Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-09-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 8, 2024 at 6:21 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Luke Carlos O'Reilly    Leave The Gate Open     When Darkness Takes Our Light

      Reid Hoyson On A Misty Night  Prague In March

      David Gibson      Fellowship  Waiting For Patience

      Wayne Shorter     The Soothsayer    Lady Day

      Gary Urwin Jazz Orchestra     Flying Colors     You Don't Know What Love Is

      Ray Vega-T Marriott     Coast To Coast    One Day At A Time

      Vanisha Gould     Life's A Gig      No More Take

      Ray Gallon  Grand Company     If I Had You

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Company   Navy's Mood

      Lester Young      Jazz Giants Gigantic Blues

                  

      Sarah Vaughan     Send in the Clowns      All The Things You Are

      Hank Mobley Roll Call   Take Your Pick

      Michael Dease     Grace Blues on the Corner

      Don Grolnick      Nighttown   Heart Of Darkness

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      W Muthspiel Where The River Goes    For Django

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     That Moaning Trombone

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Blues Variant

      Art Blakey  Mosiac      Down Under

      Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before   Many Moons Ago

                  

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Cake Walk

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Dianne Reeves     That Day    Blue Prelude

      Marquis Carroll   Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol. 7     Cottontail

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Sunflower

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Sea Changes

      Horace Silver     Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers     To Whom It May Concern

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Grant Green Idle Moments      Nomad

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Judgment

      Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque  Back to the Apple

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Alan Broadbent    Live at Maybeck Recital Hall  Parisian Thoroughfare

      Frank Morgan      A Lovesome Thing  Everything Happens To Me

      Jimmy Giuffre     Travelin' Light   The Lonely Time

      Thad Jones  Detroit-New York Junction     Blue Room

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      Suddenly

      Geoffrey Dean     Foundations Cyclic Episode

      Brian Melvin      Tranesformation   Cousin Mary

      Roy Hargrove      Diamond in the Rough    Confidentiality

      Mary Stallings    Remember Love     Lucky To Be Me

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Theme For Ernie

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maxium Tension  Last Waltz For Levon

      Felix Lemerle     Blues For The End of Time     New World Expectations

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys

      Kirk Edwards      Shout Always On Time

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      Skylark

      Karrin Allyson    Footprints  Follow the Footprints (Footprints)

      Weiss Interview   Weiss Interview   ssView

      Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Mighty Moe & Joe

      King Curtis Soul Meeting      Lazy Soul

      Adam Schroeder/Mark Masters   CT!   Groundhog

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: All My Loving (1963)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March (1911)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Never Mind the Why and Wherefore (1878)

Jo Knümann: Romanian (1951)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: And I Love Her (1964)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 (1808)

John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Joseph Hellmesberger Sr: Ball Scene (1870)

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1979)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Cyril Scott: Lotus Land (1905)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute (1720)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Xavier Dubois Foley: Shelter Island (2020)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

David Diamond: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse (1947)

Isaac Albéniz: España (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2 (1772)

Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 4 in E 'British Grenadiers' (1823)

William Grant Still: Longings from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite: Oriental March (1919)

Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances (1876)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Clap Yo' Hands (1926)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Kanengiser: The Pachelbel "Loose" Canon (1996)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 (1890)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains' (1800)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Caroso Dances (1923)

Robert Schumann: Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet (1842)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f (1830)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1 (1905)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)

Sergei Prokofiev: Moderato from Flute Sonata in D (1943)

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Big Stuff (1944)

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Traditional: Afton Water

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)
