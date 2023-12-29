WCLV Program Guide 01-01-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara
Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do
Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where
Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish
Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes RecordaMe
George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke
Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song
Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count
Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes
Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold
Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints
Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love
Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere
Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Alan Broadbent Live At Maybeck Recital Hall Nardis
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Herbie Hancock Takin' Off The Maze
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing
Miles Davis Kind of Blue All Blues
Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Mood Indigo
R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast Broadway
Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing Doxy
John Scofield Time on My Hands Since You Asked
Thelonious Monk In Tokyo Hackensack
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I Double Dare You
Elio Villafranca Standing by the Crossroads I Belong To You
Joshua Redman Where Are We Alabama
Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps
Sidney Bechet I Got Rhythm That's A Plenty
Wycliffe Gordon The Intimate Ellington Pie Eye's Blues
Eddie Daniels Homecoming Love's Long Journey
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Sunday Kind Of Love
Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Major Waltz
Horace Silver The Jody Grind The Jody Grind
Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore
Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy
Sean Mason The Southern Suite One United
Sonny Rollins Vol 2 Why Don't I
Eunmi Lee Introspection Narcissism
Ken Fowser Morning Light This That & The Other Thing
06:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Mark Satola
John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 (1910)
07:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Jacqueline Gerber
Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)
Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
08:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Bill O’Connell
Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)
Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 in C (1789)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1
09:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Sam Petrey
Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1955)
10:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)
Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)
11:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with John Mills
Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f (1830)
Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
13:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Bill O’Connell
Richard Strauss: Aus Italien (1886)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
14:00 SPECIAL Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ with Sam Petrey
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)
16:00 SPECIAL MN Orchestra New Year's Celebration with Melissa Ousley
Minnesota Orchestra; Awadagin Pratt, piano
Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide.
Jessie Montgomery: Rounds for Piano and Orchestra
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell
Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)
Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)
Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1788)
Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)
Traditional: Auld Lang Syne
19:00 SPECIAL New Year's Day from Vienna 2024 with Lisa Mullins – Vienna Philharmonic, Christian Thielemann, conductor
Karl Komzák: Erzherzog Albrecht-Marsch, op. 136
Johann Strauss Jr: Wiener Bonbons. Walzer, op. 307
Johann Strauss Jr: Figaro-Polka. Polka française, op. 320
Josef Hellmesberger Jr: Für die ganze Welt. Walzer
Eduard Strauss: Ohne Bremse. Polka schnell, op. 238
Johann Strauss Jr: Overture to the Operetta "Waldmeister"
Johann Strauss Jr: Ischler Walzer. Nachgelassener Walzer Nr. 2
Johann Strauss Jr: Nachtigall-Polka, op. 222
Eduard Strauss: Die Hochquelle. Polka mazur, op. 114
Johann Strauss Jr: Neue Pizzicato-Polka. op. 449
Josef Hellmesberger Jr: Estudiantina-Polka aus dem Ballett "Die Perle von Iberien"
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Wiener Bürger. Walzer, op. 419
Anton Bruckner (arr W. Dörner): Quadrille, WAB 121
Hans Christian Lumbye: Glædeligt Nytaar! Galopp
Josef Strauss: Delirien (Deliriums), Waltz, op. 212
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
David Diamond: Symphony No. 1 (1941)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)
Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)
Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898)
Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)
Gérard Pesson: Kein deutscher Himmel (1997)
Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)
Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)