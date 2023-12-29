WCLV Program Guide 01-01-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara

Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do

Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where

Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish

Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes RecordaMe

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song

Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count

Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes

Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints

Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love

Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere

Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Broadbent Live At Maybeck Recital Hall Nardis

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Herbie Hancock Takin' Off The Maze

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Miles Davis Kind of Blue All Blues

Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Mood Indigo

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast Broadway

Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing Doxy

John Scofield Time on My Hands Since You Asked

Thelonious Monk In Tokyo Hackensack

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I Double Dare You

Elio Villafranca Standing by the Crossroads I Belong To You

Joshua Redman Where Are We Alabama

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Sidney Bechet I Got Rhythm That's A Plenty

Wycliffe Gordon The Intimate Ellington Pie Eye's Blues

Eddie Daniels Homecoming Love's Long Journey

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Sunday Kind Of Love

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Major Waltz

Horace Silver The Jody Grind The Jody Grind

Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Sean Mason The Southern Suite One United

Sonny Rollins Vol 2 Why Don't I

Eunmi Lee Introspection Narcissism

Ken Fowser Morning Light This That & The Other Thing

06:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Mark Satola

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 (1910)

07:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Jacqueline Gerber

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

08:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Bill O’Connell

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 in C (1789)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1

09:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Sam Petrey

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1955)

10:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

11:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with John Mills

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f (1830)

Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

13:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Bill O’Connell

Richard Strauss: Aus Italien (1886)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

14:00 SPECIAL Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ with Sam Petrey

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

16:00 SPECIAL MN Orchestra New Year's Celebration with Melissa Ousley

Minnesota Orchestra; Awadagin Pratt, piano

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide.

Jessie Montgomery: Rounds for Piano and Orchestra

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)

Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)

Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1788)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Traditional: Auld Lang Syne

19:00 SPECIAL New Year's Day from Vienna 2024 with Lisa Mullins – Vienna Philharmonic, Christian Thielemann, conductor

Karl Komzák: Erzherzog Albrecht-Marsch, op. 136

Johann Strauss Jr: Wiener Bonbons. Walzer, op. 307

Johann Strauss Jr: Figaro-Polka. Polka française, op. 320

Josef Hellmesberger Jr: Für die ganze Welt. Walzer

Eduard Strauss: Ohne Bremse. Polka schnell, op. 238

Johann Strauss Jr: Overture to the Operetta "Waldmeister"

Johann Strauss Jr: Ischler Walzer. Nachgelassener Walzer Nr. 2

Johann Strauss Jr: Nachtigall-Polka, op. 222

Eduard Strauss: Die Hochquelle. Polka mazur, op. 114

Johann Strauss Jr: Neue Pizzicato-Polka. op. 449

Josef Hellmesberger Jr: Estudiantina-Polka aus dem Ballett "Die Perle von Iberien"

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Wiener Bürger. Walzer, op. 419

Anton Bruckner (arr W. Dörner): Quadrille, WAB 121

Hans Christian Lumbye: Glædeligt Nytaar! Galopp

Josef Strauss: Delirien (Deliriums), Waltz, op. 212

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

David Diamond: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)

Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898)

Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

Gérard Pesson: Kein deutscher Himmel (1997)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)

Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)