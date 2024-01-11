WCLV Program Guide 01-12-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ken Fowser Resolution Vanishing City
Larry Willis How Do You Keep The Music Playing Dance Cadaverous
Grant Green Born To Be Blue Born to Be Blue
Clark Terry Shades of Blues The View From Glencove (180)
Art Pepper Modern Art-Vol 2 Cool Bunny
Horace Silver Doin' The Thing Doin' the Thing
John Hicks Hicks Time Naima's Love Song
Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance
Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room
David Larsen The Peplowski Project He Who Getz The Last Laugh
Fonnesbaek/Kauflin Danish Rain Windows
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Base Time
Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississipp1 Blue Drag
Nicholas Payton Trumpet Legacy Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)
Artemis In Real Time Slink
Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson RecordaMe
Joe Locke Very Early Effendi
Billie Holiday All or Nothing At All Our love is here to stay
Charles Mingus The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus The Spur Of The Moment
John Abercrombie/Joe Beck Coincidence Beautiful Love
Bill Charlap Written in the Stars One For My Baby
Sant Debriano Ashanti Till Then
Saturn Quartet Luz Mitsuda
Chris Keefe Opening Chobim
Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Telefunken Blues
Oliver Nelson Soul Battle Soul Street
Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep a Rollin' Spiritual
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Oscar Peterson Con Alma It Ain't Necessarily So
Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play
Dena DeRose Travelin' Luight East of the Sun
Affinity Trio Hindsight Hindsight
Ray Gallon Grand Company Acting Up
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator
Klas Lindquist Alternative Energy Source Joey
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB
Thelonious Monk Monk Quartet with John Coltrane-Carnegie Hall Monk's Mood
Keith Jarrett At the Blue Note I'll Close My Eyes
Big Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner's Here So Long
Xaver Hellmeir X-Man in New York Blues For JF
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Disorder 1
Peter Bernstein Earth Tones The Pivot
Clark Terry Serenade to a Bus Seat Boomerang
Buddy Rich-Harry Edison The Complete Sessions Broadway
Kenny Barron New York Attitude You Don't Know What Love Is
K Berger/K Knuffke Heart is A Melody Ganesh
Karrin Allsyon In Blue Everybody's Cryin' Mercy
Charlie Haden Always Say Goodbye Sunset Afternoon
John La Barbera Grooveyard Thanks Hank
Wynton Marsalis Think Of One Fuchsia
Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Evening Glow
Dave McKenna Easy Street On The Street Where You Live
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Benny Goodman Together Again Somebody Loves Me
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture (1809)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture 'Young Henry's Hunt' (1861)
François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)
Philip Maneval: The Demise of the Shepard Glacier (2020)
Andrea Falconieri: Ciaccona (1630)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)
Lukas Foss: For Lenny, Variation on 'New York, New York' (1987)
Richard Hayman: March Medley (1960)
Anonymous: Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)
George Gershwin: Rag 'Rialto Ripples' (1916)
George Frideric Handel: Amadigi di Gaula: Gavotta (1715)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)
Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite (1915)
Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)
Dennis Wilson: Fawlty Towers: Theme (1975)
Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 'Quartettsatz' (1820)
Francisco Braga: Madrigal-Pavana (1901)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874)
Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Suite (1932)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931)
Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay (1956)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)
Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More (2016)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Flute Sonata No. 1 (1717)
Tom Turpin: The Harlem Rag (1892)
Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet (1950)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 21 'Butterfly' (1836)
Charles Wakefield Cadman: From the Land of the Sky-Blue Water (1909)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1873)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)
Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d (1955)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1795)
Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)
Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concertone for 2 Violins (1773)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)
Albert Roussel: Divertissement (1906)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in God (1960)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)
Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)
Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp (1948)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)
Michael Giacchino: Up: A Married Life (2009)
John Rutter: First Movement from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto (1876)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Blonde Redhead: Melody (2004)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)
Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)
Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Serenade for String Orchestra (1893)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem (1923)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)
Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture (1881)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)
Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
René Clausen: Prayer (2009)
Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)
Ferdinand Ries: Adagio from Sextet in g (1814)
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)
Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)