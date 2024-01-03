WCLV Program Guide 01-04-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Ships Passing

Lauren Henderson La Bruja La Bruja

Carl Allen Work to Do Relativity

Justin Joyce Story Tales (Tales Of) Today's Tomorrow

Sonny Criss Crisscraft All Night Long

Bill Evans Interplay Interplay

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only

Shawn Purcell 180 180

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves

Ryan/Lage/Frisell Novi Cantici per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)

Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade

Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights

Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala

Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes

Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life

Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jazztet Moment to Moment Moment to Moment

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Ruben

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv

Vicki Burns Lotus Blossom Days Love Spell

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame

Tony Williams Young at Heart Farewell To Dogma

Mike Moreno Lotus Blossom Days The Empress

MaryLynn Gillaspie Secret Language Orange Blossoms In Summertime

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Golden Hour

Marquis Hill The Way We Play My Foolish Heart

Dave Douglas Soul On Soul Mary's Idea

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

Miles Davis 58 Sessions Love for Sale

Ruby Braff The Cape Codfather Love Is Just Around The Corner

Clifford Jordan Starting Time Down Through The Years

Tommy Flanagan Blues in the Closet Sister cheryl

Duke Ellington Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins Wanderlust

Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana

Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame

Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues

Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone

Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal

Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass

Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins (1740)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka (1850)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Frédéric Chopin: Four Mazurkas (1834)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

Sir Edward German: Welsh Rhapsody (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)

Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)

Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn (1849)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Suite for Winds & Strings (1727)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)

Domenico Cimarosa: The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2 (1795)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)

Carl Nielsen: Andante pastorale from Symphony No. 3 (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Barcarolle (1897)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)

Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet (1891)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Mikhail Antsev: Berceuse (1899)

Gregorian Chant: Iacobe servorum (1150)