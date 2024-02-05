© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-06-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 5, 2024 at 6:13 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Tom Harrell Moon Alley  Moon Alley

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Wandering

      Steve Kuhn  Remembering Tomorrow    The Feeling Within

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Lady Of The Clouds

      Jaki Byard  Out Front   Searchlight

      Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room    Temptation

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      That's It

      Horace Silver     Jazz Has a Sense of Humor     Gloria

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      Corridors

                  

      Zoot Sims   Hawthorne Nights  Main Stem

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Ny Jazz Collective      Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven    Emotivation

      Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous     Autumn In New York

      Emily Remler      Transitions Transitions

      Renee Rosnes      For the Moment    Thinking To Myself

      Andy Bey    Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters  Squeeze Me

      Stanley Turrentine      Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    HiFly

                  

      Bill Evans  Alone On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)

      Claudio Roditi    341   Springdale

      Artemis     In Real Time      Balance Of Time

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading?  Bobby No Bags

      Russell Gunn      Gunn Fu     Invitation

      Ray Brown   Walk On     F.S.R. (For Sonny Rollins)

      Benny Goodman     Together Again    I've Found A New Baby

      Milt Jackson      Soul Route  Dejection Blues

      Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin    Danish Rain Danish Rain

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Craig Chako A Place for Bass  ThreeQuarter Bass

      Buster Wiliams    Unalome     Estate

      Bobby Hutcherson  Subtle Neptune    Subtle Neptune

      Dave Douglas      Moving Portrait   Roses Blue

      Donald Harrison   Noveau Swing      Little Flowers

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Wedding Planning

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Lamplight

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone

      Josh Lawrence     And That too      North Winds

                  

      Art Blakey  Freedom Rider     Pisces

      Joe Pass    Quadrant    Lady be good

      Pete McCann Without Question  I Can Remember

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  For One To Love   Stepsister's Lament

      Emmet Cohen Future Stride     Future Stride

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Dust Settles

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Catching Drift

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Sweet And Lovely

      Robert Jospe      Let's Play  Party Time

                  

      Michael Benedict  Bopitude    Alter Ego

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Muna & Johna's Playtime

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Just Waiting

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Why Not

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Hore Haj Dolu H疔

      Snorre Kirk Top Dog     On Late Nights

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     King Of Pain

      Larry Goldings    Ramshackle Serenade     Useless Metaphor

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giovanni Palestrina: Nunc dimittis (1572)

Richard Strauss: Commemorative Waltz 'Munich' (1945)

George Frideric Handel: Almira: Rigaudon (1705)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1860)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No. 2 (1957)

Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: La mia letizia infondere (1842)

Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)

Scott Joplin: The Cascades (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D (1778)

Ottorino Respighi: Notturno in G-Flat (1905)

Alberto Ginastera: Scherzo from Guitar Sonata (1976)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)

Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat (1839)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942)

Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)

Louis Couperin: Suite in D (1660)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Felix Mendelssohn: Variations Concertantes (1829)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e (1708)

Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)

Francisco Asenjo Barbieri: El barberillo de Lavapiés: La Paloma (1874)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Isaac Albéniz: Minuetto from Piano Sonata No. 5 (1888)

Wynton Marsalis: The Fiddler and the Dancing Witch (1998)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Elmer Bernstein: Hollywood and the Stars: Theme (1963)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles (1728)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 4 (1930)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957)

Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)

Thomas Morley: Response Pavin (1599)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Franz Liszt: Nocturne 'En rêve' (1885)
Arts & Culture