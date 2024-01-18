5 things to do in NEO: Found Footage Festival, football exhibits and more

The Found Footage Festival returns this week with forgotten video and a local twist, football and baseball fans have plenty to savor and there are more reflections underway on the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Found Footage Festival

Combing thrift stores and garage sales has netted a treasure trove of bizarre video for the organizers of the Found Footage Festival. They’ll bring some of the highlights to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights on Sunday at 8 p.m. Expect everything from 1980s video-dating tapes to a mysterious new age seminar. The host of Cleveland-based "Lenora's Midnight Rental" will open with highlights from her VHS horror collection.



Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation

Case Western Reserve University honors Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday at 12:45 p.m. with an address by media personality and political analyst Tiffany Cross. The free event at the Tinkham-Veale University Center will feature the Cleveland native, former host of "Cross Connection" on MSNBC, discussing King's spirit and legacy.



Steelers golden anniversary exhibit

The Browns-Steelers rivalry is over for this season, as they’ve been eliminated from the NFL playoffs. Yet the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton will honor both teams. This year is the 50th anniversary of what the hall calls “the Steelers’ trajectory-altering year,” when it won its first Super Bowl. “A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold” opens Saturday with a display of the team’s championship hardware. It’s the first in a series of exhibits honoring specific teams. A tribute to the Browns’ 1954 and 1964 NFL championships is slated to open in the spring.



From football to baseball

If it’s too soon to think about football again, then you might enjoy Guards Fest 2024 at the Huntington Convention Center Saturday. Several of the player photo opportunities have sold out, but there’s still a chance to hear from incoming Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt. Second baseman and artist Andrés Giménez also hosts a cleat design competition. Fans can submit their design for Giménez to wear during spring training. The winning designer will also toss a ceremonial first pitch during a Guardians home game.

‘Dystopian’ dance

The National Center for Choreography at the University of Akron hosts a screening of excerpts from "Bunny Bunny," a “dystopian docu-fiction melodrama,” on Tuesday at 6 p.m. New York-based director-choreographer Raja Feather Kelly will present his work and participate in an artist talk. The free event at the Nightlight Cinema also includes Akron choreographer Dominic Moore-Dunson and director of the University Galleries at Myers School of Art Arnold Tunstall. Later in January, Kelly will present a work in process showing of his "The Absolute Future" at NCCAkron.