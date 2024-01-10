© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-11-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 10, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Echo Canyon

      John Swana/Joe Magnarelli     Philly-New York Junction      Growing Pains

      Joey Alexander    Continuance Why Don't We

      Gregory Tardy     In His Timing     The Sign Of Jonah

      Michelle Lordi    Two Moons   Moon And Sand

      Benny Golson      And the Philadelphians  Blues On My Mind

      Mike Jones  Are You Three Guys      Doxy

      Louis Armstrong   Hot Fives and Sevens Vol 2    Sweet Little Papa

                  

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Julian's Tune

      John Scofield     Uncle John's Band Back In Time

      Donald Vega As I travel Disturbios

      Al Grey/Buddy Tate      Just Jazz   Blue Creek

      Freddie Hubbard   Hub Tones   You're My Everything

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Anchor

      James Brandon Lewis     Molecular Systematic Music -Live    Of First Importance

                  

      Marty Ehrlich     New York Child    Untitled

      Horace Silver     Cape Verdean Blues      Bonita

      Willie Morris     Conversation Starter    St. Upton Hin

      Sarah Vaughn      Sarah Vaughn/Count Basie      Until I Met You

      Steven Bernstein  Pop Culture Flirtibird

      Ryan Kisor  Jam Session #8    Footprints

      Lucas Pino  Covers      Relaxin' at the Camarillo

      Kenny Wheeler     Where Do We Go From Here      Iowa City

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Segment

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Windows

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Ario

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Balcony Rules

      Art Pepper  Among Friends     What is this thing called love

      Charles Mingus    Reincarnation of a Lovebird   Reincarnation of a love bird

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dual Force

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Soon

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Border Widow's Lament

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

                  

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Foxy Trot

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

      Behn Gillece      Still Doing Our Thing   Going On Well

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Sonny Rollins     And the Contemporary Leaders  I've Found A New Baby

      Dexter Gordon     One Flight Up     Coppin' The Haven

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Mary Stallings    Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time   05 Cornbread

      Bobby Watson      No Question About It    Country Corn Flakes

                  

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   In A Sentimental Mood

      Victor Goines     New Adventures    Pres' New Clarinet

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Interiors

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    For Tomorrow

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Reaching Out For More

      Joshua Redman     Timeless Tales for Changing Times   How Deep Is the Ocean

      Ben Webster Soulville   Soulville

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   If I Had You

      Randy Johnston    Hit and Run The Best Thing for You

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem (1947)

Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Dodger (1950)

Chilly Gonzalez: Les doutes d'août (2017)

Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto (1923)

Leroy Anderson: Sandpaper Ballet (1954)

Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out (1934)

David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) (1968)

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: Reine des Mouettes (1943)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1946)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)

Pietro Castrucci: Finale with Echo from Concerto Grosso in D (1731)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c (1895)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)

Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Darius Milhaud: Pastorale for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon (1935)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Robert Schumann: Adagio & Allegro (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26 'Coronation' (1788)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 (1886)

Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)

William Bolcom: Incineratorag (1967)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Muzio Clementi: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1795)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 3 Violins (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Carl Maria von Weber: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 4 (1822)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frank Bridge: Dance Rhapsody (1908)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Christian Sinding: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A (1898)

Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1855)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E (1815)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)

Erik Satie: Parade (1917)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in c 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 17 in F (1771)

Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Traditional: Red River Valley

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Lento (1848)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)

Ola Gjeilo: Reflections (2014)
