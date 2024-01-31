WCLV Program Guide 02-01-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance

Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares

Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream

Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons

Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor

Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile

Billie Holiday All Or Nothing at All But not for me

Red Garland Can't See For Looking Soon

Gene Ammons Boss Soul Travelin'

Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou

Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one

Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll

Adam Levy Spry Vermouth

Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Lou-Lou

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

3:00 AM-6:00 AM

Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin' Lulu's Back in Town

Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City New Confessin' The Blues

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Skoo Chee

Keith Jarrett Tributes It's Easy To Remember

Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way Joshua C.

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock Right Back Blues

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Mandalay

Hilario Duran Cry Me a River Claudia

Junior Mance Truckin' and Trakin' Miss Otis Regrets

Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk

Nicole Glover Strange Lands Notturno

Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Oska T.

Joe Williams Newport 63 In the Evenin'

Stephane Spira In Between Dawn in Manhattan

Aaron Seeber First Move Unconditional Love

Bill Smith Folk Jazz Wayfaring Stranger

Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu

Gilad Edelman My Groove, YourMove Sweet Honey Bee

Keith Jarrett Somewhere Stars Fell On Alabama

Sphere On Tour Spiral

Peter Bernstein What Comes Next What Comes Next

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Mal Waldron Left Alone Cat Walk

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene (1866)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: End of the Fairy Tale (1947)

William Grant Still: Miniatures (1948)

Ola Gjeilo: Northern Lights (2008)

Karl King: March 'Sarasota' (1918)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet (1844)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Playera' (1878)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern (1823)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Concerto Grosso (1734)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1782)

Luigi Boccherini: Finale from String Quartet (1761)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus (1841)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G (1771)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite (1771)

Ernest Bloch: Suite symphonique (1944)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Butterfly (1884)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

André Previn: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Theme (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Frédéric Chopin: Concert Rondo 'Krakowiak' (1834)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 60 in C (1795)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo (1879)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Scott Joplin: A Treemonisha Sampler (1911)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva (1960)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force (2015)

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 4 in d (1874)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Arvo Pärt: For Lennart in Memoriam (2006)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine (1917)

Ferruccio Busoni: Elegies: Berceuse (1909)

Joseph Canteloube: Lullaby from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930)