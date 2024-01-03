© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-04-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 3, 2024 at 10:20 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Hirahara      Verdant Valley    Ships Passing

Lauren Henderson  La Bruja    La Bruja

Carl Allen  Work to Do  Relativity

Justin Joyce      Story Tales (Tales Of) Today's Tomorrow

Sonny Criss Crisscraft  All Night Long

Bill Evans  Interplay   Interplay

Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Minors Only

Shawn Purcell     180   180

Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Fell Among Thieves

Ryan/Lage/Frisell Novi Cantici per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions

 

Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    You've Changed

Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      LaRue

Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Nao Faz Mal (Live)

Chet Baker  This is Always    House of Jade

Bobby Hutcherson  Stick Up    Summer Nights

Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold    L'Assassinat De Carala

Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live      Japanese Waltz

 

Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Nights At The Turntable

Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Asiatic Raes

Orrin Evans The Red Door      The Good Life

Clark Gibson      Counterclock      Oatts is Back

Noah Haidu  Standards   I Thought About You

Grachan Moncur    Some Other Stuff  Thandiwa

Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

3:00 AM-6:00 AM

Jazztet     Moment to Moment  Moment to Moment

Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Ruben

Tom Harrell Oak Tree    Improv

Vicki Burns Lotus Blossom Days      Love Spell

Walt Weiskopf     Diamonds and Other Jewels     My Old Flame

Tony Williams     Young at Heart    Farewell To Dogma

Mike Moreno Lotus Blossom Days      The Empress

MaryLynn Gillaspie      Secret Language   Orange Blossoms In Summertime

Jocelyn Gould     Golden Hour Golden Hour

 

Marquis Hill      The Way We Play   My Foolish Heart

Dave Douglas      Soul On Soul      Mary's Idea

Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

Miles Davis 58 Sessions Love for Sale

Ruby Braff  The Cape Codfather      Love Is Just Around The Corner

Clifford Jordan   Starting Time     Down Through The Years

Tommy Flanagan    Blues in the Closet     Sister cheryl

Duke Ellington    Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins     Wanderlust

 

Liam Sillery      Minor Changes     Prana

Daniel Bingert    Berit in Space    Notre Dame

Liebman/Stowell   Petite Fleur      Creole Blues

Nick Finzer The Chase   While You're Gone

Steve Davis For Real    Days Gone By

Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  Prelude To Peace

Kenny Dorham      Quiet Kenny My Ideal

Stanley Turrentine      Coming Home Fine L'il Lass

Wayne Shorter     Wayning Moments   Black Orpheus

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins (1740)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka (1850)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Frédéric Chopin: Four Mazurkas (1834)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

Sir Edward German: Welsh Rhapsody (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)

Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)

Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn (1849)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Suite for Winds & Strings (1727)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)

Domenico Cimarosa: The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2 (1795)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)

Carl Nielsen: Andante pastorale from Symphony No. 3 (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Barcarolle (1897)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)

Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet (1891)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Mikhail Antsev: Berceuse (1899)

Gregorian Chant: Iacobe servorum (1150)
Arts & Culture