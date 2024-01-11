WCLV Program Guide 01-12-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ken Fowser Resolution Vanishing City

Larry Willis How Do You Keep The Music Playing Dance Cadaverous

Grant Green Born To Be Blue Born to Be Blue

Clark Terry Shades of Blues The View From Glencove (180)

Art Pepper Modern Art-Vol 2 Cool Bunny

Horace Silver Doin' The Thing Doin' the Thing

John Hicks Hicks Time Naima's Love Song

Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

David Larsen The Peplowski Project He Who Getz The Last Laugh

Fonnesbaek/Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Base Time

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississipp1 Blue Drag

Nicholas Payton Trumpet Legacy Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)

Artemis In Real Time Slink

Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson RecordaMe

Joe Locke Very Early Effendi

Billie Holiday All or Nothing At All Our love is here to stay

Charles Mingus The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus The Spur Of The Moment

John Abercrombie/Joe Beck Coincidence Beautiful Love

Bill Charlap Written in the Stars One For My Baby

Sant Debriano Ashanti Till Then

Saturn Quartet Luz Mitsuda

Chris Keefe Opening Chobim

Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Telefunken Blues

Oliver Nelson Soul Battle Soul Street

Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep a Rollin' Spiritual

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Oscar Peterson Con Alma It Ain't Necessarily So

Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play

Dena DeRose Travelin' Luight East of the Sun

Affinity Trio Hindsight Hindsight

Ray Gallon Grand Company Acting Up

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator

Klas Lindquist Alternative Energy Source Joey

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB

Thelonious Monk Monk Quartet with John Coltrane-Carnegie Hall Monk's Mood

Keith Jarrett At the Blue Note I'll Close My Eyes

Big Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner's Here So Long

Xaver Hellmeir X-Man in New York Blues For JF

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Disorder 1

Peter Bernstein Earth Tones The Pivot

Clark Terry Serenade to a Bus Seat Boomerang

Buddy Rich-Harry Edison The Complete Sessions Broadway

Kenny Barron New York Attitude You Don't Know What Love Is

K Berger/K Knuffke Heart is A Melody Ganesh

Karrin Allsyon In Blue Everybody's Cryin' Mercy

Charlie Haden Always Say Goodbye Sunset Afternoon

John La Barbera Grooveyard Thanks Hank

Wynton Marsalis Think Of One Fuchsia

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Evening Glow

Dave McKenna Easy Street On The Street Where You Live

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Benny Goodman Together Again Somebody Loves Me

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture (1809)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture 'Young Henry's Hunt' (1861)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Philip Maneval: The Demise of the Shepard Glacier (2020)

Andrea Falconieri: Ciaccona (1630)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

Lukas Foss: For Lenny, Variation on 'New York, New York' (1987)

Richard Hayman: March Medley (1960)

Anonymous: Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

George Gershwin: Rag 'Rialto Ripples' (1916)

George Frideric Handel: Amadigi di Gaula: Gavotta (1715)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)

Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite (1915)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Dennis Wilson: Fawlty Towers: Theme (1975)

Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 'Quartettsatz' (1820)

Francisco Braga: Madrigal-Pavana (1901)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Suite (1932)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931)

Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay (1956)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More (2016)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Flute Sonata No. 1 (1717)

Tom Turpin: The Harlem Rag (1892)

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet (1950)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 21 'Butterfly' (1836)

Charles Wakefield Cadman: From the Land of the Sky-Blue Water (1909)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1873)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1795)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concertone for 2 Violins (1773)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

Albert Roussel: Divertissement (1906)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in God (1960)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)

Michael Giacchino: Up: A Married Life (2009)

John Rutter: First Movement from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto (1876)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Blonde Redhead: Melody (2004)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)

Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Serenade for String Orchestra (1893)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture (1881)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

René Clausen: Prayer (2009)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)

Ferdinand Ries: Adagio from Sextet in g (1814)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)