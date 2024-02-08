WCLV Program Guide 02-09-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Luke Carlos O'Reilly Leave The Gate Open When Darkness Takes Our Light
Reid Hoyson On A Misty Night Prague In March
David Gibson Fellowship Waiting For Patience
Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer Lady Day
Gary Urwin Jazz Orchestra Flying Colors You Don't Know What Love Is
Ray Vega-T Marriott Coast To Coast One Day At A Time
Vanisha Gould Life's A Gig No More Take
Ray Gallon Grand Company If I Had You
Altin Sencalar In Good Company Navy's Mood
Lester Young Jazz Giants Gigantic Blues
Sarah Vaughan Send in the Clowns All The Things You Are
Hank Mobley Roll Call Take Your Pick
Michael Dease Grace Blues on the Corner
Don Grolnick Nighttown Heart Of Darkness
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
W Muthspiel Where The River Goes For Django
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Blues Variant
Art Blakey Mosiac Down Under
Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before Many Moons Ago
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk
Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass
Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude
Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps
Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail
Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower
Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes
Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment
Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque Back to the Apple
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You
Alan Broadbent Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Parisian Thoroughfare
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Everything Happens To Me
Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time
Thad Jones Detroit-New York Junction Blue Room
Michael Weiss Homage Suddenly
Geoffrey Dean Foundations Cyclic Episode
Brian Melvin Tranesformation Cousin Mary
Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Confidentiality
Mary Stallings Remember Love Lucky To Be Me
Affinity Trio Hindsight Theme For Ernie
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maxium Tension Last Waltz For Levon
Felix Lemerle Blues For The End of Time New World Expectations
Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys
Kirk Edwards Shout Always On Time
Michael Weiss Homage Skylark
Karrin Allyson Footprints Follow the Footprints (Footprints)
Weiss Interview Weiss Interview ssView
Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Mighty Moe & Joe
King Curtis Soul Meeting Lazy Soul
Adam Schroeder/Mark Masters CT! Groundhog
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: All My Loving (1963)
William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March (1911)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Never Mind the Why and Wherefore (1878)
Jo Knümann: Romanian (1951)
Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)
E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: And I Love Her (1964)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 (1808)
John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)
Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)
Joseph Hellmesberger Sr: Ball Scene (1870)
Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1979)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Cyril Scott: Lotus Land (1905)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute (1720)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Xavier Dubois Foley: Shelter Island (2020)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)
Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)
Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)
Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)
Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)
David Diamond: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse (1947)
Isaac Albéniz: España (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2 (1772)
Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 4 in E 'British Grenadiers' (1823)
William Grant Still: Longings from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)
Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite: Oriental March (1919)
Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances (1876)
George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Clap Yo' Hands (1926)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)
Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
William Kanengiser: The Pachelbel "Loose" Canon (1996)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 (1890)
Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains' (1800)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)
Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Caroso Dances (1923)
Robert Schumann: Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet (1842)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)
Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f (1830)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1 (1905)
George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)
Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)
Sergei Prokofiev: Moderato from Flute Sonata in D (1943)
Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929)
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Big Stuff (1944)
Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)
Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)
Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)
Traditional: Afton Water
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)
Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)