WCLV Program Guide 01-15-2024

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Grant Green Sunday Morning Freedom March
Horace Silver In Pursuit of the 27th Man Liberated Brother
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Tim Warfield Jazzland Theme for Malcolm
Christian McBride For Jimmy, We and Oliver Medgar Evers' Blues
Charlie Haden/Hank Jones Steal Away We Shall Overcome
Charles Mingus Charles Mingus Presents Charles Mingus Original Faubus fables
At Blakey The Witch Doctor Those Who Sit And Wait
Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Scott Hamilton Race Point The Song Is You
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Wildflower
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite
Something Blue Maximum Enjoyment Shift
Ron Blake Mistaken Indentity Is That So
Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings John's Idea
Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue
Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk What A Little Moonlight Can Do
Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque
Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Industrielle
Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here
John Hicks Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child
Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad LotusEaters
Charles Earland I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin' Tell It Like It Is
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely
Warren Wolf Convergence Montara
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Charlie Haden In Angel City Blue In Green
Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower
Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai
Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Mr. Meagles
Miles Davis Porgy and Bess I Loves You Porgy
Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights
Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Grove's Groove
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To The Meetin' Goin' To Meetin'
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance
LeBouef Brothers Hush Walk Downs
David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood
Brandee Younger New Life Moving Target_
Stefon Harris Black Action Figure Faded Beauty
Melissa Aldana 12 Stars 12 Stars
Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D
Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music
Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy
Jazzmeia Horna A Social Call Lift Every Voice and SingMoanin'
Michael Dease Decisions Trayvon
Terence Blanchard Malcom X Jazz Suite Betty's Theme
Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Goin' Home Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
Dave Holland Dream of the Elders Equality
Bobby Hutcherson Medina Poor People's March
Louis Armstrong Satch Plays Fats (What Did I Do To Be So) Black And Blue
Wycliffe Gordon In the Cross Wade In The Water
Red Garland Soul Burnin' Rocks In My Bed
06:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Sam Petrey
Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)
07:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn (1911)
William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)
08:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)
Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea: At Sea (1922)
09:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)
Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928)
10:00 SPECIAL A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr. – Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement. In this hour-long special from WQXR, New York, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.
11:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)
Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)
13:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Rob Grier
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Terrance McKnight: 'Write It!' - Reflections on 'Sanctuary Road' (2018)
Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)
Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)
14:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Robert Conrad
Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'
15:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills
Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)
Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)
Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)
Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)
16:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Give Me Jesus'
Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn (1911)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)
William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)
18:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Simna
Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)
William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)
Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN
William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)
Kyle Gann: Going to Bed - Homage to Philip Glass (2012)
Steve Reich: Duet (1994)
Michael Daugherty: Viola Zombie (1991)
George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)
R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)
Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)
Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)
Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)