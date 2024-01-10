WCLV Program Guide 01-11-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Echo Canyon

John Swana/Joe Magnarelli Philly-New York Junction Growing Pains

Joey Alexander Continuance Why Don't We

Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Sign Of Jonah

Michelle Lordi Two Moons Moon And Sand

Benny Golson And the Philadelphians Blues On My Mind

Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Doxy

Louis Armstrong Hot Fives and Sevens Vol 2 Sweet Little Papa

Michael Dease Swing Low Julian's Tune

John Scofield Uncle John's Band Back In Time

Donald Vega As I travel Disturbios

Al Grey/Buddy Tate Just Jazz Blue Creek

Freddie Hubbard Hub Tones You're My Everything

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Anchor

James Brandon Lewis Molecular Systematic Music -Live Of First Importance

Marty Ehrlich New York Child Untitled

Horace Silver Cape Verdean Blues Bonita

Willie Morris Conversation Starter St. Upton Hin

Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn/Count Basie Until I Met You

Steven Bernstein Pop Culture Flirtibird

Ryan Kisor Jam Session #8 Footprints

Lucas Pino Covers Relaxin' at the Camarillo

Kenny Wheeler Where Do We Go From Here Iowa City

Affinity Trio Hindsight Segment

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Dave Holland Points of View Ario

Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules

Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby

Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

Josh Lawrence Call Time 05 Cornbread

Bobby Watson No Question About It Country Corn Flakes

David Larsen The Peplowski Project In A Sentimental Mood

Victor Goines New Adventures Pres' New Clarinet

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors

Dan Wilson Things Eternal For Tomorrow

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales for Changing Times How Deep Is the Ocean

Ben Webster Soulville Soulville

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee If I Had You

Randy Johnston Hit and Run The Best Thing for You

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem (1947)

Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Dodger (1950)

Chilly Gonzalez: Les doutes d'août (2017)

Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto (1923)

Leroy Anderson: Sandpaper Ballet (1954)

Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out (1934)

David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) (1968)

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: Reine des Mouettes (1943)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1946)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)

Pietro Castrucci: Finale with Echo from Concerto Grosso in D (1731)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c (1895)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)

Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Darius Milhaud: Pastorale for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon (1935)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Robert Schumann: Adagio & Allegro (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26 'Coronation' (1788)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 (1886)

Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)

William Bolcom: Incineratorag (1967)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Muzio Clementi: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1795)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 3 Violins (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Carl Maria von Weber: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 4 (1822)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frank Bridge: Dance Rhapsody (1908)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Christian Sinding: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A (1898)

Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1855)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E (1815)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)

Erik Satie: Parade (1917)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in c 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 17 in F (1771)

Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Traditional: Red River Valley

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Lento (1848)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)

Ola Gjeilo: Reflections (2014)