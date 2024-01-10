WCLV Program Guide 01-11-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Echo Canyon
John Swana/Joe Magnarelli Philly-New York Junction Growing Pains
Joey Alexander Continuance Why Don't We
Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Sign Of Jonah
Michelle Lordi Two Moons Moon And Sand
Benny Golson And the Philadelphians Blues On My Mind
Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Doxy
Louis Armstrong Hot Fives and Sevens Vol 2 Sweet Little Papa
Michael Dease Swing Low Julian's Tune
John Scofield Uncle John's Band Back In Time
Donald Vega As I travel Disturbios
Al Grey/Buddy Tate Just Jazz Blue Creek
Freddie Hubbard Hub Tones You're My Everything
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Anchor
James Brandon Lewis Molecular Systematic Music -Live Of First Importance
Marty Ehrlich New York Child Untitled
Horace Silver Cape Verdean Blues Bonita
Willie Morris Conversation Starter St. Upton Hin
Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn/Count Basie Until I Met You
Steven Bernstein Pop Culture Flirtibird
Ryan Kisor Jam Session #8 Footprints
Lucas Pino Covers Relaxin' at the Camarillo
Kenny Wheeler Where Do We Go From Here Iowa City
Affinity Trio Hindsight Segment
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows
Dave Holland Points of View Ario
Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules
Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot
Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby
Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight
Josh Lawrence Call Time 05 Cornbread
Bobby Watson No Question About It Country Corn Flakes
David Larsen The Peplowski Project In A Sentimental Mood
Victor Goines New Adventures Pres' New Clarinet
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors
Dan Wilson Things Eternal For Tomorrow
Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More
Joshua Redman Timeless Tales for Changing Times How Deep Is the Ocean
Ben Webster Soulville Soulville
Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee If I Had You
Randy Johnston Hit and Run The Best Thing for You
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem (1947)
Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869)
George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Dodger (1950)
Chilly Gonzalez: Les doutes d'août (2017)
Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)
Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto (1923)
Leroy Anderson: Sandpaper Ballet (1954)
Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out (1934)
David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) (1968)
Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: Reine des Mouettes (1943)
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1946)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)
Pietro Castrucci: Finale with Echo from Concerto Grosso in D (1731)
Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c (1895)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)
Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)
George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)
Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)
César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Darius Milhaud: Pastorale for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon (1935)
Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)
Robert Schumann: Adagio & Allegro (1849)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26 'Coronation' (1788)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 (1886)
Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)
William Bolcom: Incineratorag (1967)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)
Muzio Clementi: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1795)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 3 Violins (1720)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)
Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Carl Maria von Weber: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 4 (1822)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Frank Bridge: Dance Rhapsody (1908)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Christian Sinding: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A (1898)
Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1855)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E (1815)
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)
Erik Satie: Parade (1917)
Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)
Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)
Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in c 'Ukrainian' (1880)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 17 in F (1771)
Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)
Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Traditional: Red River Valley
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Lento (1848)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)
Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)
Ola Gjeilo: Reflections (2014)