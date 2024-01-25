5 Things to Do in NEO: 'Orchids Forever,' Ice Festival and more

'Orchids Forever’

This year’s design for the Cleveland Botanical Garden’s orchid show celebrates sunrise and sunset. See a mural of orchids meant to conjure the feeling of sunrise, and the main lobby is arranged to create the vibe of a topical sunset. More than 100 varieties are on view throughout the building. Be sure to stop and smell them as several orchids carry distinct aromas. The show opens Saturday and continues through March 17.



More ‘Flora’ in Barberton

A visual art exhibit in Barberton also pays tribute to beautiful plant life. “Flora” is a juried show featuring local artists’ depictions of spring and summer blooms as well as lush greenery on view at White Rabbit Galleries, a community art center. Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.



Happy birthday, Mr. President

Celebrate President William McKinley’s birthday with events throughout the day Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton. In addition to a wreath-laying ceremony outside at noon, there will be Civil War reenactors on site, gallery tours and family-friendly activities saluting presidential pets, including McKinley’s parrot named Washington Post. Visit 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Cool carvings

The annual Ice Festival at Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland is a winter treat, featuring ice carving demonstrations and competitions, including speed carving. There are also animal demonstrations, such as milking and harnessing. The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and continues Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



‘Glory Denied’

Settle in for an afternoon of opera theater featuring Cleveland Institute of Music students in “Glory Denied” at the Cleveland Museum of Art. The 2007 work by Tom Cipullo is based on the true story of the longest-held U.S. prisoner of war. Performances are Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. in Gartner Auditorium.



