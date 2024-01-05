It’s time again for Akron artists to draw the city ahead of bicentennial

Akron artists can suit up for another round of cards celebrating the city. The Akron on Deck series is calling for artwork representing local heritage. It’s the third in a series of decks of cards, each featuring 54 notable Rubber City landmarks as depicted by local artists.

Mac Love is spearheading the effort again through his Art x Love creative agency, which released the first deck in 2020 and a second in 2022. Volume III is slated for release next fall.

“When we launched the first deck, we received over 300 recommendations from residents and Akron fans,” he said. “We did not receive art submissions for all of those things, and a lot of what people want to see featured are businesses and landmarks that don't exist anymore.”

With Akron’s bicentennial approaching in 2025, Love felt it was time to celebrate the city’s history, heritage and notable residents. As with the first two decks, 40% of the proceeds will go back to the artists.

“We have sold 9,209 decks of Akron on Deck I, and we sold 2,580 decks of Akron on Deck II,” he said.

Love estimated artists have so far received a combined $55,000 from the project.

The 52-card decks are fit for playing games, but Love said they’ve heard about other creative uses.

“There was a magician using Akron on Deck as part of his stage show,” Love said. “He had no connection to Akron whatsoever. He just was referred to the cards by a friend of his who knows that he has an outstanding memory. So, he used the landmarks… as part of his show.”

The suits are divided to give equal geographic representation to Akron’s North, South, East and West sides. Love said submissions are open to any visual artists. While the project is not affiliated with the city’s anniversary celebration, Love is a member of the Bicentennial Commission and desires some representation of lesser-known places, such as the long-gone Akron Club for the Deaf.

Love’s agency is on the move to a new locale, just north of the Downtown library in the Chemstress Courtyard Building. An official opening for the combined art studio and gallery is slated for early 2024.