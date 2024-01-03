WCLV Program Guide 01-04-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Ships Passing
Lauren Henderson La Bruja La Bruja
Carl Allen Work to Do Relativity
Justin Joyce Story Tales (Tales Of) Today's Tomorrow
Sonny Criss Crisscraft All Night Long
Bill Evans Interplay Interplay
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only
Shawn Purcell 180 180
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves
Ryan/Lage/Frisell Novi Cantici per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)
Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade
Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights
Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala
Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz
Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable
Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes
Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life
Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back
Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You
Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jazztet Moment to Moment Moment to Moment
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Ruben
Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv
Vicki Burns Lotus Blossom Days Love Spell
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame
Tony Williams Young at Heart Farewell To Dogma
Mike Moreno Lotus Blossom Days The Empress
MaryLynn Gillaspie Secret Language Orange Blossoms In Summertime
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Golden Hour
Marquis Hill The Way We Play My Foolish Heart
Dave Douglas Soul On Soul Mary's Idea
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant
Miles Davis 58 Sessions Love for Sale
Ruby Braff The Cape Codfather Love Is Just Around The Corner
Clifford Jordan Starting Time Down Through The Years
Tommy Flanagan Blues in the Closet Sister cheryl
Duke Ellington Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins Wanderlust
Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana
Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame
Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues
Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone
Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal
Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass
Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)
Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)
Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)
Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins (1740)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)
Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)
Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka (1850)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Frédéric Chopin: Four Mazurkas (1834)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)
Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)
Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)
Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)
Sir Edward German: Welsh Rhapsody (1904)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)
Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)
Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)
Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn (1849)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Suite for Winds & Strings (1727)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)
Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)
Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)
George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)
Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)
Domenico Cimarosa: The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2 (1795)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)
Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)
Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)
Carl Nielsen: Andante pastorale from Symphony No. 3 (1911)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)
Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1813)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Barcarolle (1897)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)
Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)
Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)
Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)
Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)
Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet (1891)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)
Mikhail Antsev: Berceuse (1899)
Gregorian Chant: Iacobe servorum (1150)