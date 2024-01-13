WCLV Program Guide 01-14-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Horace Silver, Finger Poppin’, Cookin’ at the Continental

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Juicy Lucy

Ada Rovatti, The Hidden World of Pilloo, Grooveland

Kris Berg, Perspective, Sponge

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, You Said It

Stanley Turrentine, Jubilee Shout, Jubilee Shout

Affinity Trio, Hindsight, Blues for Change

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Barney’s Castle

Flying Horse Big Band, A Message From…, Gregory is Here

Marshall Gilkes – WDR Big Band, Life Songs, Middle Ground

Reid Hoyston, On a Misty Night, On a Misty Night

Paul Combs, Unknown Dameron, The Search

Tadd Dameron, Fountainbleau, Delirium

Milt Jackson, Big Bags, If You Could See Me Know

Peter Hand, Blue Topaz, Lately

Alan Brodbent, Like Minds, Yardbird Suite

Andy Pratt, Trio, Soon

Marius van den Brink, New York Knock, New York Knock

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, River Styx

Ambrose Akinmusire, Owl Song, Owl Song 2

Immanuel Wilkins, Omega, Warriors

Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, It’s About That Time

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye Blackbird

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Tro 99 - 00 Soul Cowboy

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell Getz Au Go Go It Might As Well Be Spring

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste

Jimmy Scott, Michael Kanan Mood Indigo Time Afer Time

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Of Dreams to Come

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell Getz Au Go Go The Telephone Song

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Superwoman

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Dew and Mud

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Stanley Turrentine, Shirley Scott, Sam Jones, Clarence Johnston Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From me

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Strike Up the Band

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Duduka Da Fonseca, Steve Turre, Shelley Brown, Chris Potter Life On Earth The Call of Triton

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile

Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Mozambique

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Wes Montgomery, George Devens, Grady Tate, Ron Carter Tequila What the World Needs Now Is Love

Wes Montgomery, George Devens, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto, Studio Orchestra Tequila The Big Hurt

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Look Of Love

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Mean to Me

The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter ERskine My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Papo Vasquez, Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Charis Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standars Rican-Ditioned Travelin' Light

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

David Mann, Brian Dunne David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Theme from Gilligan's Island

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 16 in C (1779)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Introit from Requiem (1816)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Kyrie from Requiem (1816)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2 in G (1815)

Felix Mendelssohn: Cantata 'O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden' (1830)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: New Year Sounds - Our review of recent recordings provides a miscellany of marvelous music.

W.A. MOZART: Overture in C, K. 399 Amelie Held (1962 Klais/Himmerod Abbey, Germany) Edition Hera 2128

J.S. BACH: Das alte Jahr vergangen ist, BWV 614. BACH: Fantasia in G, BWV 571 Stefan Engels (1727 König/Steinfeld Basilica, Germany & 2004 Fritts/DeBartolo Center, Notre Dame University, IN)

MICHAL MARKUSZEWSKI: Meditation-Improvisation No. 1 Michal Markuszewski (1900 Schlag & Söhne/Evangelical-Reformed Church, Warsaw, Poland)

CHARLES CALLAHAN: In paradisum Charles Johnson, trumpet.

ALAN RIDOUT: Toccatina & Scherzo, fr Six Studies Jeremy Filsell (2018 Dobson/St. Thomas Church, New York City, NY)

JAMES NEWTON HOWARD: Flying, fr Peter Pan.

KRISTINA ARAKELYAN: tar Fantasy.

ERIKS ESENVALDS: Stars Pembroke College Chapel Choir. Anna Lapwood (1934 Hill, Norman & Beard/Royal Hospital School Chapel, Holbrook, England)

ERIC COATES (trans. Trotter): Knightsbridge March Thomas Trotter (1890 Hill-2007 Mander/Town Hall, Birmingham, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Growing Light - As we move past the celebrations of Christmas and Epiphany, the concept of light in darkness is evidenced by the gradually lengthening days around us. This edition of With Heart and Voice will focus on darkness and light. Join Peter DuBois for the exploration

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 4 after Corelli in F (1726)

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Navajo War Dance (1905)

Arthur Farwell: Navajo War Dance No. 2 (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 3 in B-Flat (1815)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'To God Alone on High Be Glory' (1717)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 Op. 121: Movement 2 Sehr lebhaft Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dorken, piano

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97: Movements 3-5 Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Shawn Weil calling from Melrose, MA

Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (You are repose) Signum Quartet

Elizabeth Brown: Just Visible in the Distance Momenta Quartet Momenta Festival, Broadway Presbyterian Church, New York, NY

Johann Vanhal: Concerto for Double Bass, Movement 3 Edicson Ruiz, double bass; Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra; Christian Vasquez, conductor

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya Polish Radio Orchestra in Warsaw; Christian Vasquez, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G Major, Hob. XV/25 Summit Piano Trio The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Christopher Gunning: Symphony No. 10 Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor Colorado MahlerFest, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, CO

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with Robbie Ellis – The Hallé, Sir Mark Elder, conductor; Roberto Ruisi, violin; Hallé Choir

Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé (complete ballet)

Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden—Sir John Barbirolli, conductor (EMI 65119)

John Adams Lollapalooza (excerpt)—Kent Nagano, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/14/2023.

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - I. Andante amoroso

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement I

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - II. Allegro misterioso

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement II

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - III. Adagio appassionato

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-flat D 950

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2023 - A 17-year-old violinist shares how he deals with performance anxiety and plays William Grant Still. A teen guitarist speaks of his family connection with Colombia and the vibrant piece that was written for him to perform. A 12-year-old cellist gives an exuberant performance of Cassadó's Requiebros and shares how she sneaks in some time for bluegrass

Anthony Dorsey, 17, Violin, from Cincinnati, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Summerland for Violin and Piano by William Grant Still (1895-1978)

Beckett Ceron, 14, Guitar, from Cincinnati, OH De Esquina a Esquina by Carlos Bedoya (b. 1994)

Sonya Moomaw, 12, Cello, from Cincinnati, OH Requiebros for Violoncello and Piano by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966)

Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Pataranon Boontagarnon, 17, Piano, from Hilliard, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Sonata-Tale, Op. 25, No.1 - II. Andantino con moto by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951)

Christy Kim, 17, Violin, from Mason, OH Jindo Arirang for Violin and Piano by Teddy Niedermaier

dc^2 Trio (bassoonist Connor Chaffin, 16 from Columbus, OH; flautist Charlie Cheng, 14 from Columbus, OH; and bassist Daniel Huang, 17 from Powell, OH) L'Epice d'Asie by Shin-Itchiro Yokoyama (b. 1956)

Oblivion by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) , arr. Stephanie Price-Wong , performed by the dc^2 Trio and Peter Dugan

19:05 SPECIAL Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert, live from Severance Music Center – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, William Henry Caldwell, conductor; Amaryn Olmeda, violin; Steven Weems, tenor.

J. ROSAMOND JOHNSON (arr Smith) Lift Every Voice and Sing

ADOLPHUS C. HAILSTORK An American Port of Call

TRADITIONAL (arr Poelinitz) A City Called Heaven (chorus only)

JAMES P. JOHNSON Third Movement ‘Night Club’ from Harlem Symphony

AMY BEACH Fourth Movement from Symphony in E minor Op 32 ‘Gaelic’

ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL Can You See?

MAURICE RAVEL Tzigane for violin and orchestra

TRADITIONAL (arr Johnson) Ain't Got Time to Die

ERNEST BLOCH Third Movement ‘The Present - The Future’ from America, an Epic Rhapsody

TRADITIONAL (arr Berens) Amazing Grace

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Birch Whispers Bridgett Crocker Emerson, flute; Jocelyn Chang, harp (CCG 09-08-02) 9:07

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Concerto (1993) Nicholas Underhill, piano; Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Válek, cond. (MMC 2077) 29:00

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Future of the Community Development Ecosystem - Tania Menesse

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)

Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 (1991)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Traditional: A la claire fontaine