WCLV Program Guide 01-14-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Horace Silver, Finger Poppin’, Cookin’ at the Continental
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Juicy Lucy
Ada Rovatti, The Hidden World of Pilloo, Grooveland
Kris Berg, Perspective, Sponge
Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, You Said It
Stanley Turrentine, Jubilee Shout, Jubilee Shout
Affinity Trio, Hindsight, Blues for Change
Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Barney’s Castle
Flying Horse Big Band, A Message From…, Gregory is Here
Marshall Gilkes – WDR Big Band, Life Songs, Middle Ground
Reid Hoyston, On a Misty Night, On a Misty Night
Paul Combs, Unknown Dameron, The Search
Tadd Dameron, Fountainbleau, Delirium
Milt Jackson, Big Bags, If You Could See Me Know
Peter Hand, Blue Topaz, Lately
Alan Brodbent, Like Minds, Yardbird Suite
Andy Pratt, Trio, Soon
Marius van den Brink, New York Knock, New York Knock
Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, River Styx
Ambrose Akinmusire, Owl Song, Owl Song 2
Immanuel Wilkins, Omega, Warriors
Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, It’s About That Time
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye Blackbird
Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Tro 99 - 00 Soul Cowboy
Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell Getz Au Go Go It Might As Well Be Spring
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste
Jimmy Scott, Michael Kanan Mood Indigo Time Afer Time
Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Of Dreams to Come
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'
Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell Getz Au Go Go The Telephone Song
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Superwoman
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Dew and Mud
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round
Stanley Turrentine, Shirley Scott, Sam Jones, Clarence Johnston Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From me
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Strike Up the Band
Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Duduka Da Fonseca, Steve Turre, Shelley Brown, Chris Potter Life On Earth The Call of Triton
Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile
Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Mozambique
Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
Wes Montgomery, George Devens, Grady Tate, Ron Carter Tequila What the World Needs Now Is Love
Wes Montgomery, George Devens, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto, Studio Orchestra Tequila The Big Hurt
Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Look Of Love
Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Mean to Me
The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo
Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter ERskine My New Old Friend My New Old Friend
Papo Vasquez, Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Charis Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standars Rican-Ditioned Travelin' Light
The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk
David Mann, Brian Dunne David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Theme from Gilligan's Island
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 16 in C (1779)
José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Introit from Requiem (1816)
José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Kyrie from Requiem (1816)
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2 in G (1815)
Felix Mendelssohn: Cantata 'O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden' (1830)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: New Year Sounds - Our review of recent recordings provides a miscellany of marvelous music.
W.A. MOZART: Overture in C, K. 399 Amelie Held (1962 Klais/Himmerod Abbey, Germany) Edition Hera 2128
J.S. BACH: Das alte Jahr vergangen ist, BWV 614. BACH: Fantasia in G, BWV 571 Stefan Engels (1727 König/Steinfeld Basilica, Germany & 2004 Fritts/DeBartolo Center, Notre Dame University, IN)
MICHAL MARKUSZEWSKI: Meditation-Improvisation No. 1 Michal Markuszewski (1900 Schlag & Söhne/Evangelical-Reformed Church, Warsaw, Poland)
CHARLES CALLAHAN: In paradisum Charles Johnson, trumpet.
ALAN RIDOUT: Toccatina & Scherzo, fr Six Studies Jeremy Filsell (2018 Dobson/St. Thomas Church, New York City, NY)
JAMES NEWTON HOWARD: Flying, fr Peter Pan.
KRISTINA ARAKELYAN: tar Fantasy.
ERIKS ESENVALDS: Stars Pembroke College Chapel Choir. Anna Lapwood (1934 Hill, Norman & Beard/Royal Hospital School Chapel, Holbrook, England)
ERIC COATES (trans. Trotter): Knightsbridge March Thomas Trotter (1890 Hill-2007 Mander/Town Hall, Birmingham, England)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Growing Light - As we move past the celebrations of Christmas and Epiphany, the concept of light in darkness is evidenced by the gradually lengthening days around us. This edition of With Heart and Voice will focus on darkness and light. Join Peter DuBois for the exploration
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 4 after Corelli in F (1726)
Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Navajo War Dance (1905)
Arthur Farwell: Navajo War Dance No. 2 (1904)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 3 in B-Flat (1815)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba (1886)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'To God Alone on High Be Glory' (1717)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 Op. 121: Movement 2 Sehr lebhaft Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dorken, piano
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97: Movements 3-5 Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Shawn Weil calling from Melrose, MA
Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (You are repose) Signum Quartet
Elizabeth Brown: Just Visible in the Distance Momenta Quartet Momenta Festival, Broadway Presbyterian Church, New York, NY
Johann Vanhal: Concerto for Double Bass, Movement 3 Edicson Ruiz, double bass; Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra; Christian Vasquez, conductor
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya Polish Radio Orchestra in Warsaw; Christian Vasquez, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G Major, Hob. XV/25 Summit Piano Trio The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL
Christopher Gunning: Symphony No. 10 Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor Colorado MahlerFest, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, CO
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with Robbie Ellis – The Hallé, Sir Mark Elder, conductor; Roberto Ruisi, violin; Hallé Choir
Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides
Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D
Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé (complete ballet)
Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden—Sir John Barbirolli, conductor (EMI 65119)
John Adams Lollapalooza (excerpt)—Kent Nagano, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/14/2023.
Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - I. Andante amoroso
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement I
Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - II. Allegro misterioso
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement II
Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - III. Adagio appassionato
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-flat D 950
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2023 - A 17-year-old violinist shares how he deals with performance anxiety and plays William Grant Still. A teen guitarist speaks of his family connection with Colombia and the vibrant piece that was written for him to perform. A 12-year-old cellist gives an exuberant performance of Cassadó's Requiebros and shares how she sneaks in some time for bluegrass
Anthony Dorsey, 17, Violin, from Cincinnati, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Summerland for Violin and Piano by William Grant Still (1895-1978)
Beckett Ceron, 14, Guitar, from Cincinnati, OH De Esquina a Esquina by Carlos Bedoya (b. 1994)
Sonya Moomaw, 12, Cello, from Cincinnati, OH Requiebros for Violoncello and Piano by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966)
Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Pataranon Boontagarnon, 17, Piano, from Hilliard, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Sonata-Tale, Op. 25, No.1 - II. Andantino con moto by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951)
Christy Kim, 17, Violin, from Mason, OH Jindo Arirang for Violin and Piano by Teddy Niedermaier
dc^2 Trio (bassoonist Connor Chaffin, 16 from Columbus, OH; flautist Charlie Cheng, 14 from Columbus, OH; and bassist Daniel Huang, 17 from Powell, OH) L'Epice d'Asie by Shin-Itchiro Yokoyama (b. 1956)
Oblivion by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) , arr. Stephanie Price-Wong , performed by the dc^2 Trio and Peter Dugan
19:05 SPECIAL Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert, live from Severance Music Center – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, William Henry Caldwell, conductor; Amaryn Olmeda, violin; Steven Weems, tenor.
J. ROSAMOND JOHNSON (arr Smith) Lift Every Voice and Sing
ADOLPHUS C. HAILSTORK An American Port of Call
TRADITIONAL (arr Poelinitz) A City Called Heaven (chorus only)
JAMES P. JOHNSON Third Movement ‘Night Club’ from Harlem Symphony
AMY BEACH Fourth Movement from Symphony in E minor Op 32 ‘Gaelic’
ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL Can You See?
MAURICE RAVEL Tzigane for violin and orchestra
TRADITIONAL (arr Johnson) Ain't Got Time to Die
ERNEST BLOCH Third Movement ‘The Present - The Future’ from America, an Epic Rhapsody
TRADITIONAL (arr Berens) Amazing Grace
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Ty Alan Emerson: Birch Whispers Bridgett Crocker Emerson, flute; Jocelyn Chang, harp (CCG 09-08-02) 9:07
Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22
Nicholas Underhill: Piano Concerto (1993) Nicholas Underhill, piano; Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Válek, cond. (MMC 2077) 29:00
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Future of the Community Development Ecosystem - Tania Menesse
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)
Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 (1991)
Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)
Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)
Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)
Traditional: A la claire fontaine