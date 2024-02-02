WCLV Program Guide 02-03-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Blue Moods, Swing and Soul, ESP

Brandon Sanders, Compton’s Finest, Compton’s Finest

Ulysses Owens, A New Beat, Sticks

Cannonball Adderley, What Is This Thing Called Soul?, The Chant

Gil Evans, New Bottle, Old Wine, Saint Louis Blues

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Basin Street Blues

Reggie Quinerly, The Thousandth Scholar, Felipe Jacinto

George Coleman, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Four

Gerald Cannon, Live at Dizzy’s Club, Three-Card Molly

John Coltrane, Quartet Plays, Chim-Chim Cheree

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Bye-Ya

Thelonious Monk . In Concert, I Mean You

Marius van den Brink, New York Knock, New York Knock

Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, Tough at the Top

Adam Schroeder, CT!, Daylite Express

Gerry Mulligan, At the Village Vanguard, Blueport

John Ellis, Carmen in Jazz, Habanera

Hilario Duran, Cry Me a River, Cry Me a River

Gustavo Cortinas, Live in Chicago, Overture

Airmen of Note, 2023, Mambo Inn

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves

McCoy Tyner, John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, Jmmy Garrison Ballads All Or Nothing at All

Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Elvin Jones, Steve Novosel The Main Ingredient You Go to My head

Pat Martino, Joey De Francesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, GeneTaylor, Junior Cook Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, GeneTaylor, Junior Cook Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Peacocks

Esperanza Spaulding, Aruan Ortiz, Francisco Mela Junjo The Peacocks

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Howard Roberts, Stan Levey, Red Mithcell, Bill Holman Good Pickins' Relaxin' at Camarillo

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Today I Love Everybody

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt" Bullit

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lullaby

Chet Baker, John Engels, Heie van der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo Portrait in Black and White

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life California Nights

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Bye Bye Blackbird

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Now's the Time

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Blues for Groove

Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood Indigo Mood Indigo

Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter, ChristianMcBride, Lewis Nash Soul Food Soul Food

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sm Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Old Country

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderly, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez

Kenny Clarke, Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visit du Vigile

Kenny Clarke, Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot ascenseur pour l'echafaud Le Petit Bal (take 1)

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sm Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Astor Piazzolla Adios, Nonino Emanuel Ax, piano; Pablo Ziegler, piano

Astor Piazzolla Triunfal Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello QuinTango

Astor Piazzolla Libertango Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardiner

Jose Bragato Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra Viktor Aepli, cello Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina

Isaac Albeniz Tango, Op. 165, No. 2 Pierre Huybregts, piano

Joan Albert Amargos Tango Catala Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar

Jacob Gade Tango Jalousie Tamara Smirova, violin Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart

06:39:13 Miguel del Aguila Concierto en Tango, Op. 110 Roman Mekinulov, cello Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Beau Fleuve 094951 "Built for Buffalo"

Antonio Soler Concerto No.1 in C & Concerto No. 2 in A Anton Heiller, organ; Erna Heiller, harpsichord

Jose White La bella cubana (arr. by Guido Lopez Gavilan) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan

Moises Simons El Manisero (or "The Peanut Vendor") (arr. by Jose A. Bornot) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan

Anonymous 18th century Bolivia Sonata Chiquitanas No. 18 Florilegium

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 Niurka Gonzalez, flute Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Rachel Grimes: The Herald Rachel Grimes, piano; Jacob Duncan, saxophone; Helen Money, cello

Guillaume Connesson: A Kind of Trane Timothy McAllister, saxophone; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kristen Zoetewey calling from Grand Rapids, MI

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Joseph Haydn: String Trio in G Major, Op. 53, No. 1, Hob. XVI:40 Tessa Lark, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Center for Chamber Music, Seattle WA

Marc-Andre Hamelin: Etude No. 5: Toccata grottesca Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien Op. 45 Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1 for Strings Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Gabriel Faure: Barcarolle No. 1 in A minor Op. 26 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

Nadia Boulanger: Three Pieces for Cello and Piano Johannes Moser, cello; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Luiz Bonfá: Black Orpheus: Manha de Carnaval (1959)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite (1876)

George Frideric Handel: Jephtha: When His Loud Voice (1752)

Zequinha de Abreu: Tico-Tico non Fubß (1917)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 in c 'Quartettsatz' (1820)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 in B-Flat (1831)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - On this week’s From the Top pianist Peter Dugan introduces us to a thrilling teen cellist who performs a flashy Polonaise by Frederic Chopin. Also, we meet a teenage composer with a sparse and beautiful work for oboe and clarinet, and we’ll hear a funny story how a young pianist, with a long running fear of Mickey Mouse, had to play a competition at Disney World

Rubi Lee, violin, 14, from Irvine, CA performs excerpts from Carmen Fantasy, Op. 25 by Pablo de Sarasate with host Peter Dugan, piano

Willa Hawthorne, composer, 18, from Pasadena, CA presents her own composition Interiors for Oboe and Clarinet performed by Diana Dunn, oboe and Emily Bowland, clarinet.

Ivan Wang, cello, 17, from Trabuco Canyon, CA performs Polonaise Brilliante in C major, Opus 3 by Frédéric Chopin with host Peter Dugan, piano

Valeria Serrano, viola, 17, from Arlington, Virginia performs Suite for Viola, Group 1, No. 1 by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Susan Snyder, piano

Luke Turner, piano, 18, from Birmingham, AL performs Sonata in G Major, Op 31, No 1, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with the network broadcast premiere of a powerful opera about an icon of Black History – X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X – by Anthony Davis, with a libretto by Thulani Davis. This performance from November stars baritone Will Liverman in the title role of the visionary civil rights leader. The ensemble cast also features Victor Ryan Robertson, Leah Hawkins, Raehann Bryce-Davis, and Michael Sumuel. Maestro Kazem Abdullah conducts the Met Orchestra and Chorus in this riveting drama.

16:15 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Blas Galindo: Suite 'Homenaje a Cervantes' (1947)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 1

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Excerpts—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & Shark Cage Fugue—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main Theme—Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: E.T. The Extraterrestrial: Adventures on Earth—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Star Quality: The Women – We take a listen to what made 13 women stand out from the crowd. You'll draw your own conclusions, but here to offer his opinions is musical theater historian Ken Bloom, and the dazzling women range from Fannie Brice to Patti LuPone

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Berlin Philharmonic, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Evgeny Kissin, piano

Marianne Martinez: Sinfonia in C

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A

Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 2 in E-flat

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3—Evgeny Kissin, piano; Berlin Philharmonic, Claudio Abbado, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven (1867)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 'Paysage' (1851)

César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels (2008)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from 'A Musical Offering' (1750)

Traditional: A la Nanita nana

