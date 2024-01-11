© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-12-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 11, 2024 at 6:45 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  Vanishing City

      Larry Willis      How Do You Keep The Music Playing   Dance Cadaverous

      Grant Green Born To Be Blue   Born to Be Blue

      Clark Terry Shades of Blues   The View From Glencove (180)

      Art Pepper  Modern Art-Vol 2  Cool Bunny

      Horace Silver     Doin' The Thing   Doin' the Thing

      John Hicks  Hicks Time  Naima's Love Song

      Mike Moreno First in Mind     Soul Dance

      Sonny Rollins     On Impulse  Blue Room

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   He Who Getz The Last Laugh

                  

      Fonnesbaek/Kauflin      Danish Rain Windows

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Base Time

      Allen Toussaint   The Bright Mississipp1  Blue Drag

      Nicholas Payton   Trumpet Legacy    Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)

      Artemis     In Real Time      Slink

      Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson    RecordaMe

      Joe Locke   Very Early  Effendi

      Billie Holiday    All or Nothing At All  Our love is here to stay

      Charles Mingus    The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus    The Spur Of The Moment

      John Abercrombie/Joe Beck     Coincidence Beautiful Love

                  

      Bill Charlap      Written in the Stars    One For My Baby

      Sant Debriano     Ashanti     Till Then

      Saturn Quartet    Luz   Mitsuda

      Chris Keefe Opening     Chobim

      Kenny Clarke      Telefunken Blues  Telefunken Blues

      Oliver Nelson     Soul Battle Soul Street

      Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep a Rollin'   Spiritual

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Oscar Peterson    Con Alma    It Ain't Necessarily So

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Dena DeRose Travelin' Luight  East of the Sun

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Hindsight

      Ray Gallon  Grand Company     Acting Up

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      The Procrastinator

      Klas Lindquist    Alternative Energy Source     Joey

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  SJB

      Thelonious Monk   Monk Quartet with John Coltrane-Carnegie Hall   Monk's Mood

                  

      Keith Jarrett     At the Blue Note  I'll Close My Eyes

      Big Joe Turner    Have No Fear, Joe Turner's Here     So Long

      Xaver Hellmeir    X-Man in New York Blues For JF

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Disorder 1

      Peter Bernstein   Earth Tones The Pivot

      Clark Terry Serenade to a Bus Seat  Boomerang

      Buddy Rich-Harry Edison The Complete Sessions   Broadway

      Kenny Barron      New York Attitude You Don't Know What Love Is

                  

      K Berger/K Knuffke      Heart is A Melody Ganesh

      Karrin Allsyon    In Blue     Everybody's Cryin' Mercy

      Charlie Haden     Always Say Goodbye      Sunset Afternoon

      John La Barbera   Grooveyard  Thanks Hank

      Wynton Marsalis   Think Of One      Fuchsia

      Behn Gillece      Parallel Universe Evening Glow

      Dave McKenna      Easy Street On The Street Where You Live

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5   I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Benny Goodman     Together Again    Somebody Loves Me

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture (1809)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture 'Young Henry's Hunt' (1861)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Philip Maneval: The Demise of the Shepard Glacier (2020)

Andrea Falconieri: Ciaccona (1630)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

Lukas Foss: For Lenny, Variation on 'New York, New York' (1987)

Richard Hayman: March Medley (1960)

Anonymous: Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

George Gershwin: Rag 'Rialto Ripples' (1916)

George Frideric Handel: Amadigi di Gaula: Gavotta (1715)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)

Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite (1915)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Dennis Wilson: Fawlty Towers: Theme (1975)

Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 'Quartettsatz' (1820)

Francisco Braga: Madrigal-Pavana (1901)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Suite (1932)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931)

Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay (1956)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More (2016)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Flute Sonata No. 1 (1717)

Tom Turpin: The Harlem Rag (1892)

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet (1950)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 21 'Butterfly' (1836)

Charles Wakefield Cadman: From the Land of the Sky-Blue Water (1909)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1873)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1795)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concertone for 2 Violins (1773)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

Albert Roussel: Divertissement (1906)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in God (1960)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp (1948)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)

Michael Giacchino: Up: A Married Life (2009)

John Rutter: First Movement from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto (1876)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Blonde Redhead: Melody (2004)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)

Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Serenade for String Orchestra (1893)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture (1881)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

René Clausen: Prayer (2009)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)

Ferdinand Ries: Adagio from Sextet in g (1814)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)
