WCLV Program Guide 12-27-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jay Thomas I Always Knew Yama

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Sweet and Lovely

James P Johson James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen Walkin' The Dog

Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Gerry Mulligan Jeru Blue Boy

James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Robert Piket Solos Litha

Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin' Lulu's Back in Town

Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City New Confessin' The Blues

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Skoo Chee

Keith Jarrett Tributes It's Easy To Remember

Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way Joshua C.

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock Right Back Blues

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Mandalay

Hilario Duran Cry Me a River Claudia

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice

Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was

Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me

Harold Land TheFox Little Chris

Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Christain Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Pete Candoli

Art Pepper Complete Village Vanguard Sessions Goodbye

Birmigham Seven Just Passing Through Ava's Dance

Mark Masters Priestess Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!

Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings Close Your Eyes

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate

Aaron Lington Cape Breton Cape Breton

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Woody Shaw Rosewood Theme For Maxine

Eric Jacobson Discover Dark one

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues The Unknown

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Mike Murley Taking Flight Zingaro

Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream

Tomas Janzon Nomads Search For Peace

Lee Morgan Search for the New Land Search for the New Land

Kirk Lightsey Live at Small's Jazz Club Blues On The Corner [Live]

Keith Jarrett Yesterdays Stella By Starlight

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Jimmy Giuffre Fusion In the Mornings Out There

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)

Franz Schubert: Overture in D (1817)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

John Amner: A Stranger Here (1615)

Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite (1940)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Johann Stamitz: Finale from Clarinet Concerto (1755)

Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men (1937)

H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy (1906)

Anna Russell: Instruments of the Orchestra: The French Horn (1958)

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe (1981)

Paul Halley: Appalachian Morning (1990)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata (1620)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Flourish & Dance Music (1932)

Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)

Andrea Luchesi: Rondo in C (1780)

Sir Edward Elgar: Empire March (1924)

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1862)

Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)

Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata in G (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria (1787)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance?: They Can't Take That Away from Me (1937)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 59 'Fire' (1769)

Paul Lewis: An English Overture (1971)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 16 in D (1784)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1 (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)

Giuseppe Sammartini: Pastorale from Christmas Concerto (1747)

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat ein End' (c.1600)

Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Medley (1964)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from String Quartet No. 22 (1790)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Igor Stravinsky: Infernal Dance from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Carlos Chávez: Chapultepec (1935)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

George Enescu: Dixtuor for Winds (1906)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Seguidilla (1875)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony,Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Khari Joyner, cello – recorded 11/18/2023.

William Grant Still: Festive Overture

Antonin Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b Op 104

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 74 ‘Pathétique’

22:00 SPECIAL Carols as Home with the Imani Winds with Toyin Spellman-Diaz –Modern takes on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz, who coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

Jingle Bells – Traditional

Let it Snow – Jule Styne

Silent Night – Hans Gruber

O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam

This Christmas – Donny Hathaway

The Christmas Song – Mel Torme

I Saw Three Ships – Traditional

Go Tell it on the Mountain – Traditional

Christmas Time is Here- Vince Guaraldi

Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovich

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Ralph Blane/Hugh Martin

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 in B (1831)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584)

Georg Matthias Monn: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1750)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)