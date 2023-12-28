© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

CLV Program Guide 12-29-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Collective  Tomorrow is Not Promised      Weaver Of Dreams

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  PS (Post Script)

      Russell Malone    Black Butterfly   Sno' Peas

      Herb Ellis/Ray Brown    After You've Gone Mitch's Lament

      Herb Ellis/Ray Brown    After You've Gone Mood Indigo

      Herb Ellis/Ray Brown    After You've Gone Detour Ahead

      Tim Linn    Romance in Formosa      Long Ago And Far Away

      Phil Woods  Flash Weaver

      Clark Terry Swahili     Blues In My Room

                  

      Dmitry Baevsky    The Composers     Three Wishes

      Bruce Barth Dedication  Golden Glow

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

      George Cables     Maybeck Recital Hall    Bess You is my Woman Now

      Stan Getz   Poetry      A Night in Tunisia

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  The Creeper

      Duke Ellington    Ellington Indigos Tenderly

      Allen Toussaint   The Bright Mississippi  Just A Closer Walk With Thee

      Sonny Rollins     On Impulse  Blue Room

      Paul Bley   Bebop Lady Bird

                  

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Pacá Por Juanito

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Ypsilon

      Dexter Gordon     Doin' Alright     I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Cantus Bradus

      Brad Mehldau      Day Is Done Day Is Done

      Big John Patton   Boogaloo    Milk and Honey

      Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Grant Green Idle Moments      Nomad

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Judgment

      Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque  Back to the Apple

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Alan Broadbent    Live at Maybeck Recital Hall  Parisian Thoroughfare

      Frank Morgan      Lovesome Thing    Everything Happens To Me

      Jimmy Giuffre     Travelin' Light   The Lonely Time

      Thad Jones  Detroit-New York Junction     Blue Room

                  

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   The Way

      Darren Litze      My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Joe Henderson     Relaxin' At Camarillo   My One and Only Love

      Jimmy Rushing     And the Smith Girls     Shipwrecked Blues

      Gerald Wilson     Portraits   Paco

      Bobby Hutcherson  Dialogue    Ghetto Lights

      Mike Garrick      Cold Mountain     First Born

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Bookends

      Jaki Byard  Parisian Solos    Going Home Blues

                  

      Kenny Burrell     The Along Came Kenny    Maya's Dance

      Tommy Flanagan    Lady Be Good      Alone Too Long

      Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     Faith And Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Have A Cry

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

      Bill Evans  Portrait in Jazz  Blue in Green

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Laissez paître vos bêtes (1690)

Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture (1858)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude (1715)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company' (1924)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

James Scott: Ragtime Oriole (1911)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Anatoly Liadov: Barcarolle (1898)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)

Michael Kamen: Quintet (2003)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Someone to Watch Over Me (1926)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria (1907)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)

Thomas Tallis: Salvator mundi (1575)

Dana Suesse: Berceuse (1975)

Jacques Offenbach: Le roi Carotte: Overture (1872)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite (1678)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree (1948)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1816)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 48 in C (1780)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues (arr 1944)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6 in D (1804)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words (1845)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 in d (1923)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 (1760)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat (1786)

Pedro I of Brazil: Sanctus-Benedictus from 'Credo' (1821)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D (1737)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Polish' (1875)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)

Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)

Hans Gál: Finale from Piano Concerto (1948)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Etruscan Concerto (1954)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke (1787)

Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 in D (1773)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)

Gregorian Chant: Ex eius tumba (900)

Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)

Traditional: Suo gân

Rupert Ignaz Mayr: Passacaglia-Grave (1700)

Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne 'La Separation' (1839)
