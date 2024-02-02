WCLV Program Guide 02-05-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Michael Weiss Homage Suddenly
Geoffrey Dean Foundations Cyclic Episode
Brian Melvin Tranesformation Cousin Mary
Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Confidentiality
Mary Stallings Remember Love Lucky To Be Me
Affinity Trio Hindsight Theme For Ernie
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maxium Tension Last Waltz For Levon
Felix Lemerle Blues For The End of Time New World Expectations
Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys
Kirk Edwards Shout Always On Time
Michael Weiss Homage Skylark
Karrin Allyson Footprints Follow the Footprints (Footprints)
Michael Weiss Interview Weiss Interview
Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Mighty Moe & Joe
King Curtis Soul Meeting Lazy Soul
Adam Schroeder/Mark Masters CT! Groundhog
Vincente Archer Short Stories 1314
Jesse Davis From Within Tai's Tune
Wynton Marsalis Citi Movement Dark Heartbeat
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn
George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club My Funny Valentine
Dena DeRose Love's Holiday But Beautiful
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next
Pepper Adams Critic's Choice Blackout Blues
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Sunshower
Jessica Williams Touch Wise One
Ray Brown R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone Blues for Junior
Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Scootin'
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes
Johnny Griffin Introducing Johnny Griffin Lover Man
Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke Sweet As Bear Meat
JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joiful NoiZZ Jeeps Blues
Cory Weeds Explosion East of the Village
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Composition
TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks
Jay Thomas I Always Knew You Don't Know What Love Is
Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D
Warren Vache Talk To Me Baby The Eels Nephew
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me
Ralph Moore Round Trip Monique
Kenny Barron At The Piano The Star Crossed Lovers
Nick Finzer The Chase Search for a Sunset
Charles Chen Play Charles Peter And The Big Bad Wolf
Freddie Hubbard The Body and The Soul Clarence's Place
Coleman Hawkins Soul Meeting Soul Blues
Neal Caine Skip To My Lou Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Steve Davis Outlook Line Of Flight
Mike Moreno Third Wish Lush Life
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria (1886)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau (1838)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)
William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mass in C 'Coronation' (1779)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)
Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F (1784)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)
Lü Wencheng: Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake (1935)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)
Franz Danzi: Allegro from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)
Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta for String Orchestra (2007)
Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' (1892)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866)
Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)
Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)
Clint Needham: Movements from Brass Quintet No. 1 'Circus' (2003)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite (1945)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)
Joseph Haydn: Allegretto from Symphony No. 100 'Military' (1794)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: La dama boba: Overture (1939)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Josef Suk: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1885)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite (1950)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)
Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)
Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)
Paul Lewis: An English Overture (1971)
Richard Strauss: Symphonia Domestica (1903)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto (1996)
Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)
Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)
Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 (1873)
Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa (1937)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)
Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987)
Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991)
Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)