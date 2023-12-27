© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-27-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 27, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jay Thomas  I Always Knew     Yama

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Morgan the Pirate

      Jimmy Cobb  Cobb's Groove     Sweet and Lovely

      James P Johson     James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen      Walkin' The Dog

      Art Tatum   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Gerry Mulligan    Jeru  Blue Boy

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Frozen Mist

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Robert Piket      Solos Litha

                  

      Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin'    Lulu's Back in Town

      Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City  New Confessin' The Blues

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Skoo Chee

      Keith Jarrett     Tributes    It's Easy To Remember

      Woody Shaw  In My Own Sweet Way     Joshua C.

      Greg Joseph Drop The Rock     Right Back Blues

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Mandalay

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Wruth's Blues

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right!    Hand In Glove

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Precipice

      Brad Shepik Places You Go     As Was

      Stan Getz   More West Coast Jazz    Willow Weep For Me

      Harold Land TheFox      Little Chris

      Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren    The Bee's Knees   Darn That Dream

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Christain Jacob   New Standards Vol 5     A Ballad for Pete Candoli

      Art Pepper  Complete Village Vanguard Sessions  Goodbye

      Birmigham Seven   Just Passing Through    Ava's Dance

      Mark Masters      Priestess   Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!

      Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings     Close Your Eyes

      Roberta Brenza    It's My Turn to Color   Estate

      Aaron Lington     Cape Breton Cape Breton

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land     The Man I Love

                  

      Peter Leitch      Trio/Quartet 91   Winter's Tale

      Al Foster   Reflections Open Plans

      Woody Shaw  Rosewood    Theme For Maxine

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Dark one

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      The Unknown

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Someone To Watch Over Me

      Mike Murley Taking Flight     Zingaro

      Wycliffe Gordon   Boss Bones  Nica's Dream

                  

      Tomas Janzon      Nomads      Search For Peace

      Lee Morgan  Search for the New Land Search for the New Land

      Kirk Lightsey     Live at Small's Jazz Club     Blues On The Corner [Live]

      Keith Jarrett     Yesterdays  Stella By Starlight

      Gregory Tardy     Sufficient Grace  The Intelligent Design

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    The Gentle Art of Compassion

      Jimmy Giuffre     Fusion      In the Mornings Out There

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)

Franz Schubert: Overture in D (1817)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

John Amner: A Stranger Here (1615)

Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite (1940)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Johann Stamitz: Finale from Clarinet Concerto (1755)

Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men (1937)

H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy (1906)

Anna Russell: Instruments of the Orchestra: The French Horn (1958)

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe (1981)

Paul Halley: Appalachian Morning (1990)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata (1620)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Flourish & Dance Music (1932)

Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)

Andrea Luchesi: Rondo in C (1780)

Sir Edward Elgar: Empire March (1924)

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1862)

Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)

Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata in G (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria (1787)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance?: They Can't Take That Away from Me (1937)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 59 'Fire' (1769)

Paul Lewis: An English Overture (1971)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 16 in D (1784)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1 (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)

Giuseppe Sammartini: Pastorale from Christmas Concerto (1747)

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat ein End' (c.1600)

Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Medley (1964)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from String Quartet No. 22 (1790)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Igor Stravinsky: Infernal Dance from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Carlos Chávez: Chapultepec (1935)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Enescu: Dixtuor for Winds (1906)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Seguidilla (1875)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony,Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Khari Joyner, cello – recorded 11/18/2023.

William Grant Still: Festive Overture

Antonin Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b Op 104

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 74 ‘Pathétique’

 

22:00 SPECIAL Carols as Home with the Imani Winds with Toyin Spellman-Diaz –Modern takes on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz, who coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

Jingle Bells – Traditional

Let it Snow – Jule Styne

Silent Night – Hans Gruber

O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam

This Christmas – Donny Hathaway

The Christmas Song – Mel Torme

I Saw Three Ships – Traditional

Go Tell it on the Mountain – Traditional

Christmas Time is Here- Vince Guaraldi

Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovich

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Ralph Blane/Hugh Martin

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 in B (1831)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584)

Georg Matthias Monn: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1750)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)
