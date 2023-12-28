CLV Program Guide 12-29-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)

Russell Malone Black Butterfly Sno' Peas

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mitch's Lament

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mood Indigo

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Detour Ahead

Tim Linn Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away

Phil Woods Flash Weaver

Clark Terry Swahili Blues In My Room

Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

George Cables Maybeck Recital Hall Bess You is my Woman Now

Stan Getz Poetry A Night in Tunisia

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Duke Ellington Ellington Indigos Tenderly

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

Paul Bley Bebop Lady Bird

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon

Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Cantus Bradus

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done

Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey

Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment

Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque Back to the Apple

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You

Alan Broadbent Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Parisian Thoroughfare

Frank Morgan Lovesome Thing Everything Happens To Me

Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Thad Jones Detroit-New York Junction Blue Room

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Joe Henderson Relaxin' At Camarillo My One and Only Love

Jimmy Rushing And the Smith Girls Shipwrecked Blues

Gerald Wilson Portraits Paco

Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights

Mike Garrick Cold Mountain First Born

Marc Copland Both/And Bookends

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Going Home Blues

Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance

Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long

Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Have A Cry

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Laissez paître vos bêtes (1690)

Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture (1858)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude (1715)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company' (1924)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

James Scott: Ragtime Oriole (1911)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Anatoly Liadov: Barcarolle (1898)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)

Michael Kamen: Quintet (2003)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Someone to Watch Over Me (1926)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria (1907)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)

Thomas Tallis: Salvator mundi (1575)

Dana Suesse: Berceuse (1975)

Jacques Offenbach: Le roi Carotte: Overture (1872)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite (1678)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree (1948)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1816)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 48 in C (1780)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues (arr 1944)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6 in D (1804)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words (1845)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 in d (1923)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 (1760)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat (1786)

Pedro I of Brazil: Sanctus-Benedictus from 'Credo' (1821)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D (1737)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Polish' (1875)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)

Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)

Hans Gál: Finale from Piano Concerto (1948)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Etruscan Concerto (1954)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke (1787)

Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 in D (1773)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)

Gregorian Chant: Ex eius tumba (900)

Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)

Traditional: Suo gân

Rupert Ignaz Mayr: Passacaglia-Grave (1700)

Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne 'La Separation' (1839)