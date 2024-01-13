© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-15-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 13, 2024 at 9:07 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Grant Green Sunday Morning    Freedom March

      Horace Silver     In Pursuit of the 27th Man    Liberated Brother

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Are We There Yet

      Tim Warfield      Jazzland    Theme for Malcolm

      Christian McBride For Jimmy, We and Oliver      Medgar Evers' Blues

      Charlie Haden/Hank Jones      Steal Away  We Shall Overcome

      Charles Mingus    Charles Mingus Presents Charles Mingus    Original Faubus fables

      At Blakey   The Witch Doctor  Those Who Sit And Wait

                  

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Ella Fitzgerald   Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook   I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Scott Hamilton    Race Point  The Song Is You

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Wildflower

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

      Something Blue    Maximum Enjoyment Shift

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Indentity      Is That So

      Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings     John's Idea

      Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     What A Little Moonlight Can Do

                  

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Statuesque

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      Industrielle

      Adam Levy   Spry  Your Name Here

      John Hicks  Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child

      Fred Hersch Passion Flower    Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad LotusEaters

      Charles Earland   I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin'    Tell It Like It Is

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Sweet And Lovely

      Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Charlie Haden     In Angel City     Blue In Green

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      The red flower

      Kenny Garrett     Do Your Dance     Bossa

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Caravanserai

      Larry Goldings    Ramshackle Serenade     Mr. Meagles

      Miles Davis Porgy and Bess    I Loves You Porgy

      Art Farmer  When Farmer Met Gryce   Blue Lights

      Benny Golson      New Time, New Tet Grove's Groove

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Goin' To The Meetin'    Goin' To Meetin'

                  

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dolphin Dance

      LeBouef Brothers  Hush  Walk Downs

      David Murray      Special Quartet   In A Sentimental Mood

      Brandee Younger   New Life    Moving Target_

      Stefon Harris     Black Action Figure     Faded Beauty

      Melissa Aldana    12 Stars    12 Stars

      Christopher McBride     Ramon Lady D

      Eddie Daniels     Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

      Alex Snydman      Fortunate Action  In Joy

                  

     

      Jazzmeia Horna   A Social Call     Lift Every Voice and SingMoanin'

      Michael Dease     Decisions   Trayvon

      Terence Blanchard Malcom X Jazz Suite     Betty's Theme

      Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan    Goin' Home  Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

      Dave Holland      Dream of the Elders     Equality

      Bobby Hutcherson  Medina      Poor People's March

      Louis Armstrong   Satch Plays Fats  (What Did I Do To Be So) Black And Blue

      Wycliffe Gordon   In the Cross      Wade In The Water

      Red Garland Soul Burnin'     Rocks In My Bed

 

06:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Sam Petrey

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)

 

07:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn (1911)

William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)

 

08:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea: At Sea (1922)

 

09:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928)

 

10:00 SPECIAL A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.  – Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement. In this hour-long special from WQXR, New York, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.

 

11:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

 

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

 

13:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Rob Grier

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Terrance McKnight: 'Write It!' - Reflections on 'Sanctuary Road' (2018)

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

 

14:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Robert Conrad

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'

 

15:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)

 

16:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Give Me Jesus'

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)

 

18:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Simna

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

 

20:00 SPECIAL A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.  – Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement. In this hour-long special from WQXR, New York, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.

 

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Kyle Gann: Going to Bed - Homage to Philip Glass (2012)

Steve Reich: Duet (1994)

Michael Daugherty: Viola Zombie (1991)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)

R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)

Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)
