WCLV Program Guide 01-15-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Grant Green Sunday Morning Freedom March

Horace Silver In Pursuit of the 27th Man Liberated Brother

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Tim Warfield Jazzland Theme for Malcolm

Christian McBride For Jimmy, We and Oliver Medgar Evers' Blues

Charlie Haden/Hank Jones Steal Away We Shall Overcome

Charles Mingus Charles Mingus Presents Charles Mingus Original Faubus fables

At Blakey The Witch Doctor Those Who Sit And Wait

Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Scott Hamilton Race Point The Song Is You

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Wildflower

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

Something Blue Maximum Enjoyment Shift

Ron Blake Mistaken Indentity Is That So

Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings John's Idea

Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk What A Little Moonlight Can Do

Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Industrielle

Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here

John Hicks Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child

Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad LotusEaters

Charles Earland I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin' Tell It Like It Is

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely

Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Charlie Haden In Angel City Blue In Green

Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower

Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai

Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Mr. Meagles

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess I Loves You Porgy

Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights

Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Grove's Groove

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To The Meetin' Goin' To Meetin'

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance

LeBouef Brothers Hush Walk Downs

David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood

Brandee Younger New Life Moving Target_

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure Faded Beauty

Melissa Aldana 12 Stars 12 Stars

Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D

Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy

Jazzmeia Horna A Social Call Lift Every Voice and SingMoanin'

Michael Dease Decisions Trayvon

Terence Blanchard Malcom X Jazz Suite Betty's Theme

Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Goin' Home Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

Dave Holland Dream of the Elders Equality

Bobby Hutcherson Medina Poor People's March

Louis Armstrong Satch Plays Fats (What Did I Do To Be So) Black And Blue

Wycliffe Gordon In the Cross Wade In The Water

Red Garland Soul Burnin' Rocks In My Bed

06:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Sam Petrey

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)

07:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn (1911)

William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)

08:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea: At Sea (1922)

09:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928)

10:00 SPECIAL A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr. – Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement. In this hour-long special from WQXR, New York, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.

11:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

13:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Rob Grier

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Terrance McKnight: 'Write It!' - Reflections on 'Sanctuary Road' (2018)

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

14:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Robert Conrad

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'

15:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)

16:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Give Me Jesus'

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)

18:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Simna

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

20:00 SPECIAL A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr. – Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement. In this hour-long special from WQXR, New York, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Kyle Gann: Going to Bed - Homage to Philip Glass (2012)

Steve Reich: Duet (1994)

Michael Daugherty: Viola Zombie (1991)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)

R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)

Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)