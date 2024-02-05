WCLV Program Guide 02-06-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering
Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds
Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight
Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It
Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria
Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Corridors
Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem
Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues
Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation
Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York
Emily Remler Transitions Transitions
Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself
Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me
Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly
Bill Evans Alone On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)
Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale
Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Bobby No Bags
Russell Gunn Gunn Fu Invitation
Ray Brown Walk On F.S.R. (For Sonny Rollins)
Benny Goodman Together Again I've Found A New Baby
Milt Jackson Soul Route Dejection Blues
Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Craig Chako A Place for Bass ThreeQuarter Bass
Buster Wiliams Unalome Estate
Bobby Hutcherson Subtle Neptune Subtle Neptune
Dave Douglas Moving Portrait Roses Blue
Donald Harrison Noveau Swing Little Flowers
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Wedding Planning
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone
Josh Lawrence And That too North Winds
Art Blakey Freedom Rider Pisces
Joe Pass Quadrant Lady be good
Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember
Cecile McLorin Salvant For One To Love Stepsister's Lament
Emmet Cohen Future Stride Future Stride
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Dust Settles
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely
Robert Jospe Let's Play Party Time
Michael Benedict Bopitude Alter Ego
Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime
Michael Dease Swing Low Just Waiting
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not
Atlantic Road Trip One Hore Haj Dolu H疔
Snorre Kirk Top Dog On Late Nights
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain
Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Useless Metaphor
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Giovanni Palestrina: Nunc dimittis (1572)
Richard Strauss: Commemorative Waltz 'Munich' (1945)
George Frideric Handel: Almira: Rigaudon (1705)
Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)
Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1860)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)
John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)
John Ireland: Epic March (1942)
Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No. 2 (1957)
Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871)
Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)
Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: La mia letizia infondere (1842)
Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)
Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)
Scott Joplin: The Cascades (1904)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D (1778)
Ottorino Respighi: Notturno in G-Flat (1905)
Alberto Ginastera: Scherzo from Guitar Sonata (1976)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)
Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat (1839)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)
Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942)
Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)
Louis Couperin: Suite in D (1660)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Felix Mendelssohn: Variations Concertantes (1829)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)
Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)
Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e (1708)
Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)
Francisco Asenjo Barbieri: El barberillo de Lavapiés: La Paloma (1874)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
Isaac Albéniz: Minuetto from Piano Sonata No. 5 (1888)
Wynton Marsalis: The Fiddler and the Dancing Witch (1998)
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)
Elmer Bernstein: Hollywood and the Stars: Theme (1963)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)
Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles (1728)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)
Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)
Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 4 (1930)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957)
Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)
Thomas Morley: Response Pavin (1599)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Franz Liszt: Nocturne 'En rêve' (1885)