CLV Program Guide 12-29-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams
Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)
Russell Malone Black Butterfly Sno' Peas
Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mitch's Lament
Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mood Indigo
Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Detour Ahead
Tim Linn Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away
Phil Woods Flash Weaver
Clark Terry Swahili Blues In My Room
Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes
Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow
Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
George Cables Maybeck Recital Hall Bess You is my Woman Now
Stan Getz Poetry A Night in Tunisia
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Duke Ellington Ellington Indigos Tenderly
Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room
Paul Bley Bebop Lady Bird
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito
Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon
Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Cantus Bradus
Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done
Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey
Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment
Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque Back to the Apple
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You
Alan Broadbent Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Parisian Thoroughfare
Frank Morgan Lovesome Thing Everything Happens To Me
Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time
Thad Jones Detroit-New York Junction Blue Room
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way
Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait
Joe Henderson Relaxin' At Camarillo My One and Only Love
Jimmy Rushing And the Smith Girls Shipwrecked Blues
Gerald Wilson Portraits Paco
Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights
Mike Garrick Cold Mountain First Born
Marc Copland Both/And Bookends
Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Going Home Blues
Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance
Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long
Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity
Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Have A Cry
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)
Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Laissez paître vos bêtes (1690)
Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture (1858)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio (1927)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude (1715)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company' (1924)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1885)
Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)
James Scott: Ragtime Oriole (1911)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)
Anatoly Liadov: Barcarolle (1898)
Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)
Michael Kamen: Quintet (2003)
George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Someone to Watch Over Me (1926)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria (1907)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)
Thomas Tallis: Salvator mundi (1575)
Dana Suesse: Berceuse (1975)
Jacques Offenbach: Le roi Carotte: Overture (1872)
John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite (1678)
Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)
Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree (1948)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)
Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1816)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 48 in C (1780)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)
Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)
Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)
George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1885)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues (arr 1944)
Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6 in D (1804)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words (1845)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 in d (1923)
Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)
Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 (1760)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat (1786)
Pedro I of Brazil: Sanctus-Benedictus from 'Credo' (1821)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D (1737)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Polish' (1875)
Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)
Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)
Hans Gál: Finale from Piano Concerto (1948)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)
Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Maria Theresia' (1773)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Etruscan Concerto (1954)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke (1787)
Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)
Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 in D (1773)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)
Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)
Gregorian Chant: Ex eius tumba (900)
Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)
Traditional: Suo gân
Rupert Ignaz Mayr: Passacaglia-Grave (1700)
Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne 'La Separation' (1839)