Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-05-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 2, 2024 at 6:27 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Michael Weiss     Homage      Suddenly

      Geoffrey Dean     Foundations Cyclic Episode

      Brian Melvin      Tranesformation   Cousin Mary

      Roy Hargrove      Diamond in the Rough    Confidentiality

      Mary Stallings    Remember Love     Lucky To Be Me

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Theme For Ernie

      Darcy James Argue  Dynamic Maxium Tension  Last Waltz For Levon

      Felix Lemerle     Blues For The End of Time     New World Expectations

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys

      Kirk Edwards      Shout Always On Time

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      Skylark

      Karrin Allyson    Footprints  Follow the Footprints (Footprints)

      Michael Weiss Interview   Weiss Interview   

      Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Mighty Moe & Joe

      King Curtis Soul Meeting      Lazy Soul

      Adam Schroeder/Mark Masters   CT!   Groundhog

                  

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     1314

      Jesse Davis From Within Tai's Tune

      Wynton Marsalis   Citi Movement     Dark Heartbeat

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     My Funny Valentine

      Dena DeRose Love's Holiday    But Beautiful

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Due Up Next

      Pepper Adams      Critic's Choice   Blackout Blues

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Getz   Bossas and Ballads      Sunshower

      Jessica Williams  Touch Wise One

      Ray Brown   R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone  Blues for Junior

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    Scootin'

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Curtis Lundy      Purpose     Snake Eyes

      Johnny Griffin    Introducing Johnny Griffin    Lover Man

                  

      Johnny Hodges     Used To Be Duke   Sweet As Bear Meat

      JOI Jazz Orchestra       A Joiful NoiZZ   Jeeps Blues

      Cory Weeds  Explosion   East of the Village

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading?  Composition

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  The Peacocks

      Jay Thomas  I Always Knew     You Don't Know What Love Is

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Warren Vache      Talk To Me Baby   The Eels Nephew

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Love Me Or Leave Me

      Ralph Moore Round Trip  Monique

                  

      Kenny Barron      At The Piano      The Star Crossed Lovers

      Nick Finzer The Chase   Search for a Sunset

      Charles Chen      Play Charles      Peter And The Big Bad Wolf

      Freddie Hubbard   The Body and The Soul   Clarence's Place

      Coleman Hawkins   Soul Meeting      Soul Blues

      Neal Caine  Skip To My Lou    Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

      Steve Davis Outlook     Line Of Flight

      Mike Moreno Third Wish  Lush Life

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria (1886)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau (1838)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mass in C 'Coronation' (1779)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F (1784)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Lü Wencheng: Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake (1935)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)

Franz Danzi: Allegro from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta for String Orchestra (2007)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' (1892)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)

Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)

Clint Needham: Movements from Brass Quintet No. 1 'Circus' (2003)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite (1945)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Allegretto from Symphony No. 100 'Military' (1794)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: La dama boba: Overture (1939)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Josef Suk: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1885)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite (1950)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)

Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Paul Lewis: An English Overture (1971)

Richard Strauss: Symphonia Domestica (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto (1996)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 (1873)

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa (1937)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987)

Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991)

Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)
