WCLV Program Guide 01-13-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Buddy Rich, Trios , Just friends

Rob Dixon – Steve Allee, Standards Deluxe, On Green Dolphin Street

Dave Stryker, Groove Street, Groove Street

Blue Moods, Swing and Soul, Sweet Honey Bee

Duke Pearson, I Don’t Care Who Knows It, Bloos

Cannonball Adderley, Jeannine

Lee Morgan, Cornbread, Cornbread

Herbie Hancock, Empyrean Isles, Cantaloupe Island

Gustavo Cortinas, Live in Chicago, Overture

Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, Mambo Inn

Airmen of Note – Hilario Duran, 2023, A Night in Tunisia

Peter Erskine, Bernstein in Vienna, Cool

Oscar Peterson, West Side Story, Jet Song

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, I Could Write a Book

Ted Piltzecker, Vibes on a Breath, Stolen Moments

Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Swingin’ Up in Harlem

Diva, 30, Airmail Special

Shout Section, Swing Forward, Corner Pocket

Gerald Cannon, Live at Dizzy’s Club, Blues in the Minor

McCoy Tyner, Quartet, Blues on the Corner

Jerry Bergonzi, Extra Extra, Double Billed

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Rhythm-a-ning

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Here Comes the Sun/I Want You

Empty Pockets Takin' Off Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Johnny Smith, ARt Van Damme, Charlie Calzaretta, Mar Mariash, Lew Skalinder A Perfect Match Bluesy

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Down From Antigua

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Waltz for Debby

Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World Twilight World

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove To My Sister

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart

David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score Some Soul From Seoul

Lenore Rapahael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On Mind

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache What Headphones What Headphones

Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Windows

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Lullaby of Birdland

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits The Banana Boat Song

Kenny Barron, Roy Haynes, Charlie Haden Wanton Spirit One Finger Snap

Emily Remler, Don Thompson, Terry Clarke Retrospective, volume one In your Own Sweet Way

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Willow Weep for Me

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Kim Waters, Brian Dunne Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz For Couch Potatoes Peter Gunn

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Just In Time

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

María Grever "Te quiero, dijiste" (I love you, you said.) Ramón Vargas, tenor Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexi Enrique Barrios

Tablao Flamenco (live in the John Clark Performance Studio, WDAV, Feb. 15, 2019)

Remo Pignoni Danzas tradicionales Mirian Conti, piano

Astor Piazzolla Histoire du Tango (The history of the tango) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon

Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Benny More "Bonito y sabroso" Mario Plasencia Delgado Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

Paquito D'Rivera Invitacion al danzon Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano

Carlos Chavez Cantos de Mexico The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

arr. by Terig Tucci La Bamba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Alberto Ginastera Cantos de Tucuman, Yo naci en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarroba D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart

Jesus Guridi 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodias vascas) National Orchestra of Spain Ataulfo Argenta

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 Op. 121: Movement 2 Sehr lebhaft Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dorken, piano

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97: Movements 3-5 Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Shawn Weil calling from Melrose, MA

Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (You are repose) Signum Quartet

Elizabeth Brown: Just Visible in the Distance Momenta Quartet Momenta Festival, Broadway Presbyterian Church, New York, NY Music: 15:03

Johann Vanhal: Concerto for Double Bass, Movement 3 Edicson Ruiz, double bass; Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra; Christian Vasquez, conductor

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya Polish Radio Orchestra in Warsaw; Christian Vasquez, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G Major, Hob. XV/25 Summit Piano Trio The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Christopher Gunning: Symphony No. 10 Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor Colorado MahlerFest, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, CO

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Sir Edward German: Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody' (1904)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 39 (1846)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: Damn Yankees: Overture (1955)

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)

Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)

Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2023 - A 17-year-old violinist shares how he deals with performance anxiety and plays William Grant Still. A teen guitarist speaks of his family connection with Colombia and the vibrant piece that was written for him to perform. A 12-year-old cellist gives an exuberant performance of Cassadó's Requiebros and shares how she sneaks in some time for bluegrass

Anthony Dorsey, 17, Violin, from Cincinnati, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Summerland for Violin and Piano by William Grant Still (1895-1978) (4:27)

Beckett Ceron, 14, Guitar, from Cincinnati, OH De Esquina a Esquina by Carlos Bedoya (b. 1994) (3:37)

Sonya Moomaw, 12, Cello, from Cincinnati, OH Requiebros for Violoncello and Piano by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966) (4:34)

Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Pataranon Boontagarnon, 17, Piano, from Hilliard, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Sonata-Tale, Op. 25, No.1 - II. Andantino con moto by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951) (3:36)

Christy Kim, 17, Violin, from Mason, OH Jindo Arirang for Violin and Piano by Teddy Niedermaier (3:19)

dc^2 Trio (bassoonist Connor Chaffin, 16 from Columbus, OH; flautist Charlie Cheng, 14 from Columbus, OH; and bassist Daniel Huang, 17 from Powell, OH) L'Epice d'Asie by Shin-Itchiro Yokoyama (b. 1956) (4:02)

Oblivion by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) , arr. Stephanie Price-Wong , performed by the dc^2 Trio and Peter Dugan

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with Puccini’s beloved opera about the passion – and pain – of young love: La Bohème. Soprano Elena Stikhina and tenor Stephen Costello star as Mimi and Rodolfo, an idealistic couple facing a precarious future. Kristina Mkhitaryan and Adam Plachetka are Musetta and Marcello, grappling with their own stormy relationship, and Krzysztof Bączyk and Rodion Pogossov are their bohemian pals Colline and Schaunard. Marco Armiliato conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Puccini’s enduring favorite. Intermission features will include backstage interviews with the stars and the Opera Quiz.

16:13 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Vasily Kalinnikov: Symphony No. 1 in g (1895)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—E. Power Biggs, organ

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—Stokowski Symphony

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana [from Diva (1981)]—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 [from Children of a Lesser God (1986)]—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna [from Excalibur (1981)]—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music [from Excalibur (1981)]—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi (Accent 102) 8:07

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93 [from A Little Romance (1979)]—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song [from Babe (1995)]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato [from Babe (1995)]—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine [from Babe (1995)]—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ' [from Babe (1995)]—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Rome -- He was never a household name, but Rome was a major figure in musical theater for 30 years. Selections from "Fanny," "Wish You Were Here," "I Can Get it for You Wholesale," "Pins and Needles" and more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite (1898)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Ernst Krenek: Kleine Symphonie Op 58

Gustav Mahler (arr Ernst Krenek): Adagio from Symphony No. 10

Béla Bartók (arr Stanley Konopka): String Quartet No. 3 for String Orchestra

Béla Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin Op 19

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d (1859)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)

Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Gordon Jenkins: Goodbye 'In memory of Benny' (1935)

Traditional: Still, still, still

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Claude Debussy: Valse romantique (1890)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)