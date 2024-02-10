WCLV Program Guide 02-10-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Live, Burgundy Street Blues

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, I’m Coming Virginia

Hot Club of Los Angeles, Nova, Swing 42

Willie Jones III, Lovers and Love Songs, Jitterbug Waltz

Steve Ash, You and the Night, You and the Night and the Music

Gary Urwin, Flying Colors, Let’s Fall in Love

Blue Moods, Swing and Soul, Sweet Honey Bee

Reggie Quinerly, The Thousandth Scholar, Ray’s Tune

Joe Alterman, Big Mo and Little Joe, The Strangler

Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Wolverine Blues

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Jelly, Milenberg Joys

Wynton Marsalis, Live at the Village Vanguard, Happy Feet Blues

Oliver Nelson, Blues and the Abstract Truth, Stolen Moments

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth, Blues and the Abstract Truth

Bill Cunliffe, Blues and the Abstract Truth, Take 2, Teenie’s Blues

Jon Batiste, Live at the Village Vanguard, ‘Round Midnight

Thelonious Monk, Straight, No Chaser, Green Chimneys

Dukes of Dixieland, Fabulous Sound, Washington and Lee Swing

Gil Evans, New Bottle, Old Wine, King Porter Stomp

Airmen of Note with Wycliffe Gordon, 2023, Dippermouth Blues

Sean Mason, Southern Suite, One United

Jim Self, My America 2, Blue Bayou Bossa

Feliz Lemerle, Blues for the End of Time, Blues for the End of Time

Elmo Hope, Homecoming, La Berthe

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Babatunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Alex Blake, Munyungo Jackson, Richard Howell, Khalil Shaheed, Angela Wellman March of the Jazz Guerillas Baldwin's Fire

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say it Over and Over Again

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Wanton Spirit

Shirley Scott, Micky Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Triste

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Mat Wilson Round Midnight I'm Always Chasing Rainbows

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two for the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Steve Khan, Bob Mintzer, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Badal Roy, Ralph Irizarry, Manolo Badrena, Roberto Quintero, Geeta Roy Borrowed Time El Faquir

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate, Hank Crawford Mood Indigo Day By Day

Jeremy Ragsdale, Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitliner, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Sonny Clark, Louis Hayes, Wilbur Ware Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side Of Abbey Road Oh! Darling

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Bill Evans Kind of Blue So What

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green

Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafuad Visite du Vigile

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa

Cannonball Adderley, Louis Hayes, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Victor Feldman The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus Star Eyes

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Joaquin Rodrigo Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar

Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11 Martha Argerich, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra

Alberto M. Alvarado Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano

Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Isaac Albeniz Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Joaquin Turina Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jerry Bock, arr. Oran Eldor: The Dream from Fiddler on the Roof Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Stephen Benson, mandolin; Joshua Camp, accordion; Michael Blanco, bass

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C major, Op. 105 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Anne Nelson calling from Portland, Maine

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 117, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Somei Satoh: Bifu Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Album: In 27 Pieces: The Hilary Hahn Encores

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Movement 1 Moderato Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Valerie Coleman: Tzigane for woodwind quintet Elizabeth Mann, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Anton Rist, clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon; Michael Thornton, horn Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Eugene Ysaÿe: Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 'Obsession' Hilary Hahn, violin

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies (1987)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13 (1615)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Choruses (1945)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo (1904)

Howard Hanson: Fanfare for the Signal Corps (1943)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - This special episode is dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Sphinx Organization. Featuring musical excerpts from a live performance by critically acclaimed chamber orchestra, the Sphinx Virtuosi, and stories told by the musicians, leaders, and educators whose lives have been changed by Sphinx. It also explores the pivotal role Sphinx has played in expanding diversity in the arts.

All Works performed by the Sphinx Virtuosi Orchestra

Xavier Foley: Ev’ry Voice

Samuel Coleridge Taylor: Four Noveletten, Mvt 1 Allegro Moderato

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, II Andante Cantabile

Jessie Montgomery: Banner

Ricard Herz: Mourinho

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera continues its 2023-24 season – and sets the mood for Valentine’s Day – with a program of opera’s most enthralling love duets. “Valentines from the Met” features some of the Met’s greatest stars in radio broadcasts that span more than 90 years, from Lily Pons in the 1930s to Leontyne Price and Franco Corelli in the 1960s, to more recent favorites. These captivating performances depict love at first sight, steamy seduction, death-defying passion, and everything in between, covering two centuries of music, from Handel to Gershwin.

Handel: “Scherzano sul tuo volto” from Rinaldo—Marilyn Horne and Benita Valente, cond. Mario Bernardi (1984)

Mozart: “Ah, perdona al primo affetto” from La Clemenza di Tito—Kate Lindsey and Lucy Crowe, cond. Harry Bicket (2012)

Donizetti: “Verranno a te” from Lucia di Lammermoor—Lily Pons and Frederick Jagel, cond. Gennaro Papi (1937)

Gounod: Act Three duet from Faust—Nicolai Gedda and Colette Boky, cond. Roberto Benzi (1972)

Wagner: From Act Two of Tristan und Isolde—Katarina Dalayman and Gary Lehman, cond. Daniel Barenboim (2008)

Verdi: “Già nella notte densa” from Otello—Ramón Vinay and Eleanor Steber, cond. Fritz Stiedry (1952)

Puccini: From Act One of Tosca—Leontyne Price and Franco Corelli, cond. Kurt Adler (1962)

Dvořák: From Act Three of Rusalka—Gabriela Beňačková and Ben Heppner, cond. John Fiore (1993)

R. Strauss: Presentation of the Rose from Der Rosenkavalier—Risë Stevens and Eleanor Steber, cond. Fritz Busch (1946)

The Gershwins: “Bess, you is my woman now” from Porgy and Bess—Eric Owens and Angel Blue, cond. David Robertson (2020)

14:50 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Peter Boyer: Radiance (2021)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite (1933)

Florence Price: Thumbnail Sketches of a Day in the Life of a Washerwoman (1942)

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 2

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme—Robert deMaine, cello; Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Superman: March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "1953 on Stage" - The best of the year, from Cole Porter's "Can-Can" and Wright and Forrest's "Kismet" starring the great Alfred Drake to Rodgers & Hammerstein's much-ancicipated "Me and Juliet."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 in C (1883)

20:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Steve Seel – KBS Symphony Orchestra, Pietari Inkinen, conductor; Pascal Rogé, piano

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F—Pascal Rogé, piano; Vienna Radio Symphony, Bertrand de Billy, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Claude Debussy: Les Angélus (1892)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves (1946/1945)

Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)

Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 'Berceuse' (1905)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)