Container Dog Merits Pet News of the Week

Connie the Container Dog, found in a shipping container at the Port of Houston, captured the Pet News of the Week vote in a landslide. Following Connie's discovery, she was found to be in the family way! She will be carefully monitored by veterinarians. The Coast Guard servicemen who found her were recognized for their efforts.

NOTE: The photo is not of Connie, but of a dog that looks very much like her, and who is undoubtedly happy that Connie's outcome is a favorable one.