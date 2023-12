Listeners voted by a wide margin for Emma the tiger shark, who has been letting a scuba diver befriend her - and pet her on the head - for over two decades.

NOTE: The Pet News will take a hiatus while the Queen of the Morn is on break Jan. 2-5. The next Pet News will be Jan. 8, with the next voting on Jan. 12 starting at 7:25 a.m. EST.