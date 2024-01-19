WCLV Program Guide 01-22-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Russ Freeman & Chet Baker Quartet Summer Sketch

Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory Quiet Now

Tim Warfield Jazzland Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Angu

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty

Mike LeDonne The Feeling of Jazz Bock to Bock

Curtis Fuller Imagination Blues De Funk

Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm Scootin'

TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us

Grant Green Born To Be Blue If I Should Lose You

Sean Mason The Southern Suite Closure

James Moody Moody and the Brass Figures Simplicity And Beauty

Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Stolen Moments

Redi Hoyston Project On a Misty Night Dream Gliding

Marius Van Den Brik New York Knock Camara

Veronica Swift Confessions No Not Much

Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson A Viennese Affair

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge

Stolen Van Stolen Here at the Western World

Joey Alexander Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Speak Low

Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two At Top A Blue Time

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5 If You Could See Me Now

Kevin Hays Bridges Throughout

Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Have A Cry

Acoustic Masters Acoustic Masters Vol 2 I Don't Know Why

Bakida Carroll Door of the Cage Legacies

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ellis Marsalis Loved Ones Lulu's Back In Town

Gary Burton Face to Face Opus Half

Dave Young Two by Two One by One

Cyrille Aimee Move On Loving You

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales for Changing Times How Deep Is the Ocean

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Presence That Lament Brings

Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings How Little We Know

Lem Winchester Winchester Special How Are Things in Glocca Morra

Brandon Goldberg In Good Time Time

Mark Wade True Stories Falling Delores

Cory Weeds Condition Blue Das Dat

Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Lil' Fawdy

Mark Masters Ellington Saxophone Encounters Used To Be Duke

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

Michael Treni Pop Culture Blues Minor Blues

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Ben Sidran Swing State Lullaby Of The Leaves

Gerald Cannon Live at Dizzy's Club: The Music of Elvin and McCoy 3 Card Molly

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Shura

Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus

Pat Metheny Dream Box Never Was Love

Carl Allen Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B

Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones RecordaMe

Blue Moods Swing & Soul Idle Moments

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Leroy Anderson: March of the Two Left Feet (1970)

Carl Gustav Sparre Olsen: Six Old Village Songs from Lom (1928)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

W. Paris Chambers: March 'Chicago Tribune' (1892)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'The Hurdy-Gurdy Men' (1791)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Tremolo (1869)

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: We Sail the Ocean Blue (1878)

Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 10 (1881)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 1 in a 'Triple Etude after Chopin' (1992)

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Russian Dance (1876)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 'Will o' the Wisps' (1851)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D (1735)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio (1911)

Johann Strauss Jr: Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás (1892)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 in E-Flat (1822)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 60 (1794)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Endless Pleasure, Endless Love (1744)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Variations (1994)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale (1660)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.106 'Actus tragicus' (1708)

Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (1899)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Zdenek Fibich: Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)

Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery (1926)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D (1943)

Carl Nielsen: Serenata in vano (1914)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris (1916)

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)