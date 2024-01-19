© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 01-22-2024

WCLV Program Guide 01-22-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 19, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST

 

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Russ Freeman & Chet Baker     Quartet     Summer Sketch

      Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory  Quiet Now

      Tim Warfield      Jazzland    Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

      Duke Ellington    Afro-Bossa  Angu

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues O'Mighty

      Mike LeDonne      The Feeling of Jazz     Bock to Bock

      Curtis Fuller     Imagination Blues De Funk

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's A Charm    Scootin'

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  A Prayer For Us

                  

      Grant Green Born To Be Blue   If I Should Lose You

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      Closure

      James Moody Moody and the Brass Figures   Simplicity And Beauty

      Booker Ervin      Structurally Sound      Stolen Moments

      Redi Hoyston Project    On a Misty Night  Dream Gliding

      Marius Van Den Brik     New York Knock    Camara

      Veronica Swift    Confessions No Not Much

      Darrell Grant     Our Mr. Jackson   A Viennese Affair

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     Deluge

      Stolen Van  Stolen      Here at the Western World

                  

      Joey Alexander    Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Speak Low

      Frank Wess/Johnny Coles      Two At Top  A Blue Time

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5  If You Could See Me Now

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Throughout

      Patricia Barber   Nightclub   So In Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Have A Cry

      Acoustic Masters  Acoustic Masters Vol 2  I Don't Know Why

      Bakida Carroll    Door of the Cage  Legacies

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ellis Marsalis    Loved Ones  Lulu's Back In Town

      Gary Burton Face to Face      Opus Half

      Dave Young  Two by Two  One by One

      Cyrille Aimee     Move On     Loving You

      Joshua Redman     Timeless Tales for Changing Times   How Deep Is the Ocean

      Wynton Marsalis   J Mood      Presence That Lament Brings

      Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings     How Little We Know

      Lem Winchester    Winchester Special      How Are Things in Glocca Morra

      Brandon Goldberg  In Good Time      Time

      Mark Wade   True Stories      Falling Delores

                  

      Cory Weeds  Condition Blue    Das Dat

      Dave Douglas      Stargazer   Pug Nose

      Terence Blanchard Simply Stated     Lil' Fawdy

      Mark Masters      Ellington Saxophone Encounters      Used To Be Duke

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      Michael Treni     Pop Culture Blues Minor Blues

      Haden/Mehldau     Long Ago and Far Away   What'll I Do

      Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack  Elegy

      Ben Sidran  Swing State Lullaby Of The Leaves

                  

      Gerald Cannon     Live at Dizzy's Club: The Music of Elvin and McCoy    3 Card Molly

      Kenny Wheeler     One of Many Old Ballad

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Shura

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Cantus Firmus

      Pat Metheny Dream Box   Never Was Love

      Carl Allen  Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B

      Wycliffe Gordon   Boss Bones  RecordaMe

      Blue Moods  Swing & Soul      Idle Moments

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Leroy Anderson: March of the Two Left Feet (1970)

Carl Gustav Sparre Olsen: Six Old Village Songs from Lom (1928)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

W. Paris Chambers: March 'Chicago Tribune' (1892)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'The Hurdy-Gurdy Men' (1791)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Tremolo (1869)

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: We Sail the Ocean Blue (1878)

Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 10 (1881)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 1 in a 'Triple Etude after Chopin' (1992)

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Russian Dance (1876)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 'Will o' the Wisps' (1851)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D (1735)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio (1911)

Johann Strauss Jr: Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás (1892)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 in E-Flat (1822)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 60 (1794)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Endless Pleasure, Endless Love (1744)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Variations (1994)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale (1660)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.106 'Actus tragicus' (1708)

Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (1899)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Zdenek Fibich: Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)

Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery (1926)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D (1943)

Carl Nielsen: Serenata in vano (1914)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris (1916)

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)
