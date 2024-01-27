© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Expletive-Spewing Parrots Win Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published January 27, 2024 at 9:56 AM EST
Rosa Jay
/
Shutterstock

By one vote, WCLV listeners chose the eight cursing parrots that are being re-united with 92 wholesome, non-cursing parrots at a UK zoo. The plan may backfire, but the zookeepers are keen to try to improve the parrot conversation by experimenting - will the foul-mouthed parrots stop cursing among the parrots who don't use bad words? Placing second was Ruby, the dog who helped rescue her owner, who had fallen through ice on a lake. Thank you for voting, and please vote again next Friday.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber