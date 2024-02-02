WCLV Program Guide 02-05-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Michael Weiss Homage Suddenly

Geoffrey Dean Foundations Cyclic Episode

Brian Melvin Tranesformation Cousin Mary

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Confidentiality

Mary Stallings Remember Love Lucky To Be Me

Affinity Trio Hindsight Theme For Ernie

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maxium Tension Last Waltz For Levon

Felix Lemerle Blues For The End of Time New World Expectations

Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys

Kirk Edwards Shout Always On Time

Michael Weiss Homage Skylark

Karrin Allyson Footprints Follow the Footprints (Footprints)

Michael Weiss Interview Weiss Interview

Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Mighty Moe & Joe

King Curtis Soul Meeting Lazy Soul

Adam Schroeder/Mark Masters CT! Groundhog

Vincente Archer Short Stories 1314

Jesse Davis From Within Tai's Tune

Wynton Marsalis Citi Movement Dark Heartbeat

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club My Funny Valentine

Dena DeRose Love's Holiday But Beautiful

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next

Pepper Adams Critic's Choice Blackout Blues

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Sunshower

Jessica Williams Touch Wise One

Ray Brown R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone Blues for Junior

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Scootin'

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes

Johnny Griffin Introducing Johnny Griffin Lover Man

Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke Sweet As Bear Meat

JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joiful NoiZZ Jeeps Blues

Cory Weeds Explosion East of the Village

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Composition

TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks

Jay Thomas I Always Knew You Don't Know What Love Is

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Warren Vache Talk To Me Baby The Eels Nephew

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me

Ralph Moore Round Trip Monique

Kenny Barron At The Piano The Star Crossed Lovers

Nick Finzer The Chase Search for a Sunset

Charles Chen Play Charles Peter And The Big Bad Wolf

Freddie Hubbard The Body and The Soul Clarence's Place

Coleman Hawkins Soul Meeting Soul Blues

Neal Caine Skip To My Lou Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Steve Davis Outlook Line Of Flight

Mike Moreno Third Wish Lush Life

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria (1886)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau (1838)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mass in C 'Coronation' (1779)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F (1784)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Lü Wencheng: Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake (1935)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)

Franz Danzi: Allegro from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta for String Orchestra (2007)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' (1892)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)

Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)

Clint Needham: Movements from Brass Quintet No. 1 'Circus' (2003)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite (1945)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Allegretto from Symphony No. 100 'Military' (1794)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: La dama boba: Overture (1939)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Josef Suk: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1885)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite (1950)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)

Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Paul Lewis: An English Overture (1971)

Richard Strauss: Symphonia Domestica (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto (1996)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 (1873)

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa (1937)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987)

Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991)

Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)

