underground, Memphis Underground

Phineas Newborn, Here is Phineas, Newport Blues

Hank Crawford, More Soul, Boo’s Tune

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Sombrero Sam

Preservation Hall, Saint Peter and 57th, Saint James Infirmary

Marsalis Family, Celebration, Struttin’ With Some Barbecue

Christian Fabian, Hip to the Skip, Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, It’s About That Time

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, All My Yesterdays, Ah, That’s Freedom

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Ross Traut/Steve Rodby I Like Jazz Some Other Time

Lea DeLaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool I've Got Your Number

Joey DeFrancesco, Lou Volpe, Eugene Jackson, Illinois Jacquet I Like Jazz But Not For Me

Fred Hersch, Tom Rainey, Drew Gress Dancing in the Dark My Funny Valentine

Freddie Hubbard, Curtis Fuller, Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, Jymie Merritt, Art Blakey Mosaic Mosaic

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top What Kind of Fool Am I?

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickin's Terpsichore

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Here Comes De Honey Man

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Brand New Bag

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thgipen Night Train Hymn to Freedom

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Do Nothing Til You Here From Me

Grover Washington Jr., Tommy Flanagan I Like Jazz In a Sentimental Mood

Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Happy Days Are Here Again

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Ballads Body and Soul

Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Minha

Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Five

Herbie Hancock, Hoe Henderson Double Rainbow Happy Madness

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Hi Blondie!

Joey DeFrancesco, Paul Bollenback, Byron Landham, Houston Person All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joyspring

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila The Thumb

Oscar peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Signify

Joe Puma, Red Mitchell, Hod O'Brien Shining Hour Little Joe's Waltz

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Monterey Mist

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Old Time Religion

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 (publ.1615)

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 3 in B-Flat (1815)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Songs Without Words - Texts are not necessary for the expression of vivid and deep emotion through music.

GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI: Canzon Quinta (1637) Roberto Loreggian (1565 Antegnati/Chiesa di Santa Barbara, Mantua, Italy)

ALFRED HOLLINS: A Song of Sunshine Frederick Hohman (1912 Skinner/Grand Avenue United Methodist Temple, Kansas City, MO)

FELIX MENDELSSOHN (trans. Karg-Elert): Dialogue, fr Songs Without Words, Op. 38, no. 6 Johannes Geffert (1962-2006 Klais/Himmerod Abbey, Germany)

JOSEF RHEINBERGER: Abendlied, Op. 150, no. 2 Marco Dalsass, cello; Manuel Tomadin (1874 Steinmeyer/Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trieste, Italy)

DANIEL GAWTHROP: Requiem for Organ (Introit-Kyrie-Offertory-Sanctus-Agnus Dei-Lux Aeterna-Libera Me-In Paradisum) Jan Kraybill (1959 Aeolian-Skinner/Community of Christ Auditorium, Independence, MO) PD Archive (r. 9/13/23). This piece premiered on February 12, 2023 during Jan’s annual Super Bowl Sunday organ concert at The Auditorium. A subsequent recording for PIPEDREAMS here celebrates the 25th anniversary of those very popular concerts.

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Transfiguration - Peter DuBois will share choral and organ music of praise and light to celebrate the Feast of the Transfiguration. We’ll also explore music that leads us toward the season of Lent which begins on Ash Wednesday

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: Ich habe genug (1727)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Every Time I Feel the Spirit'

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 in E-Flat (1837)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 6 in A (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Stephen Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964 (1987)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jerry Bock, arr. Oran Eldor: The Dream from Fiddler on the Roof Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Stephen Benson, mandolin; Joshua Camp, accordion; Michael Blanco, bass

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C major, Op. 105 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Anne Nelson calling from Portland, Maine

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 117, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Somei Satoh: Bifu Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Album: In 27 Pieces: The Hilary Hahn Encores

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Movement 1 Moderato Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Valerie Coleman: Tzigane for woodwind quintet Elizabeth Mann, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Anton Rist, clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon; Michael Thornton, horn Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Eugene Ysaÿe: Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 'Obsession' Hilary Hahn, violin Album: Ysaÿe: Six Sonatas for Violin Solo DG

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONYwith Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Bedrich Smetana: The Moldau from ‘Ma vlast’

Jessie Montgomery: Starburst

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to ‘Nabucco’

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (excerpt)—Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto (excerpt)—William Steinberg, conductor; Nathan Milstein, violin

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Siobhan Stagg, soprano; Avery Amereau, alto; Benjamin Bliss, tenor; Anthony Schneider, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

– recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/11/2023

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Franz Süssmayr): Requiem K 626

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 -This special episode is dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Sphinx Organization. Featuring musical excerpts from a live performance by critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra, the Sphinx Virtuosi, and stories told by the musicians, leaders, and educators whose lives have been changed by Sphinx. It also explores the pivotal role Sphinx has played in expanding diversity in the arts

All Works performed by the Sphinx Virtuosi Orchestra

Xavier Foley: Ev’ry Voice

Samuel Coleridge Taylor: Four Noveletten, Mvt 1 Allegro Moderato

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, II Andante Cantabile

Jessie Montgomery: Banner

Ricard Herz: Mourinho

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)

20:00 SPECIAL Les Delices: Songs of Social Justice from SalonEra Sessions

Michael Walker, countertenor ; Haitham Haidar, tenor; Brian Kay, lute & oud; Rebecca Reed, cello

Claudio Monteverdi: Nigra sum

Harry T. Burleigh: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

John Dowland: In Darkness Let Me Dwell

John Danyel: Grief, keep within

Trad: Li Beirut

Roland Hayes: He Never Said a Mumblin’ Word

William Byrd: Why do I use my paper, ink, and pen?

Fairuz: Nassam Alayna-I Hawa

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Crystal Gazing (1994) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Jeffrey Mumford: wending (2001) Wendy Richman, viola

Jeffrey Mumford: the focus of blue light (1987-88) Kurt Nikkanen, violin; Bruce Anderson, piano

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes #1, 3 and 4 Thomas Otten, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Hope, Health, and Humanity: A Conversation with - Dr. Airica Steed (MetroHealth CEO)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 (1949)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sea Murmurs a (1921)

Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica (2009)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)

Nikolai Medtner: Fairy Tale in E-Flat (1912)

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse (1925)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lento from Trio Sonata No. 6 (1732)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Daisies (1916)