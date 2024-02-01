5 things to do in NEO: Black stories in film, Beatles tribute and more

‘Lights, Camera, Unity’

The Cleveland International Film Festival in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Urban Festival offers a special streaming opportunity to celebrate Black History through the power of film and storytelling. “Lights, Camera, Unity: Celebrating Black Stories,” is a two-hour collection of short films that spotlight Black narratives in America. Streaming is available through Sunday at midnight. There is also an opportunity to view three locally-focused short films in-person at Cleveland Public Library’s Tremont branch on Saturday from 2-4 p.m., followed by a conversation with Tyrone Owens, cousin of legendary athlete Jesse Owens.



Beatles tribute concert

“Imagine” the Beatles, but with a twist. Party like it’s the 1960s at Severance Music Center as the Cleveland Pops Orchestra performs with Beatles tribute band Classical Mystery Tour. Hear favorites like “Penny Lane,” “Hey Jude” and “Yesterday” from a group of four musicians who look and sound just like one of the world’s most beloved bands. Bring out your best bell-bottom jeans for this performance on Saturday at 8 p.m.



World Wetlands Day

World Wetlands Day is an annual observance that brings awareness to the significance of wetlands and the importance of preserving them. Celebrate this year at Mentor Marsh on Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m., and explore all the local wetlands have to offer. Registration is requested online and be sure to bring binoculars or a camera to capture winter wildlife while enjoying a walk through nature.



Black History in art

Oberlin City Schools invites the community to view a Black History Month gallery exhibition featuring works by Oberlin High School students depicting significant Black figures throughout history. An opening reception and awards ceremony takes place Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Firelands Association for the Visual Arts (FAVA) Gallery. The exhibit runs through March 3.



Mystery and music in Hudson

The year is 1959 and when a mysterious death occurs inside a theater everyone is a suspect. It’s Agatha Christie meets Broadway musicals in a production of “Curtains” by the Hudson Players as they tell a tale of intrigue and suspense through music and comedy. Performances begin Friday at 8 p.m. and run weekends through Feb. 24.