WCLV Program Guide 02-06-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering

Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds

Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight

Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It

Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Corridors

Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation

Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York

Emily Remler Transitions Transitions

Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself

Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly

Bill Evans Alone On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)

Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale

Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Bobby No Bags

Russell Gunn Gunn Fu Invitation

Ray Brown Walk On F.S.R. (For Sonny Rollins)

Benny Goodman Together Again I've Found A New Baby

Milt Jackson Soul Route Dejection Blues

Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Craig Chako A Place for Bass ThreeQuarter Bass

Buster Wiliams Unalome Estate

Bobby Hutcherson Subtle Neptune Subtle Neptune

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait Roses Blue

Donald Harrison Noveau Swing Little Flowers

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Wedding Planning

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone

Josh Lawrence And That too North Winds

Art Blakey Freedom Rider Pisces

Joe Pass Quadrant Lady be good

Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One To Love Stepsister's Lament

Emmet Cohen Future Stride Future Stride

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Dust Settles

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely

Robert Jospe Let's Play Party Time

Michael Benedict Bopitude Alter Ego

Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime

Michael Dease Swing Low Just Waiting

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not

Atlantic Road Trip One Hore Haj Dolu H疔

Snorre Kirk Top Dog On Late Nights

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain

Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Useless Metaphor

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giovanni Palestrina: Nunc dimittis (1572)

Richard Strauss: Commemorative Waltz 'Munich' (1945)

George Frideric Handel: Almira: Rigaudon (1705)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1860)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No. 2 (1957)

Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: La mia letizia infondere (1842)

Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)

Scott Joplin: The Cascades (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D (1778)

Ottorino Respighi: Notturno in G-Flat (1905)

Alberto Ginastera: Scherzo from Guitar Sonata (1976)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)

Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat (1839)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942)

Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)

Louis Couperin: Suite in D (1660)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Felix Mendelssohn: Variations Concertantes (1829)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e (1708)

Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)

Francisco Asenjo Barbieri: El barberillo de Lavapiés: La Paloma (1874)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Isaac Albéniz: Minuetto from Piano Sonata No. 5 (1888)

Wynton Marsalis: The Fiddler and the Dancing Witch (1998)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Elmer Bernstein: Hollywood and the Stars: Theme (1963)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles (1728)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 4 (1930)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957)

Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)

Thomas Morley: Response Pavin (1599)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Franz Liszt: Nocturne 'En rêve' (1885)