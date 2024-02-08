WCLV Program Guide 02-09-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Luke Carlos O'Reilly Leave The Gate Open When Darkness Takes Our Light

Reid Hoyson On A Misty Night Prague In March

David Gibson Fellowship Waiting For Patience

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer Lady Day

Gary Urwin Jazz Orchestra Flying Colors You Don't Know What Love Is

Ray Vega-T Marriott Coast To Coast One Day At A Time

Vanisha Gould Life's A Gig No More Take

Ray Gallon Grand Company If I Had You

Altin Sencalar In Good Company Navy's Mood

Lester Young Jazz Giants Gigantic Blues

Sarah Vaughan Send in the Clowns All The Things You Are

Hank Mobley Roll Call Take Your Pick

Michael Dease Grace Blues on the Corner

Don Grolnick Nighttown Heart Of Darkness

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

W Muthspiel Where The River Goes For Django

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Blues Variant

Art Blakey Mosiac Down Under

Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before Many Moons Ago

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude

Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes

Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment

Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque Back to the Apple

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You

Alan Broadbent Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Parisian Thoroughfare

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Everything Happens To Me

Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Thad Jones Detroit-New York Junction Blue Room

Michael Weiss Homage Suddenly

Geoffrey Dean Foundations Cyclic Episode

Brian Melvin Tranesformation Cousin Mary

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Confidentiality

Mary Stallings Remember Love Lucky To Be Me

Affinity Trio Hindsight Theme For Ernie

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maxium Tension Last Waltz For Levon

Felix Lemerle Blues For The End of Time New World Expectations

Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys

Kirk Edwards Shout Always On Time

Michael Weiss Homage Skylark

Karrin Allyson Footprints Follow the Footprints (Footprints)

Weiss Interview Weiss Interview ssView

Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Mighty Moe & Joe

King Curtis Soul Meeting Lazy Soul

Adam Schroeder/Mark Masters CT! Groundhog

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: All My Loving (1963)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March (1911)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Never Mind the Why and Wherefore (1878)

Jo Knümann: Romanian (1951)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: And I Love Her (1964)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 (1808)

John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Joseph Hellmesberger Sr: Ball Scene (1870)

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1979)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Cyril Scott: Lotus Land (1905)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute (1720)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Xavier Dubois Foley: Shelter Island (2020)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

David Diamond: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse (1947)

Isaac Albéniz: España (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2 (1772)

Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 4 in E 'British Grenadiers' (1823)

William Grant Still: Longings from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite: Oriental March (1919)

Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances (1876)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Clap Yo' Hands (1926)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Kanengiser: The Pachelbel "Loose" Canon (1996)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 (1890)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains' (1800)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Caroso Dances (1923)

Robert Schumann: Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet (1842)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f (1830)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1 (1905)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)

Sergei Prokofiev: Moderato from Flute Sonata in D (1943)

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Big Stuff (1944)

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Traditional: Afton Water

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)