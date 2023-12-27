WCLV Program Guide 12-27-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jay Thomas I Always Knew Yama
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate
Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Sweet and Lovely
James P Johson James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen Walkin' The Dog
Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day
Gerry Mulligan Jeru Blue Boy
James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers
Robert Piket Solos Litha
Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin' Lulu's Back in Town
Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City New Confessin' The Blues
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Skoo Chee
Keith Jarrett Tributes It's Easy To Remember
Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way Joshua C.
Greg Joseph Drop The Rock Right Back Blues
Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Mandalay
Hilario Duran Cry Me a River Claudia
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues
Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice
Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was
Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me
Harold Land TheFox Little Chris
Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Christain Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Pete Candoli
Art Pepper Complete Village Vanguard Sessions Goodbye
Birmigham Seven Just Passing Through Ava's Dance
Mark Masters Priestess Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!
Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings Close Your Eyes
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate
Aaron Lington Cape Breton Cape Breton
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love
Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Woody Shaw Rosewood Theme For Maxine
Eric Jacobson Discover Dark one
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues The Unknown
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me
Mike Murley Taking Flight Zingaro
Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream
Tomas Janzon Nomads Search For Peace
Lee Morgan Search for the New Land Search for the New Land
Kirk Lightsey Live at Small's Jazz Club Blues On The Corner [Live]
Keith Jarrett Yesterdays Stella By Starlight
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion
Jimmy Giuffre Fusion In the Mornings Out There
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)
Franz Schubert: Overture in D (1817)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)
John Amner: A Stranger Here (1615)
Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite (1940)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)
Johann Stamitz: Finale from Clarinet Concerto (1755)
Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men (1937)
H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy (1906)
Anna Russell: Instruments of the Orchestra: The French Horn (1958)
Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe (1981)
Paul Halley: Appalachian Morning (1990)
Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata (1620)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Flourish & Dance Music (1932)
Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)
Andrea Luchesi: Rondo in C (1780)
Sir Edward Elgar: Empire March (1924)
Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1862)
Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)
Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata in G (1927)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria (1787)
George Gershwin: Shall We Dance?: They Can't Take That Away from Me (1937)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)
John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 59 'Fire' (1769)
Paul Lewis: An English Overture (1971)
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)
Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)
Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 16 in D (1784)
Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' (1888)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)
Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)
Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)
Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1 (1911)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)
Giuseppe Sammartini: Pastorale from Christmas Concerto (1747)
Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)
Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)
Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat ein End' (c.1600)
Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)
Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Medley (1964)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from String Quartet No. 22 (1790)
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Igor Stravinsky: Infernal Dance from 'The Firebird' (1910)
Carlos Chávez: Chapultepec (1935)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Enescu: Dixtuor for Winds (1906)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Seguidilla (1875)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)
20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony,Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Khari Joyner, cello – recorded 11/18/2023.
William Grant Still: Festive Overture
Antonin Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b Op 104
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 74 ‘Pathétique’
22:00 SPECIAL Carols as Home with the Imani Winds with Toyin Spellman-Diaz –Modern takes on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz, who coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.
Jingle Bells – Traditional
Let it Snow – Jule Styne
Silent Night – Hans Gruber
O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam
This Christmas – Donny Hathaway
The Christmas Song – Mel Torme
I Saw Three Ships – Traditional
Go Tell it on the Mountain – Traditional
Christmas Time is Here- Vince Guaraldi
Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovich
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Ralph Blane/Hugh Martin
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 in B (1831)
César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)
Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)
Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)
Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584)
Georg Matthias Monn: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1750)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)