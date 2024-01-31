© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.9 FM HD broadcasts are currently offline, and our team is actively working to resolve the issue.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-01-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 31, 2024 at 3:30 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Steve Kuhn  Wisteria    Romance

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Over The Hills

      Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle  Sand Jewels

      Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean  Who Cares

      Kenny Burrell     KB Blues    Nica's Dream

      Don Grolnick      A Weaver of Dreams      Persimmons

      Stanley Turrentine      Never Let Me Go   Major's Minor

      Billy Childs      Bedtime Stories   Fragile

                  

      Billie Holiday    All Or Nothing at All   But not for me

      Red Garland Can't See For Looking   Soon

      Gene Ammons Boss Soul   Travelin'

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Muna & Johna's Playtime

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Navy's Mood

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles     Soul Meeting      Bags Of Blues

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou

                  

      Technocats  The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      Dark one

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Sotho Blue  Sotho Blue

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   The Very Thought Of You

      JJ Johnson  JJ Inc      Aquarius

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Phoebe's Stroll

      Adam Levy   Spry  Vermouth

      Planet Jazz In Orbit    Dawn On The Desert

      Rusty Bryant      Soul Liberation   Lou-Lou

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

3:00 AM-6:00 AM   

      Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin'    Lulu's Back in Town

      Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City  New Confessin' The Blues

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Skoo Chee

      Keith Jarrett     Tributes    It's Easy To Remember

      Woody Shaw  In My Own Sweet Way     Joshua C.

      Greg Joseph Drop The Rock     Right Back Blues

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Mandalay

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

      Junior Mance      Truckin' and Trakin'    Miss Otis Regrets

      Unhinged Sextet   Don't Blink Low Talk

      Nicole Glover     Strange Lands     Notturno

      Thelonious Monk   Big Band/Quartet  Oska T.

      Joe Williams      Newport 63  In the Evenin'

      Stephane Spira    In Between  Dawn in Manhattan

      Aaron Seeber      First Move  Unconditional Love

      Bill Smith  Folk Jazz   Wayfaring Stranger

                  

      Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge

      Larry Vuckovich   Street Scene      News For Lulu

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, YourMove     Sweet Honey Bee

      Keith Jarrett     Somewhere   Stars Fell On Alabama

      Sphere      On Tour     Spiral

      Peter Bernstein   What Comes Next   What Comes Next

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Flyover Country

      Mal Waldron Left Alone  Cat Walk

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene (1866)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: End of the Fairy Tale (1947)

William Grant Still: Miniatures (1948)

Ola Gjeilo: Northern Lights (2008)

Karl King: March 'Sarasota' (1918)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet (1844)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Playera' (1878)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern (1823)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Concerto Grosso (1734)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1782)

Luigi Boccherini: Finale from String Quartet (1761)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus (1841)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G (1771)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite (1771)

Ernest Bloch: Suite symphonique (1944)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Butterfly (1884)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

André Previn: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Theme (1962)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Frédéric Chopin: Concert Rondo 'Krakowiak' (1834)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 60 in C (1795)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo (1879)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Scott Joplin: A Treemonisha Sampler (1911)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva (1960)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force (2015)

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 4 in d (1874)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Arvo Pärt: For Lennart in Memoriam (2006)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine (1917)

Ferruccio Busoni: Elegies: Berceuse (1909)

Joseph Canteloube: Lullaby from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930)
Arts & Culture