WCLV Program Guide 01-13-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Buddy Rich, Trios , Just friends
Rob Dixon – Steve Allee, Standards Deluxe, On Green Dolphin Street
Dave Stryker, Groove Street, Groove Street
Blue Moods, Swing and Soul, Sweet Honey Bee
Duke Pearson, I Don’t Care Who Knows It, Bloos
Cannonball Adderley, Jeannine
Lee Morgan, Cornbread, Cornbread
Herbie Hancock, Empyrean Isles, Cantaloupe Island
Gustavo Cortinas, Live in Chicago, Overture
Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, Mambo Inn
Airmen of Note – Hilario Duran, 2023, A Night in Tunisia
Peter Erskine, Bernstein in Vienna, Cool
Oscar Peterson, West Side Story, Jet Song
Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, I Could Write a Book
Ted Piltzecker, Vibes on a Breath, Stolen Moments
Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Swingin’ Up in Harlem
Diva, 30, Airmail Special
Shout Section, Swing Forward, Corner Pocket
Gerald Cannon, Live at Dizzy’s Club, Blues in the Minor
McCoy Tyner, Quartet, Blues on the Corner
Jerry Bergonzi, Extra Extra, Double Billed
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Rhythm-a-ning
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Here Comes the Sun/I Want You
Empty Pockets Takin' Off Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon
Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine
Johnny Smith, ARt Van Damme, Charlie Calzaretta, Mar Mariash, Lew Skalinder A Perfect Match Bluesy
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers
Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Down From Antigua
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Waltz for Debby
Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together
Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World Twilight World
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove To My Sister
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart
David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score Some Soul From Seoul
Lenore Rapahael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On Mind
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Quiet Nights
Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache What Headphones What Headphones
Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Windows
Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Lullaby of Birdland
Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits The Banana Boat Song
Kenny Barron, Roy Haynes, Charlie Haden Wanton Spirit One Finger Snap
Emily Remler, Don Thompson, Terry Clarke Retrospective, volume one In your Own Sweet Way
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Willow Weep for Me
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Kim Waters, Brian Dunne Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz For Couch Potatoes Peter Gunn
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima
Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Just In Time
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
María Grever "Te quiero, dijiste" (I love you, you said.) Ramón Vargas, tenor Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexi Enrique Barrios
Tablao Flamenco (live in the John Clark Performance Studio, WDAV, Feb. 15, 2019)
Remo Pignoni Danzas tradicionales Mirian Conti, piano
Astor Piazzolla Histoire du Tango (The history of the tango) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon
Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya
Benny More "Bonito y sabroso" Mario Plasencia Delgado Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015
Paquito D'Rivera Invitacion al danzon Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano
Carlos Chavez Cantos de Mexico The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz
arr. by Terig Tucci La Bamba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente
Alberto Ginastera Cantos de Tucuman, Yo naci en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarroba D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart
Jesus Guridi 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodias vascas) National Orchestra of Spain Ataulfo Argenta
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 Op. 121: Movement 2 Sehr lebhaft Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dorken, piano
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97: Movements 3-5 Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Shawn Weil calling from Melrose, MA
Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (You are repose) Signum Quartet
Elizabeth Brown: Just Visible in the Distance Momenta Quartet Momenta Festival, Broadway Presbyterian Church, New York, NY Music: 15:03
Johann Vanhal: Concerto for Double Bass, Movement 3 Edicson Ruiz, double bass; Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra; Christian Vasquez, conductor
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya Polish Radio Orchestra in Warsaw; Christian Vasquez, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G Major, Hob. XV/25 Summit Piano Trio The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL
Christopher Gunning: Symphony No. 10 Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor Colorado MahlerFest, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, CO
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
Sir Edward German: Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody' (1904)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 39 (1846)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: Damn Yankees: Overture (1955)
Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)
Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)
Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)
Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2023 - A 17-year-old violinist shares how he deals with performance anxiety and plays William Grant Still. A teen guitarist speaks of his family connection with Colombia and the vibrant piece that was written for him to perform. A 12-year-old cellist gives an exuberant performance of Cassadó's Requiebros and shares how she sneaks in some time for bluegrass
Anthony Dorsey, 17, Violin, from Cincinnati, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Summerland for Violin and Piano by William Grant Still (1895-1978) (4:27)
Beckett Ceron, 14, Guitar, from Cincinnati, OH De Esquina a Esquina by Carlos Bedoya (b. 1994) (3:37)
Sonya Moomaw, 12, Cello, from Cincinnati, OH Requiebros for Violoncello and Piano by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966) (4:34)
Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Pataranon Boontagarnon, 17, Piano, from Hilliard, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Sonata-Tale, Op. 25, No.1 - II. Andantino con moto by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951) (3:36)
Christy Kim, 17, Violin, from Mason, OH Jindo Arirang for Violin and Piano by Teddy Niedermaier (3:19)
dc^2 Trio (bassoonist Connor Chaffin, 16 from Columbus, OH; flautist Charlie Cheng, 14 from Columbus, OH; and bassist Daniel Huang, 17 from Powell, OH) L'Epice d'Asie by Shin-Itchiro Yokoyama (b. 1956) (4:02)
Oblivion by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) , arr. Stephanie Price-Wong , performed by the dc^2 Trio and Peter Dugan
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with Puccini’s beloved opera about the passion – and pain – of young love: La Bohème. Soprano Elena Stikhina and tenor Stephen Costello star as Mimi and Rodolfo, an idealistic couple facing a precarious future. Kristina Mkhitaryan and Adam Plachetka are Musetta and Marcello, grappling with their own stormy relationship, and Krzysztof Bączyk and Rodion Pogossov are their bohemian pals Colline and Schaunard. Marco Armiliato conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Puccini’s enduring favorite. Intermission features will include backstage interviews with the stars and the Opera Quiz.
16:13 CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Vasily Kalinnikov: Symphony No. 1 in g (1895)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 2
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—E. Power Biggs, organ
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—Stokowski Symphony
Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana [from Diva (1981)]—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 [from Children of a Lesser God (1986)]—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna [from Excalibur (1981)]—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music [from Excalibur (1981)]—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi (Accent 102) 8:07
Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93 [from A Little Romance (1979)]—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song [from Babe (1995)]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato [from Babe (1995)]—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine [from Babe (1995)]—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter
Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ' [from Babe (1995)]—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Rome -- He was never a household name, but Rome was a major figure in musical theater for 30 years. Selections from "Fanny," "Wish You Were Here," "I Can Get it for You Wholesale," "Pins and Needles" and more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)
Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite (1898)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Ernst Krenek: Kleine Symphonie Op 58
Gustav Mahler (arr Ernst Krenek): Adagio from Symphony No. 10
Béla Bartók (arr Stanley Konopka): String Quartet No. 3 for String Orchestra
Béla Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin Op 19
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d (1859)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)
Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)
Gordon Jenkins: Goodbye 'In memory of Benny' (1935)
Traditional: Still, still, still
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)
Claude Debussy: Valse romantique (1890)
William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)