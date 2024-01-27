Expletive-Spewing Parrots Win Pet News of the Week

By one vote, WCLV listeners chose the eight cursing parrots that are being re-united with 92 wholesome, non-cursing parrots at a UK zoo. The plan may backfire, but the zookeepers are keen to try to improve the parrot conversation by experimenting - will the foul-mouthed parrots stop cursing among the parrots who don't use bad words? Placing second was Ruby, the dog who helped rescue her owner, who had fallen through ice on a lake. Thank you for voting, and please vote again next Friday.