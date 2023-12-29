© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-01-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing     My Ideal

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Saqqara

      Blue Mitchell     The Thing to Do   The Thing To Do

      Eric Alexander    The First Milestone     The First Milestone

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Spells

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    Where

      Vache/Charlap     2gether     Soon

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Black Nightgown

                  

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   This Can't Be Love

      Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

      Johnny Hodges     Not So Dukish     Not So Dukish

      Bobby Hutcherson  Color Schemes     RecordaMe

      George Cables     Icons and Influences    The Duke

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Kite Song

      Johnny Griffin    The Cat     The Count

      Buddy Tate  Swingin' Like Tate      Moon Eyes

      Mark Wade   True Stories      At The Sunside

                  

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Fool's Gold

      Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward     Footprints

      Howard Alden      Snowy Morning Blues     Dancers In Love

      Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton  Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton      Out Of Nowhere

      Sam Jones   Something In Common     Seven Minds

      Duke Pearson      The Right Touch   Los Malos Hombres

      JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   Irene

      Dave Douglas      Engage      Everywhere But Here

      Jaki Byard  Amarcord Nino Rota      Amarcord

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Alan Broadbent    Live At Maybeck Recital Hall  Nardis

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Herbie Hancock    Takin' Off  The Maze

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

      Miles Davis Kind of Blue      All Blues

      Nina Simone Little Girl Blue  Mood Indigo

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    Broadway

      Mike Jones  Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing    Doxy

      John Scofield     Time on My Hands  Since You Asked

                  

      Thelonious Monk   In Tokyo    Hackensack

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     I Double Dare You

      Elio Villafranca  Standing by the Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Alabama

      Julian Lage The Layers  Everything Helps

      Sidney Bechet     I Got Rhythm      That's A Plenty

      Wycliffe Gordon   The Intimate Ellington  Pie Eye's Blues

      Eddie Daniels     Homecoming  Love's Long Journey

                  

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5   Sunday Kind Of Love

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Major Waltz

      Horace Silver     The Jody Grind    The Jody Grind

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Baltimore

      Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack  Elegy

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      One United

      Sonny Rollins     Vol 2 Why Don't I

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Narcissism

      Ken Fowser  Morning Light     This That & The Other Thing

 

06:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Mark Satola

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 (1910)

 

07:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Jacqueline Gerber

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

 

08:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Bill O’Connell

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 in C (1789)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1

 

09:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Sam Petrey

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1955)

 

10:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

 

11:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with John Mills

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f (1830)

Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)

 

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

 

13:00 FIRSTS ON THE FIRST with Bill O’Connell

Richard Strauss: Aus Italien (1886)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

 

14:00 SPECIAL Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ with Sam Petrey

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

 

16:00 SPECIAL MN Orchestra New Year's Celebration with Melissa Ousley

Minnesota Orchestra; Awadagin Pratt, piano

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide.

Jessie Montgomery: Rounds for Piano and Orchestra

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)

Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)

Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1788)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Traditional: Auld Lang Syne

 

19:00 SPECIAL New Year's Day from Vienna 2024 with Lisa Mullins – Vienna Philharmonic, Christian Thielemann, conductor

Karl Komzák: Erzherzog Albrecht-Marsch, op. 136

Johann Strauss Jr: Wiener Bonbons. Walzer, op. 307

Johann Strauss Jr: Figaro-Polka. Polka française, op. 320

Josef Hellmesberger Jr: Für die ganze Welt. Walzer

Eduard Strauss: Ohne Bremse. Polka schnell, op. 238

Johann Strauss Jr: Overture to the Operetta "Waldmeister"

Johann Strauss Jr: Ischler Walzer. Nachgelassener Walzer Nr. 2

Johann Strauss Jr: Nachtigall-Polka, op. 222

Eduard Strauss: Die Hochquelle. Polka mazur, op. 114

Johann Strauss Jr: Neue Pizzicato-Polka. op. 449

Josef Hellmesberger Jr: Estudiantina-Polka aus dem Ballett "Die Perle von Iberien"

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Wiener Bürger. Walzer, op. 419

Anton Bruckner (arr W. Dörner): Quadrille, WAB 121

Hans Christian Lumbye: Glædeligt Nytaar! Galopp

Josef Strauss: Delirien (Deliriums), Waltz, op. 212

 

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

David Diamond: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)

Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898)

Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

Gérard Pesson: Kein deutscher Himmel (1997)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)

Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)
